GN Store Nord A/S (GGNDF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Rune Sandager - Head of Investor Relations

Peter Karlstromer - Group Chief Executive Officer

Soren Jelert - Group Chief Financial Officer

Martin Brenoe - Nordea

Martin Parkhoi - SEB

Robert Davies - Morgan Stanley

Hugo Solvet - BNP Paribas

Maja Pataki - Kepler Cheuvreux

Veronika Dubajova - Citi

Julien Ouaddour - Bank of America

Niels Leth - Carnegie

Christian Ryom - Danske Bank

Susannah Ludwig - Bernstein

Rune Sandager

Hello, and welcome to GN's full year 2023 Conference Call. Participating on the call today is Group CEO, Peter Karlstromer, Group CFO, Soren Jelert, and myself, Rune Sandager, Head of Investor Relations.

Today's presentation is expected to last about 20 minutes, after which we'll turn to the Q&A session. You can find the presentation uploaded on gn.com. During the presentation, Peter will provide an update on the group performance for the year, after which Soren will provide a deep dive on the key financials and guidance for 2024 and with that brief introduction, I'm happy to hand over to Peter and the group highlights.

Peter Karlstromer

Thank you, Rune. Starting on Slide 4. I'm happy to say that we have been delivering very well thanks to strong to execution across our business activities and function. In GN Hearing, we gained significant market share leading to 13% organic growth, driven by the very successful recent OMNIA portfolio and the early uptake from recent Nexia, which I will get back to later.

In audio, we executed well in stabilizing markets and delivered a negative 8% organic growth We have successfully maintained our market leading position in enterprise and throughout the year gained significant market share with SteelSeries. On a group level, we reached 10% adjusted EBITDA margin and delivered a very strong cash flow of DKK1.1 billion for the full year. Ultimately reducing our adjusted leverage to 4.5 times. Moreover, we have successfully taken the first steps towards our One-GN integration. This more streamlined and customer focused organizational setup will enable GN and GS ahead to further expand our competitive positions in attractive markets returning to growth and increasing margins. Overall, in line with our ambitions, 2023 was characterized by strong execution across the company, on top of a continued focus on the broader ESG agenda. We have figures relevant to mention that we have reduced our combined scope 1 and 2 emissions with an impressive 34% while scope free emissions were reduced by 24% compared to 22%. This work is ongoing, and we expect more improvements over the years to come. With this high level of summary, let's move to the performance in GN Hearing and GN Audio.

Starting with GN Hearing. In 2023, we gained significant market share and delivered 13% organic revenue growth supported by strong commercial execution and important product launches in healthy hearing aid markets. We did however see some different market patterns The U.S. market was very strong whereas there were some difficult in Europe, especially in France and Germany, but we did see improving the trends for these countries towards the end of the year, So we assess overall hearing aids market to continue to be healthy.

As a consequence of the strong top line development and cost control, the adjusted EBITDA margin increased with 2.3 percentage points. The adjusted EBITDA margin in the core business was 14.7%. The EBITDA in the emerging business was negative DKK152 million in 2023, which is an improvement of DKK35 million compared to last year. We remain committed to bring this fast growing business into profitability by end of 2025 or early 2026.

Let's move to Slide 7 and the early data from our recent Nexia launch. As you know, we started shipment the ReSound Nexia during October and the launch of the new product family will gradually be finalists across key markets during Q1 2023. While it's still early days, let me share a few data points that gives us comfort on continued strong performance in 2024. First of all, the return rates of recent Nexia are, as we expected, lower than what we've seen in earlier product launches. This has been driven by an increased focus on quality at the start of some years ago. We are now seeing the positive impact from these initiatives. Secondly, the innovative edge of recent Nexia has clearly opened up new doors. As an example, our point of sales in the U.S. independent market has increased by a double-digit amount compared to 2020. This is a testimony to the success of the OMNIA family, but something we believe Nexia will continue to drive.

Thirdly, the initial unit uptick is even stronger than what we saw with recent OMNIA, now 3 months into the launch, which is a combination of the increased point of sales as well as better share of wallet in the existing point of sales. Finally, we are now expanding the recent Nexia family with BTs and ITs, making the product portfolio competitive across countries, price bands, and are also new form factors. With these positive early indication from recent Nexia, we remain confident that we can keep our strong growth momentum into 2024.

With these highlights of GN Hearing, let's now move to GN Audio and Slide 9. Starting with the financials. In 2023, we delivered a solid execution in challenging market conditions, leading to a negative 8% organic growth for the year. The enterprise business defended its global market share position, resulting in organic growth of negative 13%. Towards the end of 2023, we started to see some stabilization of the market development with stable sequential growth. SteelSeries delivered significant market share gains and grew 16% organically in an estimated flat market. The consumer business was impacted by the narrowed product portfolio in order to drive a better future profitability, which led to an organic growth of negative 13%. Despite the negative business mix and promotional activities reduced legacy inventory, we delivered a healthy gross margin 33% for the year supported by easing freight costs and price adjustments in the enterprise. Continuous strong cost control led to reduction in underlying OpEx while we continue to invest in IT. The adjustment of a cost base also meant that we had to say goodbye to many valued employees across the company. However, following the organizational adjustments We remain confident that we have the right team to capture the growth ahead. As a result of the top line development, the adjusted EBITDA margin ended at 10.6%.

