Lupin Ltd ADR (LUPNY) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Vinita Gupta - President

Ramesh Swaminathan - Executive Director, Global CFO & Head of Corporate Affairs

Kunal Dhamesha - Macquarie Group

Neha Manpuria - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Amey Chalke - HDFC Securities

Shyam Shrinivasan - Goldman Sachs

Damayanti Kerai - HSBC

Bino Pathiparampil - Elara Securities

Surya Patra - PhillipCapital India

Krishnendu Saha - Quantum Asset

Harith Mohammed - Analyst

Shayan Mukherjee - Analyst

Nikhil Mathur - Ambit Capital

Vinita Gupta

Good evening, everyone. I'm very pleased to welcome all of you to our Q3 earnings call. I have with me are MD, Nilesh; our CFO, Ramesh; and our Head of IR, Ravi. We look forward to sharing our Q3 highlights and outlook for the fiscal year. We're very pleased to have delivered another quarter of strong performance, continuing to build on the momentum over the last many quarters. We delivered our highest quarterly sales so far, crossing the INR 5,000 crore mark. What is very heartening is that all major regions have performed. Not only have you seen revenues grow across our key segments, but we also achieved higher profitability, both at the gross and operating level. Our U.S. business delivered a second consecutive quarter of $200-plus million revenues and a sixth straight quarter of EBITDA improvement, which is a very heartening. This has been aided by a volume-led growth in our base business, augmented by contribution from seasonal products and our respiratory portfolio, including Tiotropium. As mentioned in our earlier interaction, we expect to sustain our U.S. business and the $200-plus million levels in the next few quarters as get into the next year with the continued ramp-up of Tiotropium and launch of new products, including multiple ophthalmic and complex injectable range.

Our India business recorded strong double-digit growth this quarter with a 1.6x IPM growth rate. Most of our therapeutic areas like respiratory, GI, gynecology have outperformed IPM during the quarter. We have launched around 21 products in the year so far. And for IQIVIA, we are ranked #1 in new product launches in India. We have a strong chronic focus, as you know, with more than 60% of our sales contribution from chronic therapies. We believe that we are in a very good position now to deliver above-market growth consistently going ahead led by higher productivity from our sales force expansion, new divisions and enhanced penetration and reach. Apart from the U.S. and India, other regions have performed very well, too. Ex U.S. and India, our formulations business has grown 30% year-over-year during the quarter and 22% in the 9 months during the fiscal. The strong growth recorded in key markets like Canada, Philippines, Australia and South Africa and also a very strong ramp-up of generic poster in our direct markets, U.K., Germany, as well as through partners in the rest of Europe.

Switching to R&D. On the pipeline front, we have continued to build momentum with both material first-to-files and complex generics. We received 14 ANDA approvals during this quarter, including key product approvals like generic tolvaptan and ganirelix which is our first peptide injectable product. We also launched Brovana ophthalmic solution, the generic version of Prolensa, thanks to [indiscernible] facility approval. And as you know, we have 6-month exclusivity on this product. Out of Somerset, we launched diazepam rectal gel, which is also been an extremely nice launch for us. In terms of key filings, in the last quarter, we filed Risperdal Consta product out of Nanomi, which is a significant validation of the platform as well as strong complex injectable product filing for us.

So as I mentioned before, our R&D is evolving to more complex products, especially on the inhalation and complex injectable front, which augurs well for the sustainable growth of our business going ahead. Compliance is our #1 priority, and we are fully committed to ensure that all our sites are fully compliant with FDA and other regulatory agencies around the world that we serve. We have completed remediation efforts at Tarapur and Mandideep Unit 1 and are confident that we will get these sites cleared as we have done with the others in the near future. We are delighted to have delivered on our promise of sustained and profitable growth during this year. We feel confident that our strategic focus on R&D, patient centricity on the brand front, and continued cost business optimization sets us in a pot of sustainable growth going forward.

With this, I will hand it over to Ramesh for a deeper analysis of our performance.

Ramesh Swaminathan

Thank you, Vinita. Hence, I welcome you all to our Q3 FY '24 earnings call. I'm happy to report that this quarter, we have delivered the highest top line number in our history. And after many quarters to the first time we have surpassed the 20%-plus mark on the EBITDA front as well. Diving into the numbers, sales. Sales for Q3 FY '24 came in at INR 5,080 crores as compared to INR 4,245 crores in Q3 last year, a growth of 19.7% year-on-year. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the company reported growth of 2.8% as compared to Q2 of FY 2024. We have registered robust growth across most of our key geographies. North America has grown at a strong 24% year-on-year.

During the quarter, the U.S. stayed steady at Q2 levels in constant currency. This has been due to volume share increase in base products Innovation products this quarter is around 40% of U.S. sales. Coming to India. The India business has grown 13.4% year-on-year. Prescription business has grown 12.9% year-on-year during the quarter and 10% during 9 months FY '24 and simply outperforming the IPM growth during the period. Also, if we exclude the impact of the in-license products, in our diabetes portfolio has grown at 2x TA growth during the quarter. The share of in-licensed products to date has been reduced to 10.2% of our portfolio from around 15% to 16% last year, and this has a positive impact on our profitability. Our EMEA region, which constitutes our EU region and South Africa business, continues its outperformance in this quarter as well, with strong growth of 36% year-on-year. Growth in EU has been driven by [indiscernible] business and our in relation business is going strong. Our South African business has also grown on a strong 21% in local currency year-on-year. The operating income has increased by 51.4% this quarter, and this is essentially coming in from enhanced PLI benefits.

