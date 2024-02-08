Natee127

In October 2023, I published my first article about Adyen N.V. (OTCPK:ADYEY) and in the article I called the company (and stock) another fintech company that is undervalued. I rated the stock as a “Buy” and wrote in my conclusion:

Adyen is certainly a great business, and we can argue the company has a wide economic moat around its business. Despite short-term headwinds we also have reason to believe in double-digit growth rates in the years to come and Adyen might be undervalued at this point. However, to assume the stock is clearly undervalued, Adyen must grow at a high pace and assuming high growth rates for a long time is always a risky assumption.

And since the article has been published the stock gained more than 70% in value and clearly outperformed most other stocks – including competitors like PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) and major indices like the S&P 500 (SPY).

Data by YCharts

A huge part of this performance was accomplished in only two trading days with Adyen surging about 40% in two sessions following the Q3 metrics the company released in November 2023. At this point however, the question remains if Adyen is still a buy after the great performance in the last few months.

Data by YCharts

Of course, the stock is still trading 60% below its previous all-time high, but that by itself is no reason to be bullish about the stock and to invest. Adyen would not be the first stock taking 10 years or longer before reaching its previous all-time highs again and it would also not be the first stock to be still overvalued after losing 50% of its previous value. In the following article I will take another look at Adyen and explain why the stock is only a "Hold" - mostly due to a higher stock price but also due to the risk of a major recession or depression on the horizon.

High Growth

We start by looking at the third quarter trading update which was released on November 8, 2023. And although Adyen was reporting only a few metrics – like many other European companies – the reported numbers were good and renewed the confidence of investors (and led to the above-mentioned rally in the stock).

Ayden 2023 Investor Day

Processed volume in the third quarter increased 21% year-over-year from €200.3 billion in Q3/22 to €243.1 billion in Q3/23. And net revenue increased 22% year-over-year from €339.2 million in the same quarter last year to €413.6 million this quarter. And on a constant currency basis, growth would have been even 4% higher than reported numbers.

Ayden 2023 Investor Day

When looking at the three different segments, all contributed to growth in the last quarter. Processed payment volume for Digital was €150.3 billion in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 and the segment is not only responsible for the biggest part of business, it could also report 21% YoY growth. United Commerce could grow even 25% year-over-year and processed €63.3 billion in payments in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. And finally, Platforms processed €29.5 billion in the third quarter resulting in 15% year-over-year growth. While the segment reported the lowest growth rate, we must point out that growth excluding eBay would have been 120%.

This metric is underlining two things: It is underlining that Platforms is growing with a high pace, but eBay is such a major customer for Adyen that growth of smaller customers is not really visible. However, it is also underlining the vulnerability of Adyen if it should lose eBay as customer as eBay is responsible for a huge part of revenue.

Growth Assumptions

One reason for the great performance in the last few months were certainly the solid results for the third quarter of fiscal 2023. Another reason was probably the outlook and guidance Adyen gave during its 2023 Investor Day. Overall, management is expecting revenue to grow in the low-to-high twenties in the next few years.

Ayden 2023 Investor Day

And as presented during the last Investor Day, the company is expecting several building blocks to contribute to this high growth rate. For starters, the company is expecting the underlying market – defined as market volume growth – to increase in the high single to low double digits in the years to come. I already explained in my last article that these growth rates could be seen as realistic – at least different studies are indicating similar growth rates. These studies are including reports from the Boston Consulting Group or the 2022 McKinsey Global Payments Report.

McKinsey

But Adyen is not only expecting to grow in line with the overall market. The company is also expecting to gain market shares in the years to come and gaining new customers, that will use Adyen more and more over the years, which should also contribute to overall revenue growth. The following chart is demonstrating how new customers are not necessarily contributing huge amounts during the first but rather the following years.

Ayden 2023 Investor Day

However, Adyen is not only expecting to grow its top line in the years to come. EBITDA margins are also expected to improve to levels above 50% in 2026 and over the long run, the company is even more optimistic. In the H2/22 shareholder letter, the company is writing:

By the start of 2024, we expect our team to have reached its next maturity level. At that time, we will slow our hiring pace and allow the operating leverage inherent to our business model to kick in. We remain in full control of and intentional about this dynamic. Although we could quickly reach our projected 65% EBITDA margin if we shifted to optimizing for this metric, our gaze is fixed on the horizon.

Ayden 2023 Investor Day

Not only management is optimistic for the years to come – analysts are also expecting high growth rates for the next ten years. When looking at revenue, analysts are expecting growth rates above 20% for the years till fiscal 2027 and in the years following (till 2032), analysts are still expecting double-digit growth rates. Between fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2032, analysts are expecting revenue to grow with a CAGR of 17.80%.

Intrinsic Value

One of the major reasons to provide an update at this point is the stock increasing about 70% in only four months – and of course this has an impact on the valuation multiples Adyen is trading for. At the time of writing, Adyen is trading for 67 times earnings and 47 times free cash flow. Of course, we must keep in mind that Adyen did neither report earnings per share nor free cash flow in the third quarter and hence the denominator for both metrics was not really updated. This could lead to exaggerated P/E and P/FCF ratios and after reporting full year results both valuation multiples might be lower.