Moving to Slide 10 and the development of the Enterprise business. As mentioned earlier, 2023 was a challenging year for enterprise business, but with some encouraging stabilization towards the end of the year. We have brought new innovative products to the market across categories. The highly successful Evolve2 headset range was expanded with Evolve2 65 Flex, which is an ideal headset for office workers on the move. We also launched a completely new premium line of speakerphones, the Speak 2 Series. Lastly, we strengthened our video portfolio to small and medium sized meeting rooms with the introduction of the PanaCast 50 VBS solution.

Let's move to Slide 11 for an overview of our gaming and consumer business. In our gaming business, we observed an estimated flat gaming gear market in 2023. In this stabilized market, SteelSeries continued to take advantage of its premium and innovative product portfolio, supported by a strong software suite allowing us to expose a brand to wider gaming audience. Thanks to this and continued strong channel execution, we gained a significant market share in 2023. In 2023, we narrowed the product portfolio of our Jabra Consumer business in order to lay the foundation for improving margins going forward. Our True Wireless portfolio was updated during the year with the launch of two new premium products, Elite 8 Active and Elite 10. These successful product introductions were the main reasons for the positive growth of a True Wireless portfolio for 2023 years a whole. Additionally, we had a strong focus during the year to reduce our excess inventory in a controlled and disciplined manner, which was concluded successfully by the end of the year and with that I am happy to handover to Soren.

Soren Jelert

Thank you, Peter and Hello to all of you. Summarizing on a group level, GN delivered a minus 1% organic revenue growth and an adjusted EBITA margin of 9.9%. Free cash flow excluding M&A came in strongly at DKK1.1 billion, delivering a solid earnings level and a positive impact from working capital. The operational cash flow was naturally a very important part of our new capital plan with the execution during 2023, reducing debt by DKK4 billion I think it's fair to say that we are now ahead of the plan with an adjusted leverage ending at 4.5 times by the end of 2023 and most importantly, all debt maturities are now fully funded until the Q3 of 2026.

Let's move to Slide 14 for an overview of the free cash flow generation. As mentioned, group cash flow, excluding M&A, was strong at DKK1.1 billion in 2023 with a very strong finish to the year as we delivered almost DKK800 million in free cash flow in quarter four alone. The cash flow generation reflects a stable development of operating cash flow and a strong positive change in net working capital. The main drivers of the positive impact from working capital were the material inventory reductions of almost DKK1.1 billion compared to quarter three of 2022 and a positive contribution in trade payables, driven by the new commercial agreement with a major manufacturing and logistics provider. Even though 2023 was an important year for the cash flow in GN, the relentless focus on cash naturally continues and will be important to drive continued deleveraging in the years to come.

Moving to Slide 15 and the progress on our One-GN integration. As communicated previously, as part of One-GN, we have identified around DKK600 million in cost synergies from moving to a One Company setup. Approximately two-third of these cost savings will be achieved in 2024. The synergies are centered around three main categories: operations, organization and finally efficiencies and processes. All three categories are expected to drive around DKK200 million each in total synergies. Our operations teams were merged in the spring of 2023 and have been focusing on driving synergies through joint sourcing across core products, components, commodities, and accessories. The degree of implementation across many of these subcategories have come far while these cost savings are expected to fully be achieved during 2024. As for the organization category, we have executed these initiatives by now through our reorganization by the end of 2023, while these synergies will come into force quite fast. Lastly, in the efficiencies and processes category, we have identified synergies across indirect procurement a new finance operating model as well as a broad set of other minor initiatives. Many of these initiatives are process driven and includes a longer time horizon to implement why the positive cost effects are expected in 2025 and 2026. Overall, we are in good control of these synergies and as earlier mentioned, there will be an important driver for our expected margin expansion in 2024.

That leads me to slide 16 and our financial guidance. Going forward, our guidance will reflect our new governance structure focusing on key parameters across sales, profitability and cash flow generation. For 2024, we expect an organic revenue growth of 2% to 8% driven by continued strong execution across our three new divisions. As a result of the announced One-GN synergies as well as underlying market expansions, we are guiding for a reported EBITDA margin of 12% to 14%. The healthy absolute earnings levels should also turn into a healthy cash flow levels while we are guiding for a positive free cash flow, including M&A, of more than DKK700 million. All in all, the financial guidance allows us to return to growth while delivering a significant margin expansion and continued deleveraging of our company positioning us strongly over the years to come. This guidance is based on a wide range of assumptions across markets and own execution which leads me to Slide 17.

