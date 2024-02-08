Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Aker Solutions Holding ASA (AKRTF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.9K Followers

Aker Solutions Holding ASA (OTCPK:AKRTF) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 8, 2024 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Preben Ørbeck - Head of Investor Relations

Kjetel Digre - Chief Executive Officer

Idar Eikrem - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Preben Ørbeck

Good morning, and welcome to Aker Solutions Presentation of our Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results. My name is Preben Ørbeck, and I am the Head of Investor Relations. With me today is our CEO, Kjetel Digre; and our CFO, Idar Eikrem. They will take you through the main developments of the quarter. [Operator Instructions] And with that I leave the floor to Kjetel Digre.

Kjetel Digre

Thank you, Preben and welcome, everyone. Let me take you through the highlights of the quarter. Firstly, we continue our positive development with increased top and bottom lines in the quarter compared to the same period last year. Our fourth quarter revenue excluding special items was NOK 11 billion, representing a growth of 33% compared to the same quarter last year. Our underlying EBITDA was NOK 615 million, with a margin of 5.6%. The numbers also include our share of the net income from the OneSubsea joint venture.

We delivered NOK 14.6 billion of order intake or 1.4 times book-to-bill and our backlog ended at about NOK 73 billion. More than half our current backlog or projects are Aker BP Alliance it balanced risk/reward profiles and upside potential through shared incentives.

Based on our financial position and outlook, we have revised our dividend policy with a new target of distributing 40% to 60% of adjusted net income to our shareholders in the form of dividends and share buybacks over time. For the fiscal year of 2023, with payment in 2024, the Board will propose a dividend of NOK 2 per share and implement a share buyback program

