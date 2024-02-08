hobo_018

I continue to be on the lookout for interesting dividend plays, given my belief that this year dividend investing comes back with a vengeance. I recently came across Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) and find this to be a good potential option to consider. CGDV is an actively managed exchange-traded fund, or ETF, focusing primarily on dividend-paying common stocks of established companies in the United States. The fund's net assets total approximately $6 billion, with a portfolio comprised of 50 stocks.

The ETF presents an innovative investment approach, striving to generate steady income surpassing the mean yield of the S&P 500 (SP500). It primarily targets businesses that have a proven track record of dividend payments or exhibit the potential to make such disbursements. The fund's managers use a discretionary approach based on their professional judgment, segmenting the portfolio among five individual managers. This offers flexibility while mitigating risks.

Detailed Analysis of ETF Holdings

The top five holdings of CGDV account for approximately 26% of the total assets, demonstrating the fund's concentration strategy. These holdings include:

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) - Representing close to 7.0% of the fund's net assets, Broadcom is a prominent creator, developer, and worldwide distributor of semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) - Making up nearly 5.4% of the fund's total net assets, Microsoft stands as an international tech firm, esteemed for its wide array of software products and services. RTX Corp. (RTX) - Accounting for roughly 5.3% of the fund's resources, RTX is at the forefront of aerospace and defense, offering advanced systems and services to commercial, military, and government clients across the globe. American International Group, Inc. - Also known as AIG, it comprises about 3.8% of the fund's assets and is a distinguished global insurance organization, providing services to customers in over 80 countries and jurisdictions. Carrier Global Corp. (CARR) - Amounting to nearly 3.8% of the fund's total assets, Carrier Global is a global leader in the provision of trailblazing heating, ventilating, air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies.

Sector Composition and Weightings

In terms of sector composition, CGDV is well-diversified across multiple sectors. The top three sectors include:

Information Technology - This sector accounts for about 21.1% of the fund's net assets, reflecting the fund's significant exposure to tech stocks. Industrials - Representing approximately 20.9% of the fund's assets, this reflects the fund's investment in companies involved in the production of goods used in construction and manufacturing. Health Care - With about 15.3% of the net assets, this sector comprises companies involved in healthcare and related services.

Comparative Analysis with Similar ETFs

In the domain of big-cap, dividend-focused ETFs, like the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY) and the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD), the Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has shown solid performance. Throughout the past year, it has markedly outperformed, during a time that has proved challenging for dividend stocks.

stockcharts.com

Pros and Cons of Investing in CGDV

Pros

Active Management: CGDV's actively managed structure allows fund managers to react to changing market conditions, potentially delivering superior returns compared to passively managed funds. Attractive Yield: The ETF seeks to provide an income stream that exceeds the average yield of the S&P 500, making it attractive for income-focused investors. Sector Diversification: The fund's holdings are spread across multiple sectors, reducing the risk associated with overexposure to a single sector.

Cons

Expense Ratio: With an expense ratio of 0.33%, the cost of investing in CGDV is higher than many passive ETFs. Concentration Risk: The fund's concentration in a select number of holdings could increase risk. Limited Operating History: Given its recent inception, the fund has a limited track record, making long-term performance assessment challenging.

Final Thoughts

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF looks good so far. Short history by certainly holding its own, and I broadly like active management here. By focusing on dividend-paying stocks, the fund offers a steady income stream, while its active management strategy provides the potential for capital appreciation.

While the CGDV fund's concentration strategy and higher expense ratio might raise some concerns, its performance thus far, combined with the potential for dividend investing in the coming year, make it a worthy consideration for investors' portfolios.