Although we continue to see market as uncertainty across our business areas, I think it's fair to say that the uncertainty is narrowed compared to the same time last year. For the hearing aid market, we expect 2024 to be in line with historical growth rates with a global volume growth of 4% to 6% and an average selling price decline of 1% to 2%. In this healthy market, we are assuming that we can continue to significantly gain market shares driven by our strong product offering and channel execution, while we are assuming an organic revenue growth of 8% to 12% due to an assumed strong organic growth core hearing aid business is projected to contribute with an EBITA margin between 18% 20% illustrating a return to historic profitability levels. For the Enterprise market, we continue to assume that the market will return to positive market value growth sometimes during 2024, the timing of the market recovery is difficult to estimate at this point in time, but it is based on continued, supportive, and constructive data points on PC shipments and IT equipment spend in general, as well as our own discussions with larger customers and partners. In this market, we assume that we can continue to defend our global market share position in headsets. As a result, we are assuming an organic revenue growth of minus 3% to plus 5%. For gaming and consumer, we expect a slightly growing value market in 2024 mainly supported by the low comparison base from 2022 and 2023 as well as a reduced promotional activities in general. In this market, we are assuming continued market share gains in gaming while defending our position in True Wireless category. That translates into an organic revenue growth assumption of 2% to 10%.

Moving to slide 18 and our financial disclosure framework going forward. As part of One-GN integration, we are updating our reporting structure to reflect our enhanced focus on group profitability and ultimately how GN is operating internally. We will continue to have a strong focus on delivering value to our customers driven by our three dedicated business divisions. To drive internal performance, the three divisions will be measured on what we define as divisional profit, which equals gross profit less sales and marketing costs. Functioning of scale will be consolidated under the group P&L to better drive canceled allocations decisions while optimizing synergies and drive stronger cross functional collaboration. Fundamentally, we believe that this internal performance measurement is the ideal structure for GN, which we want to reflect in our external financial disclosures. While group profits and margins will be the guiding staff at GN, going forward we also understand the need to be transparent towards the financial markets. Consequently, we will also provide you with an EBITA margin for the core hearing aid business at least through 2024.

And with that, let's move to Slide 19. We are excited to invite you to our 2024 Capital Market Day on May 7th. This will be an opportunity for us to introduce you to our new leadership team and to share more of our company progress and which opportunities the new setups allows us to pursue and execute. More information will follow over the coming weeks and we hope to see as many of you here in Ballerup in May.

Rune Sandager

Thank you, Peter and Soren for the updates. And with that, I'm handing over to the operator for Q&A.

Martin Brenoe

[Technical Issues] I have two questions as a starting point, if I may. The first question would be on GN Hering. Could you maybe elaborate a little bit on the underlying costs that happened in Q4, which seems to be a sequential worsening. Was that a matter of a basis from Q3 to Q4? Or have you taken any upfront investments or upfront cost prior to going into 2024? That's the first question. And then on the second question is on the guidance of GN Hearing, can you maybe also put some color on why you feel so confident that you'll be able to take such a significant [Indiscernible] and whether above consensus expectations would be very helpful to also understand. Thank you.

Peter Karlstromer

Yes, just to take the offset in the fourth quarter. In our mind, we continue to see an improvement of the hearing, core margins also coming into fourth quarter, but it's, of course, also clear that we are in launch mode. So as such, we are trying to prime, of course, our best possible offset to 2024 when it comes to especially something like a sales and marketing. So it is it's something, of course, that's driven, that. And then, of course, comparing it to the year before, it was a little different, Q4 of, 2022 at least. So I think in that matter, it probably also have challenged you a little bit in guessing exactly where quarter four 2023 would land. But overall, I think you should see this as a step in the right direction for hearing and definitely an investment into harvest the potential of next year.

Soren Jelert

I can continue with the guidance and the growth. I mean, as you know, 2023 has been a very good growth year for us also in hearing and we're leaving 2023 and entering 2024 with what we believe is a very good growth momentum. And when it comes to 2023, it was supported a lot by the OMNIA platform and now of course, Nexia is taking over that leadership. As I briefly shared here on the introduction, the initial data we have on Nexia both in terms of uptake in the U.S, where we launched first and other launch metrics, we think they look good and that is building the confidence for what we can do with this platform. And as such, we believe that we should be able to grow faster than the market basically.

Martin Brenoe

Okay, thank you very much. Just one quick follow-up. Can you maybe tell a little bit what happened in the rest of the world with the organic growth down 16% in hearing? That would be my last question. Thank you.

Soren Jelert

Yeah. No, that -- that, I think, is a bit of a anomaly, as you highlight, I think a few things to note, I mean a year ago, we had a very strong Q4 and I think that in our teams at the time pushed on all levers they could to finishing the year well. I think it's so quite a lot of the explanation is in the comparison base. Then I would also say that this year we have, I mean, no, it should be like that. Last year, we had support from Cochlear and this year, we have not. So that is also adding a bit to that. And lastly, we prepared a lot for the Nexia launch in Q4, but that the actual volumes were not really coming into the rest of the world. Also factoring in a bit. But we believe as we move forward, we will see a continued healthy growth in the rest of the world as well.

Martin Brenoe

Okay. Thank you so much for taking my questions. I will jump in the queue please.

Our next question comes from Martin Parkhoi with SEB. Please go ahead.