Gross margins. Coming to profitability. Q3 FY '24 gross margins were 66%, up from 59.8% in Q3 last year and 65.5% in Q2. This improvement was driven by multiple factors, which includes product mix, lower share of in-licensed products and increased volumes [indiscernible] came in at INR 1,563 crores, which translates to approximately 30.7% of sales as compared to 31.5% in Q3 last year. On an absolute basis, costs have remained flat quarter-on-quarter. While there has been a marginal reduction in the R&D expenses on account of facing the higher volume demand at the higher manufacturing costs over there this quarter. R&D is INR 357 crores, which is about 7% of the sales in Q3 FY '24 as compared to INR 290 crores at 6.8% in Q3 FY '23. For the full year, however, we expect it to be in the region of INR 1,500 crores to INR 1,550 crores.

EBITDA. In the quarter, as you see, we have made improvements across all lines, our gross margins are higher. There has been increase in the operating income and the higher sales ensured higher operating leverage as well. Subsequently, this has resulted in driving the EBITDA margins considerably higher. Excluding ForEx and other income, EBITDA was INR 1,022 crores, up by 98% year-on-year. Margins for the quarter were significantly higher at 20.1%. We service 18.7% in Q2 FY '24 and 12.2% in Q3 FY -- Q3 last year. For the 9 months period, the EBITDA margins, excluding NC income, are at 17.8%. And so far as the tax is concerned, our EPI rose 15.8% in Q3 and 18.6% for the 9 months FY '24. For the full year, we expect it to be around 20%.

Moving on to the balance sheet. Operating working capital as of 31 December translates to 96 days of net working capital. This is reduced from 135 days as of 31 December 2022. Our net debt stands at INR 1,043 crores which has reduced from INR 2,527 crores at the [indiscernible].

Now our BSI index cores have been reassessed pretty recently, resulting in an overall score of 69 for Lupin in the S&P ESG assessment 2023. This increase from my initial communication underlines our continued effort to excel in sustainable performance, positioning us above the global average. Our latest carbon disclosure project scores are in, and they speak volumes about the progress we have made in our sustainability journey. For the last 2 years, our diligent efforts and collective commitment evaluate the climate change disclosure from C to B, the [indiscernible] project. This surpasses both the Asia regional average and the biotech pharma sector average, reflecting steady determination to mitigate [indiscernible] and embrace sustainable factors across all our operations.

With this, may I open the floor for discussions.

Kunal Dhamesha

Congratulations on a good set of numbers. First on the tire Tiotropium, if you can share some of the trends in terms of prescription share that we have been able to gather till now? And where do you see we reaching, let's say, in a fair amount of time, that would be great.

Vinita Gupta

Can you hear us?

Neha Manpuria

Vinita, on the U.S. business, I know you mentioned there was some amount of seasonal impact in the quarter. Was it meaningful enough to have offset the channel inventory that we had in Spiriva?

Vinita Gupta

Actually, so there was some impact on the seasonal products, but also the baseline products have been very strong in the quarter. So products like lisinopril, [indiscernible] and the like has also performed pretty well. So the big line improvement plus a couple of million dollar impact of seasonal products helped to offset the tiotropium channel impact. And tiotropium just from a grips perspective, is ramping up extremely nicely. So that gives us really good confidence of growing units and revenues over the next few months alongside the prescriptions.

Neha Manpuria

And Spiriva, If I would generic, Spriva, if I were to look at market share in IQVIA where we have already close to the 31% number. Correct me if that number is off for you. And we indicated getting to 35%, 40% share sometime next year. Given how well we have done in the last 2 quarters, do you think that that's an achievable number or we can do higher than that?

Vinita Gupta

I mean I think we will still target that 40% level. just given the strong ramp rate in the last couple of months, I'd say we'll be more at the 40% plus level as opposed to the 35%. So it's turning out to really do extremely well.

Neha Manpuria

Sorry, Vinita, go ahead.

Vinita Gupta

No, in terms of substitution, I was saying [indiscernible].

Neha Manpuria

And we -- currently, nothing on the AG, right? Any visibility there or anything that we've heard your sense?

Vinita Gupta

Nothing that we have seen so far.

Neha Manpuria

Understood. And on the launch pipeline for FY '25, now that you have $200-plus to 15 -- sort of $1 million base, how should I look at the build for the U.S. business? Erosion will be what it is, but you'll have a couple of products with 0 erosion. So how should we think about the build from this level over the next 2 years probably?

