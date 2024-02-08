Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

REC Silicon ASA (RNWEF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.91K Followers

REC Silicon ASA (OTCPK:RNWEF) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 8, 2024 2:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kurt Levens - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Kurt Levens

Okay. Good morning and welcome to the Q4 Results Presentation for REC Silicon. I'm Kurt Levens. I'm the CEO and we'll be spending a little bit of time going through both the results as well as sort of framing in what our go-forward is and where we're at on some of our projects.

So, in highlights-wise, when you look at our revenues, we're up over the previous quarter and our EBITDA itself was down. The main effects on the EBITDA were the fact that we were making a lot of product in Moses Lake that was not yet in finished condition because we had started at the plant, so we're carrying that as well as there being some poly shutdown accruals. And we can talk a little bit about that later.

If you look at that, compared to the last four, you can see inclusive of the accruals that the underlying Butte performance had, again, improved over the Q4 of 2022 performance. So, we have been making steady gains in terms of how we were doing with regards to the underlying operational performance.

We did start up in Moses Lake in November, as we had said, and we're still on track to make our first delivery this quarter -- in Q1 of 2024, so this quarter. As most of you probably noted, we've made a decision to exit a business line yesterday and announced that. It's something that will be accretive to our earnings, and allow us to focus on even higher margin products.

So, at the end of the day, we are a company that makes products and sales products and product management of our

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About RNWEF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RNWEF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.