Martin Parkhoi

Yes, Martin Parkhoi here SEB. I will continue a little bit again because if you could look at to your guidance of a midpoint of 10% in the Hearing. I know that, of course, you would like to be cautious. You have been with this 20% EBITA margin in in Hearing for some while, now you see 8% to 20% -- 18% to 20% despite that you actually guide to double digit organic growth in the business. Could I read anything into this light that you maybe have incurred some more low-price chains that make strike some deals here in the fourth quarter, which will impact your sales next year -- this year, but maybe not so much on the margin side? And then in the relation also to the GN Hearing margin because, obviously, you state that your return rates are much better now, which should be quite positive for the gross margin, which then collapsed in the fourth quarter compared to the fourth quarter of last year. So maybe you can share some details on that? And then my second question, if I can call you that, just on the on the on audio. Can you talk a bit about on how you see the quarters develop? Because you looking at a midpoint of 1%, but how do you feel like going into the 1st couple of quarters of 2024?

Peter Karlstromer

Thank you for your questions. Let me start here and then maybe start from the end and then, leave over to Soren here for the final part. For the audio kind of quarterization sequencing, I think it's very much linked to the market behavior. And as we talked about during the towards the end 2023, we saw some gradual stabilizing markets. In Q4, we saw also that with that said, it was not the market in growth. So I think the pattern we entered 2024 with is still gradually healing markets and as such I think it would be fair to assume that we will perform better in the second half of the year than in the early parts of the year. Exactly how that plays out though I think there is some uncertainty around and we believe that the market will turn back into growth sometime during 2024 and if that happens earlier in the year that will of course support in the year better if it happens later in the year a little bit less so. And I think it also explains a lot of the guidance range we have on enterprise.

So if I then move over to your question on the 18% to 20% on hearing and what is driving that so to say. I think it's a multitude of factors. As you know, we've been talking about getting to the 20% for quite a while and it's been very important for us to stay firm on that as a target. Our teams are very much working towards that. I think that now we have it in the upper end of the guidance I mean clearly still that is what we're aiming for, but I think we're giving the range here to guide you in terms of where it's likely outcome coming. I think that might be a little bit of what you're talking to in terms of mix, but there are other factors as well. So I would not read too much of other type of chains and so into the range.

Soren Jelert

And when it also, I think you're rightfully so as a question on the gross margin. Also, I think a couple of factors here, I think, first and foremost, it is also the one offs that is, impacting, the gross margin here. And, I think you are one of the ones really vouching for, we should get out of this one-off pattern. And I we here in management also have the same opinion because, of course, it derails sort of the reporting, sometimes. But part of it is actually the one off that's the reason why it's taking down. And then also bear in mind that we sold off BelAudição, where there was a high gross margin on BelAudição, and of course, it's not the main reason, but it adds, of course, to a lower gross margin when it comes to quarter four. So, so from our side, there's nothing you should read into, whether we are not focusing on gross margin, neither that we are not focusing on getting the uplift.

And as you would also remember coming into 2024, we've said part of that change is driven by the OMNIA and the Synergies. And the Synergies before they're rooted through the balance sheet into the actual, cost of the goods, of course, there's something there and in addition to that, we haven't fully, fully launched, you could say, in all markets, the Nexia. So I think we are following the plan, but I fully appreciate and understand your question for quarter three gross margin.

Our next question comes from Robert Davies with Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Robert Davies

Yes. Thank you for taking my questions. My first one was just around the 18% to 20% margin guide in hearing. I guess what's changed in terms of your conviction around getting to that 20% margin? Is it of additional OpEx or costs that you expect to be running through the business over the next couple of years? Could you seem to sort of step back on that a little bit? And then my second question was just around sort of, I guess, it's a broader question around sort of supply chain strength and resilience given some of the disruptions in the Middle East at the moment. And I was just kind of curious more broadly kind of looking into next year if there's increased tariffs on China, for example, how resilient or how sensitive do you think your business would be to that particularly on the audio part of your sales? Thank you.

Soren Jelert

Yes. Think on the on the gross sort of on the margin, we tiptoed into that already in the previous question. I think we are definitely focused and we can see the abilities, to get within the range. We are now reporting out of close to 15% here, closing the year for Hearing call. So we have this, somewhere between 3% to 5% uplift to the to the guidance given. And the levers there remains to be the synergies the Nexia year, the gross margin improvement on Nexia while keeping our costs, so creating a leverage in our business on the OpEx side. That's actually what we've spoken to so far. And that's actually also what we reflect in the guidance year. So in that matter, we are definitely still hunting target we were out for, but of course appreciating there is a range around that.

Peter Karlstromer

If I take a few comments on the supply chain, we have a large supply chain and a team that is very much dedicating and of course observing all these changes you speak to. If I make a comment first on the Red Sea situation, that is of course impacting us and many other companies. I think that it's worth to note that it's only part of our business volumes that before this went through the Red Sea. I mean, good parts of the world are having other routes and also we are leveraging also air freights for quite some of our business. So still it has some impact then that impact is a little bit longer lead times, but that is today less than a week for us. And then there is some minor impact on the inventory as well as cost, but we think it's manageable without calling out those as a bigger risk. We can manage on them today, but we are of course observing this and if it gets significantly worse, we will get back to you. But the current situation, we believe we are able to handle well. Then the question about tariffs and so on and there is of course an increased worry in the business environment around this we have a fairly flexible setup where we have a significant part of our supply chain outsourced and we have the readiness to also move around volumes over time. You cannot do it overnight, but certainly within, I mean, 6 to 12 months. So if things will take turns that are unexpected, we are ready to react and think so that we can do that well.