Vinita Gupta

So we have a good number of products next year, so 10-plus products, good 6 injectables with a couple of meaningful products like glucagon, pospetatoin that we intend to launch. And then on the ophthalmic front, we have some really good launches for LENSAR, which is going to ramp up as well as we have trial and a couple of other ophthalmic products around 4 or 5 ophthalmic products. And then potentially a couple of oral sold upsides depending on patent litigation outcome, mirabegron, [indiscernible] to material opportunities that we should get good amount of clarity about the next couple of months. But even without that, I would say that given the tiotropium ramp-up, plus these new product launches, plus they will more than offset some of the erosion that we're likely to see in the oral solids, including erosion in products like Sure. So we very much expect the business to grow in the next year to maybe a single-digit growth rate. And if we are -- if we get some of these panel litigation products, out successfully, hopefully, double digit. And then as we look at the year next, we have significant products there with tolvaptan as a material product launch early in fiscal year '26. The other injectable products, teraglutide as well as others that come to market. So very confident of double-digit growth in typically at '26. Hopefully, we can get from single digit to double digit also in fiscal year '25.

Amey Chalke

The first question I have is on Spiriva. If we can give some clarity on the Alvogen filing and possible launch, is it really a near-term launch as per your expectation? Or do you think that it will be post FY '27? And the second question I have is on [indiscernible]. If you can give us some clarity on the CRE, which we have received possible launch for that product as well?

Vinita Gupta

Yes. So we definitely feel on Spriva that we're in a very strong position. [Technical Difficulty]

Vinita Gupta

We filed, which we believe protects the market for us. [indiscernible] good about the potential of being alone in the market over the next couple of years. And if you just look at what it took for us to get approval of the product, it was 5 years at the FDA. And that was because the product is a pretty challenging product. So we feel pretty good about the next couple of years, hopefully building Spiriva to a very good level.

On [indiscernible]. I mean, we've had an extremely good meeting with the agency back in November, and that gives us confidence that the response that we are putting together is going to meet the agency's requirements in the next 3 months or so, we are planning to get response together to the agency.

Shyam Srinivasan

Just the first 1 is on the trajectory of the U.S., right? So I know there's some channel filling last quarter, but we have seen market share gains in Speed, for example. So I just want to understand, is it because of channel feeling that the Q-o-Q momentum seems to be slow? And as we progress, this should kind of start inching up. How should I look at that dynamic?

Vinita Gupta

Yes. We should certainly see an increase in both the unit sales as well as. [Technical Difficulty]

Shyam Srinivasan

Sorry, I think the audio keeps going away. Operator, maybe...

Vinita Gupta

Can you hear us?

Unidentified Company Representative

Yes, we can hear now.

Shyam Srinivasan

Now we can hear you. But Vinita, we couldn't hear you in parts, if you could repeat, sorry.

Vinita Gupta

My apologies. What I was saying was we certainly expect as the channel inventory is normalizing our revenues units revenues to grow in line with our prescriptions in the months and quarters to come.

Shyam Srinivasan

Yes. And again, sorry about this, but the opening remarks again, when you give the guidance for the new base, if you could again repeat that, I'm sorry, but it's parts of your conversation, just went away, sorry.

Unidentified Company Representative

Yes. Can you just give us -- can we just pause [indiscernible].

Shyam Srinivasan

Yes, sure, sure. I'll be here, yes.

Vinita Gupta

Is this any better?

Shyam Srinivasan

Vinita, I can hear you. This is Shyam, yes.

Vinita Gupta

Okay. So this is good?

Shyam Srinivasan

Yes. This seems better. Operator, maybe you can confirm?

Vinita Gupta

Okay. Apologies. I didn't know -- we didn't know that you could hear us. What I mentioned was that having now delivered 2 consecutive quarters of $200 million plus we are confident of continuing to deliver at that $200 million plus mark in the quarters to come. And I also said that in the next year, we should grow our U.S. business single-digit percentage, but hopefully, more if we have a couple of the key litigation products pan out. So -- and then that's what we had guided.

Shyam Srinivasan

Got it. So a few clarifications. In the presentation talks about you can maintain share on the base business. So have you seen any levels of price erosion that you can guide on the oral solid side of things?

Vinita Gupta

It's been a very low single-digit price erosion on the oral solids for -- in the quarter for us, offset by volume growth.

Shyam Srinivasan

And Vinita, this prognosis for the future like 2024, let's assume calendar year. Any dynamics around supply chain or buyer groups? Is it changing, even shortages?

Vinita Gupta

Yes. So drug shortages have been really strong over the last couple of months and quarters. and that continues to be the theme as -- so that has really helped normalize price erosion to the low single-digit level. Again, we expect that in the oral solids, we'll probably see a little more in terms of price erosion versus areas like inhalation and injectables.

Shyam Srinivasan

Got it. Helpful. Just my second part of the question is on the India business. We have now done better, right? And I remember our guidance earlier was for like in 2025, but it looks like Q3, we have done better. So is this a one-off? Or do you think some of the declines that have come because of the in-licensed portfolio is behind us. So just some part around even the near-term India growth and maybe a reiteration of the -- like fiscal '25 or beyond what the growth levels could be?

