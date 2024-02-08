Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nvidia: Reliving 2000 All Over Again

Summary

  • Nvidia Corporation's valuation multiples are at an absurd level, with a price-to-sales ratio of 39 for the trailing twelve months.
  • Nvidia shares trade at a price-to-sales multiple of 29 on 2024 revenue estimates, and 19 on 2025 revenue estimates.
  • Ahead of their February 21st, 2024 earnings report, the bar is set very high for future growth expectations.  Missed forward guidance can eventually undercut the prevailing bullish narrative.
  • The current boom in Nvidia shares is reminiscent of previous booms and busts in the company's history, such as in 2018 and 2021.
  • Scarcity of Nvidia's GPUs is seen as a commodity, but investors should be cautious as the semiconductor business is cyclical and competition may arise.
Impossible building

piranka/E+ via Getty Images

If everybody indexed, the only word you could use is chaos, catastrophe… The markets would fail."

- John Bogle, May 2017.

Introduction

The last article I published on Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) was

Comments (20)

E
Eagles2017
Today, 5:10 PM
Comments (50)
I’ve been long the stock for some time now and I’m sitting on some big gains but we all have to agree that the author makes some good points. Something I’ve become increasingly worried about is the valuation for a cyclical business. Which Nvidia is a cyclical business. If their CUDA software was a bigger part of the business I would be less worried because that’s more of a recurring revenue stream which the market values more highly. But like others I’ll be listening intently to the upcoming earnings call. Good luck to all!
HunterKiller89 profile picture
HunterKiller89
Today, 5:06 PM
Comments (10.04K)
In for discussion in comments
j
jmopinion
Today, 5:03 PM
Comments (137)
Reminds me of QCOM and the 1000 dollar price targets and all the rationalization of the financial analysts to justify the price and the price targets and they were all goo goo ga ga just like they are now.
M
Mikeumd
Today, 5:03 PM
Comments (5)
Cisco’s peek PE was 196, NVDA is less than half of that.
HunterKiller89 profile picture
HunterKiller89
Today, 5:10 PM
Comments (10.04K)
@Mikeumd So it'll only fall 90% instead of 95%?
Missing the forest for the trees, sir
g
geoverf
Today, 5:02 PM
Comments (18)
I have held NVDA since 2016. Experts always try to scare you because of price. Only to admit they were wrong in future articles. Same story with Amazon. 😂
n
nzaloi
Today, 5:00 PM
Comments (130)
Trailing sales. Trailing everything. The numbers even though totally irrelevant are made up.
The stock will be 1200 this year and will be the first 5T company
t
tim2172
Today, 4:49 PM
Comments (140)
Wow...all this enthusiasm might make one think about shorting this, LOL. I'm not gonna....just sayin'
Stefan Redlich profile picture
Stefan Redlich
Today, 4:55 PM
Comments (8.99K)
@tim2172 I would never short this. The risk is just so high. I'd rather sit out whatever pullback we might encounter. I would love to buy more shares but right now can't convince myself but won't sell any of my holdings either. I am looking forward to the earnings call and especially the call itself not just the headline numbers which may exceed expectations or not but rather the CEO's commentary as that has been the best indicator for me to assess my investment with Nvidia. Based on how confident they were in raising guidance multiple times I would be really surprised if they miss and not beat next quarter's guidance as well. They declared they have ample visibility into this year so as long as management misses their own targets, I have no reason to distrust them.
P
Paul01x
Today, 4:59 PM
Comments (2.6K)
@Stefan Redlich Indeed, shorting NVDA is like playing Russian roulette with only one empty barrel.
J
John the Baptist
Today, 4:49 PM
Comments (323)
Cycles dont count with AI data center chips right now. All large internet companies need them and there is basically only one supplier. Until that changes Nvidia will contine to grow.
j
jmopinion
Today, 4:48 PM
Comments (137)
It will eventually wreck the stock market and the economy and take years to recover.
P
Paul01x
Today, 4:46 PM
Comments (2.6K)
I've been long NVDA since 4Q 2016 at a cost basis of $24/share, which is a whopping increase of +2,800% in 7 1/4 years. This is not 1999 or 2000 where the tech boom ran its course. Here in 2024, we are nowhere near the terminal growth point in the tech boom we're currently in. Some of NVDA's big customers like META have announced substantial increases in their capital budget for the year, so the insatiable thirst for NVDA GPU's is still rocketing forward. Comparing NVDA to the likes of CSCO and SUNW are irrelevant.
Stefan Redlich profile picture
Stefan Redlich
Today, 4:44 PM
Comments (8.99K)
If you believe history repeats just because it happened several times, then yes, this is a bubble. If you believe that the advent of AI is Nvidia's iPhone moment (or even bigger) then historic comparisons make no sense. We'll see what happens. Regardless what happens in two weeks, I am only interested in where the stock is in 5 or 10 years and I am very confident it will be higher.
n
namlu
Today, 4:37 PM
Comments (60)
What if it generates 100 billion in 2024 and 150 billion in 2025? You think that's impossible? I'm not sure about that.
Falestini profile picture
Falestini
Today, 4:37 PM
Comments (579)
"The current boom in Nvidia shares is reminiscent of previous booms and busts in the company's history, such as in 2018 and 2021."

- decline was in 2022 not 21
- NVDA gained in most of 2018, except for 4Q
- current sales multiple at X27 only

You may want to recheck fundamentals in both periods
NVDA business model has grown and shifted a bit since then
P
Philip K Blakeney
Today, 4:35 PM
Comments (459)
You're most definitely wrong! In 2000, earnings had started to bubble and burst. 80% of reporting corps are grinding higher due to cost cutting measures... Due in part to AI and better models. See Bloomberg today for your continuing ed. Class that you apparently skipped. Stop comparing apples to lemons.
a
assassinoblu
Today, 4:34 PM
Comments (259)
one is you’re short. second is you’re short-sighted. third, gene munster said that if you put technologies on a scale, electricity is 100, internet 50, smart phone 25 and AI 90. jdsu? lol
M
Miwicz
Today, 4:42 PM
Comments (2.04K)
@assassinoblu gene munster is clueless
b
bigwilla
Today, 4:33 PM
Comments (617)
Grateful to see this, I seriously thought I was unwittingly taking crazy pills. Its like a parallel universe to me right now.