Robert Davies

Great. Thank you.

Our next question comes from Hugo Solvet from BNP Paribas. Please go ahead.

Hugo Solvet

Hi, hello. Thank you for taking my questions. I have two, first on the 20% margin for core you mean that you initially aimed for? Should we expect that to be achieved maybe then now in 2025 or later and second on Enterprise, you mentioned markets, expected to return to growth in value in 2024, maybe can you expand a bit on the confidence that this will happen of your confidence increase in the past week you mentioned some examples, but if you can add to that? And should we expect volume to be more muted and that to be offset by more price increases just keen to hear your thoughts on that?

Soren Jelert

So again, on the hearing aid, call, we are still with the guidance range of 18 to 20 Of course, having the aspiration to go for the 20. We think we have the products. We think we have very good, performance on the products we have in the market I think we have the levers as I spoke to just before on improving gross margin, and we have actually also shown that we can leverage our business yielding these higher margins. So in our mind, no, we're not, we're not stepping down from the opportunities to get to 20. We're just giving a balanced view on where the guidance for the hearing core should sit in 2024. And then of course, we will, as we go along, increase the output of report out on that. So in our minds, no, we're not stepping down from it, but I think it's a balanced view of what it is.

Peter Karlstromer

If I can add then with the enterprise view, I think our comment can -- I think probably both be seen as volume and value? Don't think there is a major discrepancy between the two for this way of thinking. And back to our confidence levels, it is always difficult speak about the future and in particular, the market future. But it's encouraging what we've seen the level of stabilization in Q3 and Q4. We also talked about, I mean, adjacent indices like PC shipments and so on, how that correlates to our business and PC shipments have now started to turn slightly positive, which is good to see as well. So I think that the way to think about this is that our main planning assumption, base planning assumption is that the market sometime during this year will return back to growth. The timing is still a bit uncertain. Then of course you never know about the future but that is our main belief and main planning assumption and that is what's behind the range. And the range is, as I mentioned, a bit explained also by the timing of then the market turning positive. If that's earlier or later in the year or so. But I would say the way which we can say for sure is that our read of the market is better today definitely than a year ago and the uncertainty of market have come down also compared to a year ago. So we are going through some level of healing process here, still with some uncertainties around it, of course.

Hugo Solvet

Okay thank you.

Our next question comes from Maja Pataki from Kepler Cheuvreux. Please go ahead.

Maja Pataki

Yes, good morning. Thank you for taking my question. I would like to circle back to the Hearing organic growth guidance that you have provided of 8% to 12%. If we just look at your Q4 numbers, where you have 7% organic growth, and you know, I know you're up to, compared to, to a tough comparison in Q4 2022, but the comparison base is not going to be significantly easier in the first three quarters. And on top of that, you have two larger competitors launching products this year. So where do you take the confidence from that you can still grow so much above the market? Is there anything from a customer -- larger customers that you have gained that is going to provide you this growth? And then the second question is, should you not be able to achieve the 8% to 12% organic growth range, are you still able to deliver your 18% to 20% EBITA margin guidance? Thank you.

Peter Karlstromer

Let me comment a bit further on the growth. I think that the overarching explanation is the next set platform and our confidence in that. We agree with you that this year will be a bit more difficult year to grow than last year given the comparison base but we still assess that that should be possible. And this year, I think we've seen a good momentum across many parts of the business but we actually believe we can continue to grow on top of that base. We, of course, well aware of the competitive launches and so and there's always some uncertainty around that, but our assessment is still at this other right planning assumption. I can also say that there are no kind of you made your customers of very large significance that we have not announced that you're not aware of that is behind it, so to say.

Soren Jelert

And then to your margin bridge, so to speak, evidently, the way we give the guidance, of course, also mirrors the top line, of sort of the 8% --18% margin, right? Of course, mirrors the 8% revenue growth and equivalent for the 12%. I think it's also fair to say that if we come closer, of course, we will be, capable of taking mitigating actions, also here bear in mind that we actually delivered a 14.7% margin in 2023 alone. So I think it's definitely reasonable to assume that we can close the gap. But in our minds, we think that there is a well-balanced since around the 8% on the top line and the 18% EBITDA core and equivalently on the 12 and the 20. That's the way it's balanced.

Maja Pataki

Thank you very much.

Our next question comes from Veronika Dubajova from Citi. Please go ahead.

Veronika Dubajova

Hi, guys. Thank you so much for taking my questions. I'll keep it to two. I think predictable things. First one is just on the Nexia uptake. And I'd love to hear from you Peter, what are the types of customers that you're winning market share with? Where do you think the product has made the biggest difference, in terms of traction, is it independence? Is it larger chains? Is it in the U.S.? Is it elsewhere in in the world? If you can kind of give us some flavor for that, that would be very, very helpful. And then my second question is on, Enterprise, surprisingly and curious, obviously, we are, you know, through January, we have seen, some data points, you will have seen some data points. Just curious, if you feel that the stabilization that you observed in the fourth quarter has continued. And maybe, Soren, and you can just jump in and remind us, all of the parison base for Q1 in Audio in particular and what that might mean for what your expectations for the first quarter might be specifically. Thank you, guys.