Nilesh Gupta

Sure. I think -- so Q3 has been a bit of a catch-up. But if you really see on a 9-month basis, we are staying within that 20% to 30% ahead of market growth, which we would expect to continue. That's what I see for the foreseeable future. And it's driven by our key therapy areas. Obviously, we grow faster in some. So respiratory, for example, we're growing at anywhere from 2 to 3x the market growth rate. But in diabetes where we had the in-license portfolio, we're still growing at a single-digit kind of number, although we're growing a bit ahead of the market now. But I think short answer will stay at the 20%, 30% ahead of the market growth rate. We do expect the market to stay at high single digits. So hopefully, we'll keep this at double-digit growth rate for the future.

Shyam Srinivasan

And in Nilesh, in terms of distribution, are we now feel forced, if you could just refresh some of the numbers around distribution? And is there any plans to increase it?

Nilesh Gupta

Sure. Sure. So I think the entire India, we can think is close to 10,000 people now, about 8,000 plus in the field itself, about 22 divisions at this point of time, we launched 6 or 7 divisions in the last 9 months now. And we will launch a couple of more divisions in the next 2 quarters. But I think we're pretty well set now. I think the part which I'm really excited with is an [indiscernible] division that we've launched last, that's when we'll be adding sales force in the months to come. And I think the idea is to make bigger banks. We're doing that in respiratory, we're doing that in cardiovascular and diabetes as well. But there's also this opportunity to focus on extra. So we are doubling down on India. The new product client pipeline is also shaping up very nicely for India. So we had 21 launches in the last 9 months. We were #1 in new launches in the last 12 months. But I think the focus on launches for India is going to be made -- some very nice launches in respiratory, some of them first in the world as well. But that will continue. And I think we're still -- we're not even got into new modalities or enough biosimilars and the like. So a lot to come for it yet.

Damayanti Kerai

I hope I'm audible?

Vinita Gupta

Yes.

Damayanti Kerai

Okay. My question is on your EBITDA margin trajectory, a remarkable improvement, which we have seen in last quarters. So how should we look EBITDA moving from here on? And if you can also elaborate a bit like where do you see significant headroom for improvement in terms of cost or regionalization, et cetera? So that's my first question.

Ramesh Swaminathan

From my perspective, they're pivoting to a complex generics is really headed. And fairly sticky as you recognize America and in Europe and the like. And there's been secular growth in other markets as well. But they would also recognize that whilst there's a lot of room for optimism. There are certain dark clouds now at the horizon also in terms of the Red Sea disturbances, airfreight going up and the like as well. So several moving parts. Having said all of that, fact of the matter is our EBITDA margins are still lower than the competition and we would like to get to the 22.5% to 23% range. But given all this, the moving parts, we would like to be I would like to state that it should be between the 19.5% to 20.5%. But clearly, the pathway is to get to the 22%, 25% as early as possible.

Damayanti Kerai

Okay. This 23% kind of margin, that should be over what 3 to 4 years from now? What is your target in mind very broadly?

Ramesh Swaminathan

Earlier than that, hopefully, much earlier than that.

Damayanti Kerai

Okay. And you mentioned about this Red Sea situation. Are you seeing like impact of the geopolitical issue in your freight cost in the current month or so?

Ramesh Swaminathan

Yes, it is. It's actually gone up by good 30%, 35% already.

Damayanti Kerai

Okay. And if it doesn't say we don't see any improvement there, then the impact should be majorly reflected in March quarter numbers or maybe beyond that?

Ramesh Swaminathan

In some ways, it gets inventorized because what we move out here would potentially go into the cost, which will get built, and will be there in the balance sheet, but it will certainly hit us in the quarters to come, at least in the first year -- in the next fiscal.

Damayanti Kerai

Okay. Understood. Okay. My second question is you talked about like you're focusing a lot on complex products, et cetera. Can you talk a bit whether you are working on this GLP anti-obesity products? And how far these products are from launch from your perspective, if any?

Vinita Gupta

Yes. So the GLP-1 products, you have the earlier products, the Victoza, Xcenda, meraglutide products which we've already filed and should come to market in our '25, '26 time frame. And then there's semaglutide that I think is in '28, '29 time frame and the latest products that you see like Monjaro, they are, of course, out. Can you still hear us?

Damayanti Kerai

Yes.

Vinita Gupta

We just wanted to make sure. Yes. So the latest products like Munjaro and Ozempic are out a little bit further. So all of them are part of our pipeline and portfolio, being material products and injectables in particular. So over the next few years, we'll start seeing some of these generic versions come to market.

Kunal Dhamesha

Can you hear me this time?

Vinita Gupta

Yes.

Kunal Dhamesha

Congratulations on a good set of numbers. First 1 is on the India business. While you have given good clarity on the in-license portfolio, which is currently at around 10% of revenue. let's say, in the next couple of years, do we see any part of this portfolio having again losing patent expiries or -- any issues and is now what proportion of this is at risk?

Nilesh Gupta

Yes. So maybe the end of FY '25, we see a couple more products going off patent. We'll still grow. There in the diabetes space, we'll still grow but we will see that coming off. But we're down to the same 11%. Our hope is to also create more in-licensing deals which will likely increase this number. I think this is almost an all-time low for us at this point of time. And that is driven by the exclusivities that went off and the product segment of as well. We've obviously supplemented that with our own portfolio, including generic versions of some of those products as well. But I think there will be a little bit more decline in the diabetes space. Hopefully, we'll make it up with some of the other therapy areas.

