Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Amazon: Upside Is Very Limited And Dependent On Sentiment

The Beginner Investor profile picture
The Beginner Investor
1.29K Followers

Summary

  • Amazon's stock evaluation reveals a nuanced landscape influenced by various factors and forecasts.
  • Despite optimistic the optimistic second model, Amazon is required to abstain from CapEx increases in order to achieve it.
  • The average fair price of $185.92 with an 8.18% upside signals cautious optimism amidst market uncertainties.
  • A target future price of $313.99 with an expected annual return of 13.93% through 2029 highlights the potential rewards of strategic investment if current headwinds are ignored.
Amazon.com Strike on Black Friday

Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Thesis

In my previous article on Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), I assigned the stock a hold rating, citing its limited upside potential based on the fair price of $127.9 and the future price of $181.1 suggested by the DCF models. However, Amazon saw a

This article was written by

The Beginner Investor profile picture
The Beginner Investor
1.29K Followers
I have been involved in investing since the age of 16, initially delving into factoring, a fixed income instrument. This venture proved to be both risky and intricate, given the lack of available financial information and the necessity to gauge a company's liquidity through alternative methods. Currently, I am in my second semester of university. My investment strategy predominantly revolves around the medium to long term. I gravitate towards stocks exhibiting robust growth potential or those offering attractive dividends. Specifically, I am drawn to companies in the technology sector, as well as those involved in streaming and manufacturing. In my articles, the majority of the stocks I discuss are categorized as "buys" or "strong buys." I refrain from shorting stocks due to the associated risks. Occasionally, for the sake of variety, I may publish articles featuring "sell" ratings.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in AMZN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

T
The Bank
Today, 4:30 PM
Comments (252)
Nowhere in this article did I see mention made of the fact that Amazon is raising the price of Amazon Prime Video to millions of consumers who went to watch a video last week and were given a choice of either agreeing to a $3 monthly increase in price for the service or staying at the current price but seeing ads. There is no way that this fails to provide a windfall of increased profits for Amazon. In my case, they get their additional $3 a month. In my nephew's case, he won't pay any more but Amazon will make more profit from him than me as they will make more money from the advertisers than they will from my $3 a month. As Prime Video will still provide more bang for the buck than any of their competitors with the possible exception of Netflix, there will be relatively few cancellations. The job cuts will trim the fat on the areas that are not pulling their weight. The fact is, this company got religion when the share price was cut in half. They are rolling.
Gary J is Rich on AMZN profile picture
Gary J is Rich on AMZN
Today, 4:23 PM
Comments (39.42K)
I believe beginning investors eventually get it right.
richjoy403 profile picture
richjoy403
Today, 5:10 PM
Comments (27.82K)
@Gary J is Rich on AMZN -- Agreed, if beginners stick with it after making nearly all the mistakes that beginners can make, they'll have learned from their experience and build their 'get it right' percentage.

OTOH, many will make mistakes at the most inopportune time--as did many in 2008--and their last SA post will be something like "the market is rigged" and "the banksters should be imprisoned".
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About AMZN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMZN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMZN
--
AMZN:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.