Data by YCharts

But not only valuation multiples are hinting towards a rather expensive stock. When using a discount cash flow calculation, it is also more difficult to make the case for Adyen being a bargain. Let’s be optimistic for our discount cash flow calculation and assume that free cash flow can grow in 2023 similar to most other metrics. Top line growth is in the mid-twenties, so let’s assume Adyen was able to grow its free cash flow about 25% compared to fiscal 2022 (I know that free cash flow declined in the first half of 2023, but let’s be optimistic nevertheless) resulting in a FCF around €750. As always, we calculate with a 10% discount rate and use 31.01 million outstanding shares.

To be fairly valued right now, Adyen must grow its free cash flow almost 16% annually for the next ten years followed by 6% growth till perpetuity. And while I can imagine the company being able to grow 16% for the next decade, I would not be more optimistic and not calculate with a much higher growth rate. I would make the argument that Adyen, which is trading for €1,194 at the time of writing, is fairly valued or maybe slightly undervalued. And compared to my last article we could even be a little more optimistic with our growth assumptions (due to the good Q3 results and management being very optimistic during the Investor Day 2023). And although we can be slightly more optimistic and see growth rates in the high teens as realistic, I would see Adyen as a "Hold" at this point - mostly due to the higher stock prices Adyen is trading for. In my last article I calculated three scenarios (10% growth, 15% growth and 20% growth for the next ten years). And although we can make the case in this article for growth rates at the higher end (between 15% and 20% annually) the stock price increase offset these higher growth expectations leading to a "Hold" rating.

I think it goes without saying that growth assumptions of 16% growth for 10 years and then a sudden decline to 6% are completely unrealistic and just theoretical assumptions. It is more likely that growth will slow down over time. And there is also the possibility for Adyen to grow with a much higher pace for 10, 20 or 30 years. But you probably know by now that it is not my style to make extremely optimistic assumptions for growth in ten years from now as we never know what might happen. This could lead to me missing out on some great investments, but it certainly prevents investments in hyped stocks trading for unrealistic valuation multiples.

Major Risk

Before we reach our conclusion, one major risk should not be ignored at this point. It is quite obvious that growth is dependent on consumer spending and the question is if consumer spending will continue at a similar pace as in the last few years – this is also the case for competitors like PayPal or companies like Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA).

All these businesses clearly profited from the extremely low interest rates we had in the last 10 to 15 years (with almost 10 years of zero interest rates). And one of the effects (and goals) of low interest rates is to stimulate the economy. With interest rates being lowered, opportunity costs are also being lower, and people are rather willing to spend money. If I get lower interest on my savings account, I might have less motivation to save the money and rather spend it on goods and services.

But aside from stimulating the economy, ultra-low interest rates over a long time have several other (rather negative) effects like extremely inflated asset prices, unrealistic expectations of endless growth and extremely low interest rates till perpetuity (see also Howard Marks’s memo Easy Money). And this is usually happening at the end of a long-term debt cycle. Nobody knows what will happen and like everybody else I don't have a crystal ball. We only have to acknowledge that we are seeing several patterns again that lead to the so-called Great Depression in 1929 in the United States (and many other countries around the world) and to another financial crisis in the late 1980s/early 1990s in countries like Sweden, Norway or Japan.

To counter that extremely dark scenario a little bit, we can point out that we already have higher interest rates for about 1.5 years and Mastercard, Visa, Adyen and also PayPal are still able to grow with a (high) pace (Adyen and PayPal are struggling when looking at the stock price, but the fundamental performance is telling a different story). And we see growth rates slowing down, but in most cases, we still see double-digit growth rates.

We don’t have data how Adyen or PayPal performed during the Great Recession in 2008 or 2009 and it is difficult to say how these fintech companies might perform in a potential recession or depression. And although the business model is a little different, we can look at the performance of Mastercard and Visa – for both we have data for the Great Recession.

Data by YCharts

And we can clearly see that Mastercard and Visa had not to report declining revenue during that time. Based on these numbers we can make the argument that Adyen might also perform well in case of a recession. Nevertheless, it is not just enough for Adyen to avoid declining revenues – it must grow with a high pace in every single year to justify current valuation multiples and here I see the risk for Adyen being rather high. If the business should struggle it might get difficult rather quickly to justify the valuation multiples – the same is true for Mastercard and Visa in my opinion.

I don’t have a crystal ball and don’t know what will happen, but this is a risk that should always be kept in mind – even if the bullish sentiment and stock market running from ATH to ATH might paint a different picture right now.

Conclusion

While I see PayPal still extremely undervalued and while I will continue to hold PayPal, I am not so bullish about Adyen anymore. PayPal is still trading close to its all-time lows (see chart above), Adyen’s stock price on the other hand increased quite a bit and is making me more cautious and resulting in a “Hold” rating at this point. I don’t claim that Adyen could not be a great long-term investment – and the stock might surprise us over the long run and grow with a high pace much longer than expected. But on the other hand, the stock is not cheap – making the risk of declining stock prices in the short-to-mid-term a real possibility. And although this is speculation at this point, I would not be surprised if Adyen is growing with much lower rates in the next few years (or is even stagnating) as the world economy - including Europe and the United States - will probably be in a recession.

Despite being cautious, I still think the stock can be bought for the long run. You just should be aware there might be better bargains out there and you might also have to withstand some drawdowns in the coming years.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.