Kunal Dhamesha

Sure, sure. Can you give the percentage of the brands that are going off betting? What is the percentage revenue right now?

Nilesh Gupta

I don't have it off hand, but it's [indiscernible] or 2% if at all.

Kunal Dhamesha

Okay. Okay. Okay. Sure, sure. And second question is on tiotropium with our launch of HandiHaler have we seen any market share shift or unit shifting back from the newer version to the older version because of the generic availability or that has not been the case?

Vinita Gupta

So it's too early to tell because it's just really been a few months after the launch in August. But I'd say that the share has kind of stabilized, Handihaler with the brand as well as our product at that 40%, 45% level and rest the math at that 60% level.

Kunal Dhamesha

Sure. And what would be our gross debt currently?

Unidentified Company Representative

The net debt is INR 1,000-odd crores. So essentially, gross doesn't matter so much.

Kunal Dhamesha

Okay. And Ravi -- yes, when you said the 22%, 23% EBITDA margin, if everything goes well, does that bake in the some of the litigation product that we talked about?

Unidentified Company Representative

Well, so essentially, it will come in the MTP period anyway, if not next year itself. Your first question on the gross debt is INR 2,600 crores.

Kunal Dhamesha

INR 22,600 crores.

Unidentified Company Representative

INR 2,600 crores, I said.

Vinita Gupta

INR 2,600 crores.

Kunal Dhamesha

Okay. Okay. Yes. And then on the EBITDA margin, this 22%, 23% assumes some of those litigated products. How should we think about it?

Vinita Gupta

Yes, I didn't close the pipeline that includes products that are deep certain launch as well as litigation.

Nilesh Gupta

I think in general, like what Vinita said, I think from generics to get that single digit or double-digit growth rate markets like India growing at either high single digits or double-digit numbers. So there's going to be this growth momentum. And then there's obviously operational efficiencies and operating leverage that we would expect all of these to together contribute to the number that Ramesh talked about.

Ramesh Swaminathan

Yes. On the cost side, there's never going to be [indiscernible] situation. So essentially, for example, if you're talking about addressing idle time, looking at, in fact, a bit like footprint and not of that. It takes time, right? So that's the reason why we're giving us [indiscernible].

Kunal Dhamesha

So I think at some point, we had this INR 500 crore cost reduction plan, right? If I remember it correctly, if you can provide if there is any update, some parts we have achieved and what more can be done?

Ramesh Swaminathan

We achieved quite a bit on that. But obviously, it gets camouflaged in terms of rising wherever we invest ahead of the curve as the case of sales and promotion expenses across various parts and the like. But to be sure, there are still some inefficiencies that we believe that we can bring down, which could include things like, for example, inventory write-offs, there are some FTS, there is something on the idle time and the like. We're still airfreighting some products and so on. It really is based on demand. So from that perspective, we would like to cut all of that. It's always going to be an approaching target in that sense.

Vinita Gupta

We're having some disturbance on the line. Can you hear us?

Bino Pathiparampil

Can you hear me?

Vinita Gupta

Yes.

Bino Pathiparampil

A couple of questions on products. Vinita, Do you still expect [indiscernible] to come in FY '25?

Vinita Gupta

Yes. Yes, [indiscernible], we have a CRL that we have just received that we are planning to respond to in the next 3 months. So we should get approved in...

Nilesh Gupta

Either the end of '25 or just after.

Bino Pathiparampil

Okay. Understood. Second, on your Glucagon product, given idea of the entry market and what's the competitive scenario like?

Vinita Gupta

I know that it is a high-value, low competition market. I don't have the exact competitive landscape there. But maybe we can take that offline Ramesh can connect with your online here.

Ramesh Swaminathan

Yes, Bino.

Bino Pathiparampil

Great. And recently, you had this approval of turn on the roll. Is that going to be significant? And what are the time lines like?

Vinita Gupta

[indiscernible] we will maybe get back to you. I mean when we look at the next 2 years, the major products for us, as I mentioned, are injectables that we've already filed that we are well on our way for approvals, ophthalmics, products like Leucozon, fospenitoin as well as retinis alone lutipetinal like ophthalmic products. And then in the fiscal year '26, as I mentioned, products like tolavptan and like liraglutide products, will be material products that gear for us as well as risk with [indiscernible] that we have now filed this past quarter. We hope that in fiscal year '26, we're able to get it to market.

Bino Pathiparampil

Okay. And 1 last, if I may push in. In middle of background, you said you're waiting a litigation outcome possibly in the next couple of months. In case the outcome is favorable when would we see the product? And in case the outcome is not favorable to you, then what happens? Does it get out by some time? Or does the opportunity go everything?

Vinita Gupta

No, it doesn't go away for sure based on the patent scenario. I mean, if the outcome looks promising, for us to launch. I'd say that Q1 fiscal year '25 could be a really good time line to launch the product. And -- if not, they'll have to really be based on the litigation outcome with able to determine what is the potential launch date.

