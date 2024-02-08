Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Lupin Ltd ADR (LUPNY) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 08, 2024 4:11 PM ETLupin Ltd ADR (LUPNY) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.91K Followers

Lupin Ltd ADR (OTC:LUPNY) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 8, 2024 5:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Vinita Gupta - President

Ramesh Swaminathan - Executive Director, Global CFO & Head of Corporate Affairs

Conference Call Participants

Kunal Dhamesha - Macquarie Group

Neha Manpuria - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Amey Chalke - HDFC Securities

Shyam Shrinivasan - Goldman Sachs

Damayanti Kerai - HSBC

Bino Pathiparampil - Elara Securities

Surya Patra - PhillipCapital India

Krishnendu Saha - Quantum Asset

Harith Mohammed - Analyst

Shayan Mukherjee - Analyst

Nikhil Mathur - Ambit Capital

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to the management. Thank you, and over to you, ma'am.

Vinita Gupta

Good evening, everyone. I'm very pleased to welcome all of you to our Q3 earnings call. I have with me are MD, Nilesh; our CFO, Ramesh; and our Head of IR, Ravi. We look forward to sharing our Q3 highlights and outlook for the fiscal year. We're very pleased to have delivered another quarter of strong performance, continuing to build on the momentum over the last many quarters. We delivered our highest quarterly sales so far, crossing the INR 5,000 crore mark. What is very heartening is that all major regions have performed. Not only have you seen revenues grow across our key segments, but we also achieved higher profitability, both at the gross and operating level. Our U.S. business delivered a second consecutive quarter of $200-plus million revenues and a sixth straight quarter of EBITDA improvement, which is a very heartening. This has been aided by a volume-led growth in our base business, augmented by contribution from seasonal products and our respiratory portfolio, including Tiotropium. As mentioned in our earlier interaction, we expect to sustain our U.S. business and the $200-plus million levels in the next few quarters as get into the next year with the continued ramp-up of Tiotropium and launch of new products, including multiple ophthalmic

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

More on LUPNY

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.