Peter Karlstromer

Thanks, Veronica. So first on Nexia, most of our real sales data is from the U.S. market where we launched earlier. It's a little bit too early for us to draw a firm conclusion for rest of the world where we launched a bit later. In the U.S, the success is broad based. So it's a cross channel which is encouraging. I think it in our mind speaks to the appreciation of the platform. So we actually believe that broad based support is also what will help us with this growth for 2024. Then for enterprise, I think we what we see is a continuation of what we saw in what we see in January, I should say to your question is a continuation of what we saw in Q3 and Q4, we of course know our own business in January. It's hard to speak to any market data yet in January for us. But we see a continued healing of the business and stabilization. I think it's a little bit difficult to draw conclusion of one month alone so to say, but like that, there is nothing counter to it we have observed anything like that. And for the comparison base, I think we this year we probably have a fairly balanced comparison base for enterprise. So I don't think there should be any quarter that is significantly more difficult when it comes to the comparison base and other quarters, so to say. So it is fairly balanced across the year.

Veronika Dubajova

Excellent. Thank you guys.

Our next question comes from Julien Ouaddour from Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Julien Ouaddour

Hi, good morning. Thank you for taking my questions. So the first one is the follow-up to Maja's question. It's right that you're third Hearing players targeting market share gains in 2024 and probably the fourth one is likely to launch a new product as well and guide for share gains. Those are hands our focus on the guide, but I just want to check with you. I think you had a more vocal the potential reentry for key competitor in like a large U.S. retail accounts. But do you see this risk happening in the near future? And can you let us know maybe if your guidance for hearing includes this potential headwind? The second question is also a follow-up to Rob's question. Also just to confirm, does the guidance range for the profitability include a potential impact from the Red Sea that you mentioned? And also, the tariff impact I remember was around 100 basis points on the gross margin for Audio back in 2019- 2020. So is it already back in the guidance or that's just potential risk to the guide? And a third one really quickly. Would you guide for financial items in 2024? Thank you.

Soren Jelert

I think, those three questions, right? It was a large customers in hearing. It was Red Sea and it was a financial items, if I got them all right. I think as such, on the Costco side, we have said that we are very pleased supplier to Costco I think our teams have done really well with OMNIA and now Nexia. And it's our team's firm opinion that we have stayed extremely close deliver to quality and with the right product. And as such, we've earned our right to be with Costco. And that's, of course, also part of, what's in our guidance and, of course, also, if we have challenges on that, that's, of course, also what is part of the lower end of the guidance. So in that sense, yes, it's it is in, but we are laser focused on delivering the good quality. And I think, Costco is also complementing us for that. Then when it comes to the Red Sea, Peter spoke to it earlier, I think we have our arms around it. And in that sense, it is included in our in our guidance here. Peter also spoke to that it is not material the way we look at it now, in many ways, so you can consider it being in the way we look at Red Sea currently.

And when it comes to financial items, we are on approximately DKK600 million for 2024 on that. And actually, if you go back and read out on second quarter, I believe set back then probably DKK125 million a quarter that would yield DKK500 million, so it's a notch up. I don't believe long term, it's a notch up in all fairness, when we gave that last outlook, the interest rates were probably 1% lower, So that's what you should say. So longer term, absolutely the same number, 24, a little up if interest rates come down, and we also deliver a little quicker then we're probably closing the gap back to the 500, but that's, too early to say as we speak.

Julien Ouaddour

Perfect. Thank you. And just regarding the tariffs, U.S. China, so that's really not in the low end of the 12% to 14% guidance at the moment.

Peter Karlstromer

I can comment on that. What we know about tariffs and what has been kind announced and so that's absolutely in the guidance. If something would change and the of course, speculation about with the U.S. election and a possible regime change could mean that will then come in the later part of the year likely and if something materially changed, I mean, that's not planning assumptions. But as I mentioned before, we would be ready to react to it, but exactly what we mean is probably a bit premature to discuss today in that case.

Julien Ouaddour

Perfect. And just if I may, on your like on your last comments, so really to react it just it seemed that in 2019,2020, it was quite, I mean, quite tough and especially for, you know, just to react. So should we have anything in mind that has changed since 2019 , 2020, which gives you a bit more flexibility on that?

Soren Jelert

I think it depends of course a lot on what there is to react. So to that, but I think what has changed compared to 2019, 2020s, the setup of our supply chain. We have a more diversified supply chain today with more capability outside of China and Asia. So for instance, would help with more local manufacturing in the U.S. As an example, that is something we should be able to react to.

Julien Ouaddour

Perfect, thank you very much.

Our next question comes from Niels Leth from Carnegie. Please go ahead.