Surya Patra

Yes. Congrats to the great set of numbers. My first question is this inhalation portfolio. You -- for the U.S. business -- can you hear me?

Vinita Gupta

Yes, we can hear you. There's some background noise. [indiscernible]. So maybe you want to join again, maybe?

Unidentified Company Representative

We can start with Krishnendu Saha.

Krishnendu Saha

Can you hear me?

Vinita Gupta

Yes, we can.

Krishnendu Saha

Just quickly, last time we as a percentage of revenue was around 45%. This time, I heard Nilesh speak about 30%. Those are absolute numbers, [indiscernible]. What -- like -- so just wondering what happened out there like backing agent direction feeding?

Vinita Gupta

So we couldn't [indiscernible] part of your question was muffled.

Krishnendu Saha

Yes. Last time, in the last quarter, we spoke about respiratory being 45% of the U.S. revenue. Now we speak about being 40%. So I was just wondering what the difference could be is because of Brovana falling up the clip? Or still we have a large head of Brovana? That's the first question. My second question is, we have a large center of approval for [indiscernible], I suppose. It's pretty -- it's a tentative approval. So is there anything much to it according to the press release, is $8.5 billion -- $8.3 billion market. So is there anything to read into that?

Vinita Gupta

On the respiratory side, there's nothing that has fallen off. I mean, the major difference, the 45% to the 40% plus level is primarily the atropine loaded into the channel for in Q2 versus Q3. And some seasonality impact in Alvidre because some of our customers bought ahead of the season to be prepared, but is stable in terms of share, alvidrol as well. So really pretty strong foundation there on the respiratory side of the business. And Xarelto, I don't see it as a product launch in the next 2 years. But certainly, is the fact that we have a TA, perhaps we can get back to you in terms of the potential launch takes.

Krishnendu Saha

Sure. Sure. Just sorry, I'm a little bit sketchy about all the data meets, I'm not a pharma hardcore. So Spriva, just if you can directly tell me, do you expect competition in the next 2 years? Or what is your thought process? And just on the margin front, the steadiness in the margin is partly -- is it because of product mix or domination of product mix and the cost initiative which has kicked in? And also -- sorry, the last question again, we had an increase in MR last year from 7,000 to 9,000 has they been optimized in your manner? Or do you think the CPM could improve from here onwards? Sorry, too many questions, I know, too, but we can't help it.

Vinita Gupta

Your first question was on Spiriva, right?

Krishnendu Saha

Yes, best guess, what do you think?

Vinita Gupta

In terms of competition, we believe that till '27, the key patterns that 1 has to get around in '27. There are good hurdles for some competitors together. There's also our patents, Lupin patent that 1 will have to get around. So that gives confidence of no additional generic competition over the next couple of years. What was the second question?

Krishnendu Saha

Field cost and the Indian field cause increase has the efficiency has been factored in and the improvement in margin, is it a combination of product mix and a little bit of cost improvement or does a lot of cost improvement still to be done?

Nilesh Gupta

So I think, obviously, this [indiscernible] the last year. So we are seeing them improve. All of them have -- almost all of the divisions have been performing as per exposition, but you would expect the port habitat. So we would definitely see more leverage coming out in that we've added. So then I assume more people, but obviously, had a bit of a big bang that's up kind of increase which happened. With that, obviously, the mix would proving as well. And I think that's what you're seeing reflected in the overall gross margin.

Krishnendu Saha

And any target [indiscernible].

Nilesh Gupta

So various part division, right? So for example, we've launched the [indiscernible], we would never expect it to get to cardiac kind of level. I think there's usually in the top 2 or 3 across therapies.

Harith Mohammed

So I'm trying to understand our inhaler pipeline beyond Spiriva and Alera. So are there any inhaler products that are in Phase III trials currently which can get into a stage of filing in the next 12 or 18 months?

Vinita Gupta

Yes. So we have a few products that are pretty far along in development. I mean, we have Dulera that's already filed where we have a CRL response that we're going to be filing based on the feedback that we got from the agency. So that, of course, is one. And we have the resumed products actively in development as well as the India products, pretty far along. And we are in the next 12 months, at least one, if not 2, of the products along the 2 platforms, we should be taking exhibit batches, potentially filing.

Harith Mohammed

Okay. Maybe this product, open HFA, which we had acquired from Sunovion, over 12 months back, how has the ramp-up been for that product when we acquired the Rx was not very material. How does it look now?

Vinita Gupta

It's actually grown as a very stable product, and it has grown without any promotional effort over the last 12 months. So at this point in time, we are actually looking at potential avenues to put some effort behind it to grow it even more. So it's been a very nice addition to our portfolio.

Harith Mohammed

Then in terms of generic competition there, what is our expectation?

Vinita Gupta

We don't think that it is not a large product to really justify clinical development. And so we think that the product should remain exclusive. And also, we have plans with the product in terms of life cycle management to really do Pfizer 52 on the inhalation front that we are working on. So hopefully, we are able to, in the next 12, 18 months make progress on that front as well.

Harith Mohammed

Okay. last 1 with your permission on Generic [indiscernible]. We saw a couple of generic approvals towards the end of Q3. So trying to understand if the contribution for us from generic Suprep in 3Q was as significant as it was in the second quarter? Or was there a sharp decline?

