When shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) plunged to the $40 mark in October, I concluded to double my position, as shared with the members of the subscription service.

This came after shares fell from levels around the $100 mark over the summer, following a general market pullback, but more so in response to an acquisition made by the company, which raised some questions, yet left the valuation too compelling to ignore.

With a convincing third quarter earnings report alleviating most of the concerns of that M&A move, shares have seen a huge and well-deserved recovery, as the company has clearly laid out a roadmap for continued and profitable growth for years to come.

On TransMedics

TransMedics has developed the Organ Care System, also known as OCS, with the aim to create a new standard in organ transplantation in an effort to replicate the natural living function of the organ outside the body.

Such an approach is a paradigm shift from prevailing practices in which organs are kept in static state, which creates real timing issues and means that organs are preserved in suboptimal conditions. Trying to keep organs in better shape, the OCS methodology, should increase the odds of success in organ transplantation.

A mere $25 stock at the time of the initial public offering valued the TransMedics Group, Inc. business at just $400 million. To put this into perspective, revenues grew by 81% to $24 million in 2019, as the pandemic limited growth in 2020, a year in which sales rose by just 9% to $26 million for obvious reasons.

Despite FDA pre-market approval rolling in for liver and heart in 2021, growth was rather modest, with sales up 18% to $30 million that year (accompanied by a big $39 million operating loss). Originally guiding for 2022 sales at a midpoint of $52 million, sales did eventually come in at $93.4 million (as operating losses narrowed to $31 million). It was this remarkable performance which drove shares up from the mid-teens early in 2022 to $60 by year-end.

With fourth quarter sales for 2022 seen at $31 million (exceeding the entire 2021 sales results) the company guided light, but likely conservative, at $138-$145 million for 2023.

2023 - A Rollercoaster

The momentum in the business send shares to a high of $100 in July of last year, as the company reported very strong first quarter sales for 2023, prompting the company into hiking the full year sales guidance to $160-$170 million.

The concerns arrived in August, when TransMedics announced the acquisition of Summit Aviation in order to expand the aviation capabilities, with no financial numbers reported. Buying an airline and targeting a fleet of 10–15 airplanes created concerns among investors, even as second quarter sales rose by 156% to $52.5 million, with full year sales now seen at $180-$190 million.

Down to $42, the 32 million shares granted the business a $1.3 billion valuation in October, including a $78 million net cash position. This made that sales multiples fell to just 6 times, amidst sky-high growth and realistic operating earnings coming in near breakeven, but this is ahead of the concerns on the costs and distraction "provided" by the Summit deal.

A Quick Double

While many shares have seen huge returns from October lows, the recovery in this case has been spectacular as well, with shares having doubled again to $86 at this point in time.

A big driver of this were the third quarter results, as released in November. Third quarter sales rose by 159% to $66.4 million, as the company closed on the purchase of Summit Aviation, adding $2.1 million in quarterly revenues from transplant aviation and logistics. The numbers, furthermore, included a $1.6 million contribution from Summit from activities which will be discontinued.

So far, the great news from the top line was gross margins fell a full ten points to 61% of sales due to the acquisition, due to the costs and inefficiencies from insourcing of the logistics function. The company posted a $28 million operating loss, but adjusted for acquired in-process R&D expenses, losses came in at a million.

With revenues seen at $160.4 million for the first three quarters of the year, the new $222-$230 million full year revenue guidance suggests about $62 to $70 million in fourth quarter sales, which likely is conservative as the company has been very cautious in its guidance for a while now.

And Now?

The truth is that I was very impressed with the TransMedics Group, Inc. third quarter results, but moreover the commentary on the conference call provided for 2028. At that point in time, the company sees runway for 10,000 transplants a year, a five-fold from 2023 estimates around 2,000 procedures.

This might easily support a $1.0-$1.5 billion sales base at the time, and if the company can post operating margins of 20%, that could yield earnings of $8 per share (at the higher end of the revenue range) based on a current share count of 32 million shares.

Another positive is that the company holds $427 million in cash, although offset by $505 million in debt, of which the vast majority is convertible. Right now, the company is breaking even here, although some cash outflows will be seen. This comes after the company spent $103 million on 8 jets to provide logistics services internally, with 15–20 planes expected to be operational by the second half of 2024. This implies that another $100 million, or so, needs to be spent on planes from here onwards.

Amidst all this, I am very positive on the mid-to long term prospects for TransMedics Group, Inc., and breakeven levels make it realistic to achieve growth without (further) incurring dilution, which is a positive. Given all of this, with a current $2.8 billion equity valuation, TransMedics Group multiples still look reasonable at a low double-digit sales multiple, certainly as growth continues to surpass 100% and realistic profits are within sight.