Launching Alluvial Gold Research: Uncovering The Best Precious Metals Miners

Feb. 13, 2024 10:00 AM ET1 Comment
Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Introducing Alluvial Gold Research, a new Investing Group focused on gold/silver miners, precious metals royalty/streaming companies and other deep value opportunities.
  • Features include my current portfolios, exact open orders for new positions and buy sell/alerts, my top miners ranked, exclusive research, and sentiment indicators updated weekly (gold, silver, GDX, copper, S&P 500).
  • Alluvial Gold Research is offering a limited-time discount on monthly/annual subscriptions, with a 15% discount on the monthly rate for the first 30 members.
  • Alluvial Gold Research is now live with new in-depth research reports detailing new positions added over the past week.
Gold nugget or gold vein "trapped" in quartz. Gold mining industry, Val d"Or, Quebec, Canada

Pierre Longnus/The Image Bank via Getty Images

Editor's note: This article is meant to introduce the new Investing Group service from Taylor Dart, Alluvial Gold Research.

I'm happy to announce Alluvial Gold Research, a new Investing Group which focuses on gold and silver miners and precious metals

This article was written by

Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
28.16K Followers

Taylor Dart is an individual investor with over 16 years of trading experience, with his primary focus being precious metals developers, producers and royalty/streaming companies.

Taylor leads Alluvial Gold Research, where he shares in-depth and actionable research on precious metals stocks, as well as his current portfolios.

Returns Link: https://imgur.com/a/No2YS7j

- Disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading or investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for infor mational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing. Given the volatility in the precious metals sector, position sizing is critical, so when buying small-cap precious metals stocks, position sizes should be limited to 5% or less of one's portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

r
rjs843
Today, 10:12 AM
Comments (12)
I've been following Taylor for over a year now and really appreciate his in-depth research. Updates are timely and have resulted in excellent gains. He really knows this part of the market.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.