Vinita Gupta

I mean there are more talk of between Q2 and Q3 on Suprep and we expect -- although it wasn't very sharp because the competition did not really come in, in the last quarter. It's really going to be this quarter when you start seeing competition on suprep.

Saion Mukherjee

Ramesh, if you can -- like we have got to 20% EBITDA margin. So if you can sketch in terms of markets, which are the ones where you see the margins much higher than 20%? And which are the ones which are sort of lagging behind and how the dynamics on margins for the -- for each of the markets or the key markets, if you can highlight?

Ramesh Swaminathan

I guess the only market where the things are largely is before taking into account corporate expenses. If you take corporate expenses, obviously, things could be a little different. But I think Latin America is 1 where it has been lower, at least in recent times, Mexico more because of certain issues on the factory front. And whilst Brazil, of course, has got some issues on the business front [indiscernible] and we are working on that. And then more importantly, I think also as to recognize that we have, in fact, a host of adjacencies to be created in the recent past. If I were to knock that out today, my margin should be a good 2.7% higher. So whilst I say it's 20.1% and so on, you need to actually add about 2.5 percentage points. But in fact, adjacencies can be created, which includes your digital, your diagnostics and some your -- the OTC business and the like as well. And all of this actually have -- they have a pathway for actually kind of not monetizing it, I would say, it's actually saying that allowing it to kind of raise their own resources and spending on their own access. And once that happens, you would expect those margins to -- and the overall core margins should go back at least 2 to 3 percentage points. So that's where we are today. I think it's basically a combination of, in fact, the newer businesses that we started and some -- the conventional business are still Mexico is just -- it's a year in our story, while, of course, Brazil is a little more medium term.

Vinita Gupta

Just to add to that, I'd say that the EMEA region, which has grown very nicely is still in the investment mode. So it's not at that 20% plus level as of yet. But we will get -- it's gaining there with operating leverage and our portfolio, tremendous potential there as we look at the next couple of years.

Saion Mukherjee

Okay. And any comment on the API business because it's small, but it has been a big drag, at least in the recent past, I understand.

Nilesh Gupta

Yes. So yes, we were almost flat in the quarter. It was a slight decline. And so I think there's -- these products which have scaled up nicely and others which are still continue to be challenging. I think the PG situation continues to have some challenges, and therefore, products like several xanadu will remain impacted products like Camuto remain impacted as well. We are seeing -- we do see growth in the next year. So you will see a bump up in the API business. But I think it has to be driven more from our perspective with some of the stuff that we do in LMS, local manufacturing solutions in terms of new products and building that of business. and bring on more video launches because we're still primarily working off our own portfolio at this point of time in the API business.

Saion Mukherjee

Understood. And Vinita, I just missed you mentioned in your comment on the inhalation filing you mentioned like [indiscernible], 1 or 2 of these products will get filed over the next 12 months? Is that what you mentioned?

Vinita Gupta

Yes, we should be an exhibit batch [indiscernible] filing.

Nikhil Mathur

Yes, I hope I'm audible.

Vinita Gupta

Yes.

Nikhil Mathur

Sorry, if there's some background noise. So I have 2 questions. The first question is on the margin trajectory over the next 2, 3 years. So while you are kind of guiding to a glide path of 3% to 20% EBITDA margin at some point in time, what kind of generic cycle are you building in and when you're trying to achieve these margins, I would imagine that there is some support from below-trend generic pricing erosion currently. But we have seen in the past, these tends to be pretty cyclical. We don't know. I mean maybe in say, there's a big down cycle again. So when you are expecting margins to improve going forward over the next 2, 3 years? What kind of generic cycle are you building into your base case assumptions?

Vinita Gupta

So I think on the generic price erosion, that's what you're asking about, right?

Nikhil Mathur

Yes. I mean if there's a big down cycle again, let's say, 12 months down the line or 15 months down the line, then what our 23% EBITDA margin be a farfetched thing to kind of achieve?

Vinita Gupta

I would say that given our mix has evolved to more complex generics, 40%, 45% inhalation next year, adding injectables where 1 does not see this kind of price erosion gives us the confidence on that we have a growth segment pipeline that helps us grow the margins. Second, I'd say that the old sales, which have gone through a lot of price pressures over the last couple of years and stabilized over the last 12 months. One has to realize that companies got out of the market. Therefore, you saw a drug shortages -- sorry?

Nikhil Mathur

Sorry, there's some background noise at my end, so sorry about that.

Vinita Gupta

Yes. So [indiscernible] is also there's a lot more awareness now that putting pressure on manufacturers will cause exits, more product exits like we did in the past couple of years. So we do think that things are somewhat better for the oral solids, although not as good as the complex portfolio. The combination of that gives us the confidence that we should continue to improve the margins. Like our U.S. business, I mentioned 6 consistent quarters of improving margins, and that was a combination of both business upside product portfolio mix towards complex generics plus efficiency measures on the logistics cost returns, freight as well as write-offs and things. So -- and we continue to really have that focus on driving the subparts of the generic business.