Niels Leth

Thank you for taking my questions. First question is on the your expected net effect of R&D and software capitalizations. They contributed approximately 4 percentage points to your EBITDA margin in 2022 and 2023. How do you see the effect of these accounting principles affecting your EBIT margin for 2024? And my second question would be, do you anticipate to present new long term financial targets on your CMD? Thank you,

Soren Jelert

Thank you Niels for the questions. I mean, overall, I think I also spoke to that last time. Fundamentally, we believe that the capitalization and the rate of the capitalization is probably more relevant to, speak to whether or not we controlling the spend of the R& D, and it backs the right products. So that's where Peter and then my and the leadership team focuses so that we ensure that there is an adequate control of the projects we spend money on essentially and essentially also launch longer term. In terms of the capitalization rates, as such, they're probably at the same levels as what we've seen, with, of course, quarter four of 2022 was really spiking, and it's come down. And, it was lower here in quarter four of 2023. But as such, we will follow the same path. But I think more importantly, we'll stay focused on also onto the new One-GN and structure with R&D and ensuring that the spend we do have has a meaningful impact on the business. So that's a fundamental principle of Peter in mind. And then, when it comes to the long-term guidance here, we have, also here committed to the hearing call as we said. And, aspiration 20, and that's including in our guidance. And then, we have had a midterm on the audio side the 20%, again, bearing in mind that it was set in a different currency environment and also under the assumption of a growth path. That was 10%. And we are of the opinion that, if that growth comes to that levels, that is still our standing guidance. And that's also what we are committing to. We will, at the Capital Market, they go through our business, and as Peter and I also said, meeting the management and actually projecting what is the plan and what is that we can do to execute well in GN and create a shareholder return So in many ways, that's our focus and our comment to the midterm guidance as it stands.

Niels Leth

So should I read into your commentary that you would expect to see a less a positive effect from R&D and IT cost capitalizations going forward?

Soren Jelert

I think you should expect us to be very focused on the spend, absolute spend in R&D. And then, under the capitalization, I think the rates are probably going to be more or less the same, maybe reducing a little bit, but not material in your cases.

Our next question comes from Christian Ryom with Danske Bank. Please go ahead.

Christian Ryom

Hi hello Peter and Soren. Thank you for taking my questions. I have two and first one is to the gross margin outlook for GN Audio and the expectations there and whether we should anticipate an impact from less promotions here in 2024 or any potential other factors to keep in mind? And the second question is to you, Soren, on the scope of further working capital reductions as you look into 2024? Thank you.

Peter Karlstromer

First on the gross margin on audio. And as you know, we will gradually report in a different way. So I think that when it comes to the promotional activities and so that's a lot related to gaming and consumer and yes, we believe there will be less promotions next year. As I mentioned in the opening, we had a quite a significant excess inventory that we now have been able to bring back into more normal levels there will be still some inventory refinement going forward as well, but not in the same way with those level of promotions. So that should definitely support the gross margins. I also think that for the consumer business, I mentioned also the Elite 8 Active and 10 that we launched our high-end products that also are supporting the margin well. And then lastly, the synergies which we talk about in One-GN will of course support many parts of our business, but I think it's fair to assume that the run half would be on the audio. And then other headwinds and so I mean, we talked about Red Sea and just to reiterate that, I mean, we do not think it will impact us materially negative from what we know today. I mean, if things materially change, that can, of course, be different, but not from what we know today.

Soren Jelert

And then essentially to your networking capital. I mean, it's clear that we were, quite pleased with our development in the free cash flow in the fourth quarter, and landing a full year free cash flow of the DKK1.1 billion, a key contributor to the reduction in debt, right, And, and what we're also pleased about is that we told you that we will focus on inventory, that for sure we have delivered on also reducing inventories significantly. So that net working capital now is probably DKK500 million down if you look, 2023 over 2022. We will continuously focus on bringing net working capital further down, but it will be a mix more between the inventories and trade receivables and payables. I mean, that sounds a little obvious for many, of course, but I think actually we have we have definitely managed to get it meaningfully down during 2023. We will continuously optimize on the three parameters and I still think there is some, to be harvested in the inventories, for sure. But again, it's a little interesting. Here, we are sitting, discussing Red Sea right and supply chain and where are the inventory levels. So of course, there's also cautiousness on where are the positions on the inventories by wind. But that's not saying that I we're not going to focus on because we are. So you should think of it as, it is, actually, across the three classical ones, with receivables and, and, inventories. So every all of these are in the mix, but we can improve further. That's our intent.

Christian Ryom

Okay. And maybe just to clarify my understanding of this. So when you guide these above DKK700 million free cash flow for 2024, is there an assumption in that of say working capital tailwind to that number?

Soren Jelert

No, not necessarily. I think we also need to be mindful of that we are growing company, right? So that should consume a little more cash also. So it's a balanced view, the DKK700 million a commitment, you could also say, so that we create cash on the top line, we create and then, of course, if we yield more margin and we improve even net working capital further, that can probably increase or go above the DKK700 million, but, one step at a time.

Our next question comes from Hassan Al-Wakeel from Barclays. Please go ahead.

Hassan Al-Wakeel

Hi, good morning. Thank you for taking my questions. Two follow ups on Hearing, please So firstly, on guidance, on the top line, particularly given 2024 looks to be shaping up to be a more competitive year, specifically how are you thinking about pricing this year, as well as growth by region, particularly, any improvement in Europe? And related to the question on comps in Hearing, do you expect growth to be more back end loaded in Hearing or consistent across the And then secondly, can you help us understand the margin bridge in core Hearing from the 14.7 achieved in 2023 to the 18% to 20% guide. How should we think about phasing in margins? And are there any one offs such as launch costs or FX?

