Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.91K Followers

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 8, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Brian Glaze - Chief Accounting Officer

Fred Eppinger - CEO

David Hisey - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Soham Bhonsle - BTIG

Bose George - KBW

John Campbell - Stephens Inc.

Geoffrey Dunn - Dowling & Partners

Operator

Hello, and thank you for joining the Stewart Information Services Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, you will have an opportunity to ask questions during the question-and-answer session. Instructions will be given at that time. Please note today's call is being recorded. [Operator Instructions] It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Brian Glaze, Chief Accounting Officer. Please go ahead.

Brian Glaze

Thank you for joining us today for Stewart's fourth quarter 2023 earnings conference Call. We will be discussing results that were released yesterday after the close. Joining me today are CEO, Fred Eppinger; and CFO, David Hisey. To listen online, please go to the stewart.com website to access the link for this conference call.

This conference call may contain forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Please refer to the company's press release and other filings with the SEC for a discussion of the risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially. During our call, we will discuss some non-GAAP measures. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures, please refer to the appendix in today's earnings release, which is available on our website at stewart.com.

Let me now turn the call over to Fred.

Fred Eppinger

Thanks, Brian, and thank you for joining us today for Stewart's fourth quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Yesterday we released financial results for the quarter and Dave will review these

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About STC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on STC

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.