Nikhil Mathur

Right. And can you comment a bit on your strategy on the oral solid side over the next 2, 3 years? So obviously, the pricing environment is slightly better than what it has been. But do you feel that you, as a company, will again be looking to gain volumes or kind of chase volumes and in turn, kind of fill your capacity? Or do you think that it's not the right strategy to be going back to where this industry was 2, 3 years back. And hence, it's a bit -- your strategy should be a bit more cautious in terms of how you target the overall solid business?

Vinita Gupta

We focus on oral solids is the baseline, we want to manage it as efficiently as possible. So very, very strong focus on cost improvements there through KSMs and other related spend, making sure that we don't have idle costs. So in doing that, you can't really afford to really hold on to capacities with the hope that you will share, right? I mean -- so it's not to say that we will not be opportunistic. I mean, when there are opportunities, especially on our products where we have a strong position, we will certainly want to be able to gain volume as well as serve the market. But we have optimized and we'll continue to optimize the oral solids to minimize any idle cost and other measures that to ensure that we run the business as efficiently as possible while driving the portfolio shift to complex generics.

Nikhil Mathur

Right. And sorry to just hop on a bit more on this. So a couple of years back, you had taken a call on discontinuing a portfolio of products, which -- I mean, which wasn't making sense on the margin front. Do you still stick to that strategy? Do you have a presale margins below which you are not willing to work, it would be great if you can communicate for margins below you're not willing to work, but I mean it might be difficult for you to comment, but does that strategy still hold irrespective of how the pricing environment behaves?

Vinita Gupta

Absolutely. We're not going to sustain products that don't contribute to our P&L. So we have to as much as we are very proud of our position as a company that starts a major cause of the generic front. We also have to be a viable manufacturer. So -- and it's not any particular margin because every product has a lot of -- can contribute to overheads and improve the margin for our site. So there is no 1 number that is a cut off, but we have a very, very disciplined framework now on a month-on-month basis to look at margins, look at products that are getting to low margin and determine what our position is going to be.

Nilesh Gupta

We're out of time, so maybe we can take last two questions.

Unidentified Analyst

Can you hear me?

Unidentified Analyst

Given the strong free cash flow generation, and we are on a quarterly EBITDA net of INR 1,000 crores, we would be net cash in a couple of quarters. Where do we deploy -- we plan to deploy free cash, which would be generating next 2 to 3 years? Would it be any particular area? Or would you like to give it back to shareholders? And do we have any formal payout policy?

Ramesh Swaminathan

So we do have -- so our dividend policy is not going to be any different from the past because we believe that there are a lot of opportunities in our space to actually invest. We believe that over time, we will be able to get to tons, which would be far higher than what the individual charter would older would be able to get for themselves. And we have always been an acquisitive company. So as and when this proposition is compelling enough, we would look at various acquisitions. And we've also kind of -- we are nurturing our specialty aspiration as well. So it is a question of time if we actually get to that. We've been studying this space for quite some time now. Our first quarry was obviously not very successful, but doesn't necessarily mean that we're going to stay away from a port long time. It's just a question of time before we get back.

Unidentified Analyst

And what would be the areas, where do you like to invest if you want to put it in a priority or descending way?

Vinita Gupta

So also that while we'll be opportunistic in terms of the area that we can play in, where we can make a difference. But respiratory is 1 that we really like based on the position that we have built mean today, respiratory is over 25% of the company's global revenues. When you look at both the India business as well as the U.S., Europe, Canada, all of the different markets that we have, and we have significant capabilities there. So suddenly, respiratory is 1 where we believe that we have rightly and look at opportunities to both organically as well as inorganically to build our portfolio. If we have other opportunities like we will certainly look at them seriously. The other area that we like based on in Europe, neurology, with Namuscula the auction product that we have. In Europe, we have successfully launched it in multiple countries there and have started the study for a broader indication for the product even though it will still be an orphan indication and looking to really expand that portfolio with other CNS neurology assets. So those 2 are certainly areas that we are looking at programmatically. And then others opportunistically. Likewise, we're looking at our therapy areas in India and the TAs where we want to build a stronger position for the future, we are strategically looking at opportunities to buy brands and portfolios.

Unidentified Analyst

And in specialty, can you elaborate more what areas you will try to do attempt this time like organically or inorganic?

Vinita Gupta

Like I mentioned, the two that we have been looking at exploring our respiratory neurology.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. In U.S. also, you meant that?

Vinita Gupta

Yes.

Nilesh Gupta

Apart from, of course, the opportunities if they arise in India as well.

Vinita Gupta

Thank you, everyone. Apologies for the poor audio this time, and we'll be happy to answer any questions that remain unanswered, but we are very energized by the performance our team has delivered over the last 3 quarters. Our team is very energized, as you can imagine. And we expect to close the fiscal year pretty strong. continuing on the momentum that we have built over the last 3 quarters. And starting the next fiscal year very strong as well to improve both revenues as well as profitability going forward to get hold in the next 3 years like Ramesh said to that 23%, 24% EBITDA. So look forward to connecting with you again over the next couple of months as well as the next quarter. And thank you again for all of your questions on the call today.

