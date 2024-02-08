Nvidia: Why $700 Is Our Signal To Back Off (Rating Downgrade)

Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Summary

  • Nvidia Corporation has reached our forecasted 2024 price target of $700.
  • We believe the 40% rally YTD has backed in many of the positives to the near-term operating and financial momentum.
  • We believe caution is warranted ahead of Nvidia Corporation's upcoming Q4 earnings report.
NVIDIA logo at supermicro keynote during the COMPUTEX 2023...

SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is up more than 40% to start the year, extending the breathtaking 2023 rally, with the company adding more than $1 Trillion in market cap over the last twelve months. Without being dramatic, the emergence

Dan Victor, CFA is President of Posto Asset Management LLC, a registered investment advisor based in Miami Beach, Florida. Recognized as the 2023 Seeking Alpha Market Prediction Contest winner, Dan forecasted the 24% rally in the S&P 500 to within 8 points. Dan brings 15 years of investment management experience across major financial institutions in research, strategy, and trading roles.

Dan also leads the investing group Conviction Dossier, where his focus is on helping investors get the big picture right and stay ahead of the curve. He shares model portfolios, and exclusive trade ideas to help investors make better decisions. The group also features an active chat room.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (19)

Falestini profile picture
Falestini
Today, 6:33 PM
Comments (580)
NVDA mgmt. team tends to be conservative in their guidance - the $20 billion target given back in Q3 will be obliterated, not just met/exceeded.

I posted the following earlier, and having listened to Jensen Huang for years now I know exactly how to process "huge" in his quote.

“Last year was the beginning. This year is going to be a huge year.”
-- Nvidia CEO in Taiwan on Jan 25th
m
magenta17
Today, 6:20 PM
Comments (5.38K)
Nope, not until the earnings blowout in a couple of weeks! Longz NVDA! :-)
lshiang profile picture
lshiang
Today, 6:11 PM
Comments (2.84K)
It’s hard to image Nvidia market cap is 3x tsmc and 10x Intel.
Edward J. Roche profile picture
Edward J. Roche
Today, 6:14 PM
Comments (9.43K)
@lshiang INTC missed the boat long ago.
vend2804 profile picture
vend2804
Today, 6:09 PM
Comments (264)
As long as AI and LLM is in picture NVDA will not stop. You cannot run AI or LLM modes without GPU
jredneck profile picture
jredneck
Today, 6:03 PM
Comments (157)
Pretty sure we get a beat and a raise ..
Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
Today, 6:06 PM
Comments (4.89K)
@jredneck its almost so obvious that the stock would sell off anyways
T
Truth 1
Today, 5:35 PM
Comments (90)
Don’t day trade Dan …you’ll make more money holding long term & letting it compound …that’s how Warren made his billions 🤑
Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
Today, 5:44 PM
Comments (4.89K)
@Truth 1 there were people calling AI a hype back in Q1 2023.. lots of gurus were expecting a "massive" selloff at $400.. im content to take chips off the table here at $700..
S
Strangertrade
Today, 5:45 PM
Comments (56)
@Truth 1 I'll go against that idea. I love the ups and down of Day trading. I mean, who has a lifetime to accumulate money and let stocks compound long term, not me. I took $1k back in January and have turned it into roughly $22k as of today.
T
Truth 1
Today, 5:46 PM
Comments (90)
@Dan Victor, CFA

I invest for the long run …when you sell you interrupt the compounding
Edward J. Roche profile picture
Edward J. Roche
Today, 5:35 PM
Comments (9.43K)
If NVDA were going to miss earnings, they would have already warned...
Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
Today, 5:45 PM
Comments (4.89K)
@Edward J. Roche i never claimed as such in the article.. i see a "sell the news" sort of dynamic playing out.. they beat and shares dump anyways
I
InvestorMan Sr.
Today, 6:04 PM
Comments (4.36K)
@Edward J. Roche They are not going to miss. They might not beat by as much. They might not raise estimates as much. Any.....ANY.....cautiuos words from NVDA will crush it. I expect it to run up more into earnings. I think $750, at least. GLTU.
Edward J. Roche profile picture
Edward J. Roche
Today, 6:13 PM
Comments (9.43K)
@InvestorMan Sr. I always try to take the long term view. It is difficult with this one. Value Line sees $25 in eps in 4 years or so. Putting a 40 multiple on that gives a $1000 stock price. I own it but am underweight vs. SP500. It is 5% of the QQQ.
About NVDA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