Peter Karlstromer

Okay. So I can start here on the hearing, guidance I think that when it comes to the assumption first for pricing, there is of course a benefit from the new platform and as such it will have a positive effect on the pricing, but we do not have any major price adjustments planned at this time. Then in terms of the sequence throughout the year, we believe it will be fairly even based throughout the year. So not in a material frontend loaded or backend loaded. And then a comment also on the geographic dispute and this year as you know, we've been driving strong growth in the U.S. and a little bit less in the rest of the world, still good, but U.S. has been out performer. In the plan for the coming year, we believe that will play out a bit more even. That's our planning assumptions.

Soren Jelert

Yeah and when it comes to the gross margin, also here, reiterating what I said before, what will have the positive impact on the Hearing growth margin will be, it'll be Nexia. It'll be -- the unit cost on Nexia, in this case, it would also be the quality, costs that, Peter spoke to as well that's definitely also assisting that. And then, of course, there's the synergies in general terms of our procurement also assisting our gross margin. So you should probably expect a good part of the uplift is, gross margin driven. And then the remainder is on the leverage on the OpEx, where that's a combination also of the synergies, whether it's this indirect procurement or it's actually our ability to maintain a good OpEx control, which I think we have demonstrated during 2023. So it's, it's, it is really a combination, but I think it is fair to assume that gross margin is a key part of the uplift.

Our next question comes from Susannah Ludwig from Bernstein. Please go ahead.

Susannah Ludwig

Good morning and thanks for taking my questions. I have two. I guess just first on the Nexia launch and the comparisons that you showed versus OMNIA One units. I was wondering if you would have still seen the same pattern. If you had adjusted for the very different market environments, you know, One was launched in 2020 with COVID. OMNIA in late 2022, which was a very weak U.S. commercial market and then 2023, when Nexia launch has been very strong. And then I guess second, just following up on the questions on the midterm guidance, in terms of will you guide sort of separately on growth, I guess, for the different segments of audio. So talking about, you know, long term growth in the enterprise market versus long term growth in gaming and consumer as well as sort of differences in divisional profit?

Peter Karlstromer

So let me start with Nexia. When it comes to the uptake, it is the data we have is mostly from the U.S. and we are comparing that to OMNIA and I appreciate there's a lot of things that are different between the years we see a quite healthy uptake on top of OMNIA, so makes us confident in that effect. And there are also other things we looked on as interest in launch events and traffic in different way and the broader set of parameters will look to assess the launch has pointed in the direction of it's a very strong, healthy launch. So we feel good about it. And so I mean, our comments here is that OMNIA was a very good launch and we believe Nexia is at least as good from what we can observe today.

Soren Jelert

And then when it comes to the new, you could say reporting here, what we will do, we will report out on divisional profits. Again, this is the gross margin less sales and marketing. But we will also stand firm on that it is the group profitability that we will guide more firmly on, longer term. Then, of course, we will do our best to share with you what can be positive and negative, profit drivers within the different segments. So that's the way we will focus on. And then we report out quarterly on the divisional profits. So that should give you some comfort in where the business is going.

We have a follow-up question from Martin Brenoe from Nordea. Please go ahead.

Martin Brenoe

Hi, thank you very much for letting me sneak in a follow-up question. I was just looking at the GN Audio business in Q4. And I noticed that Denmark actually saw quite a significant drop and that actually explains quite a significant part of the audio slowdown. So I was just wondering what that is. Is that enterprise business that you've lost in Denmark? And would you maybe just help me out with the math because if I take out Denmark specifically, which is kind of small market, I would actually get to organic growth in audio only being down 2% and I would get the Enterprise business actually only being down 6% on an organic basis. So just wondering if you could help me verify whether that is correct?

Peter Karlstromer

That is a good question. I must admit I, I do not fully have the answers to that. The way we work is that, I mean, some customers are larger and some years to buy in one way or another year in a different way. And we also channels in there between. So we would be happy to look into it, but I think the overall direction is that there is not like a single big event that has happened that is an outlier of any kind, not to our knowledge. So I think that's fair to assume.

Martin Brenoe

Okay. That's very clear. Thank you very much. Just maybe one follow-up on the Hearing. Can you just tell me because you have alluded to quite a few times during this call that the comparison base was tough due to very, very strong and maybe to some excess extent sales in 2022. Have you been impacting during 2023 by, let's say, lower sell into the channels because they might have been a little bit stuffed and just trying to understand if you will have a sell in tailwind this year from more normalized challenge in the hearing business. Last question for me. Thank you.

Peter Karlstromer

We do not believe there are any material kind of channel effects like that for us. So I think that the effect is probably is there is more than Nexia launch, which the timing is of course, is that in in 2023, we benefited from the Nexia in the U.S. towards the end, we have not really benefited from the rest of the world. The OMNIA launch was timed slightly differently towards the end of last year, we were more benefiting from the from the whole global footprint, so to say. That's probably what we can guide here.

Martin Brenoe

Thank you so much, Peter.

Soren Jelert

Thank you very much, operator, and thank you everybody on the call. We appreciate your time, and we'll see you on the road.