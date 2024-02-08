Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

As most of you know, technological disruption (i.e. fracking combined with horizontal drilling) resulted in the United States jumping over Saudi Arabia and Russia to become the No. 1 oil producer on the planet. U.S. oil production is currently at an all-time record high of more than 13.3 million bpd and is still inching higher (see graphic below). However, recently there has been a bevy of articles wondering why the two biggest U.S. oil companies - Exxon (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) - have been such lagging investments despite returning tons of cash to shareholders over the past couple of years. Today, I will answer this question and offer energy investors advice going forward.

EIA

United States: The Global Petroleum Superpower

The simple fact is this: By way of the fracking revolution, the United States is currently dominating global petroleum production:

The U.S. is the No. 1 oil producer on the planet. The U.S. is the No. 1 LNG exporter on the planet. The U.S. is the No. 1 producer of NGLs (propane, butane, etc). The U.S. is, therefore, the No. 1 total petroleum producer on the planet. The U.S. continues to grow oil, LNG, and NGLs exports.

United States Is Energy Independent

So, despite the false narrative that the U.S. is somehow "not energy independent," or that President Biden would somehow "kill oil production," the simple fact is that when you consider all petroleum imports and exports the United States is currently net positive in petroleum production by an estimated ~3 million boe/d. For those of you not familiar with the energy content in a single boe (approx. 5.8 million Btu - which is equivalent to ~1700kWh), that's a massive amount of net positive energy production (every day ...). Fact is, the U.S. has been net positive in petroleum production since 2022:

EIA

What's Wrong With This Picture?

U.S. energy production is booming, yet an article in Bloomberg this week pointed out that the energy sector now represents only 3.7% of the S&P 500 (see Big Oil's Optimism Faces Reality Check In Tech-Obsessed Market). When I started investing in the early 1980s, the energy sector was ~8% of the S&P 500. The U.S. is now the leading petroleum producer on the planet, but the energy sector's slice of the S&P 500 has dropped by more than 50% over the past 40 years? What's wrong with this picture?

One obvious reason the energy sector's market share of the S&P 500 has shrunk is because the big-cap technology stocks have grown so fast and now dominate the index. As the Bloomberg article rightly points out, and despite the fact that Exxon and Chevron returned a combined $58.7 billion to shareholders last year, the stocks of XOM and CVX are "struggling to compete." Indeed, the graphic below shows the 10-year total returns of Exxon and Chevron vs. the broad market indexes as represented by the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) and the Nasdaq-100 Trust (QQQ):

Data by YCharts

As you can see, the returns aren't even close, with the S&P 500 returning more than double that of Chevron and more than 3x that of Exxon. And, of course, these oil producers are not even in the same class as the Nasdaq-100. What makes this out-performance even more puzzling for some (but not to me ...), is the fact that oil made multiple trips over $100/bbl during the past decade, and that the price of oil received a huge boost to over $120/bbl when the Russia/Ukraine conflict broke the global oil and gas (and food ...) supply chains:

And, despite the obvious commodity price volatility, the price of Brent (and WTI) infrequently slipped below the tier-1 shale oil operator's breakeven price of ~$40/bbl and was generally substantially higher. As a result, both Exxon and Chevron generated strong free cash flow over the past couple of years.

Yet despite the huge windfall profits, the free cash flow profiles of the big-tech companies were superior to those of the top oil producers. For instance, even at the top of the recent commodity price cycle, Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) generated significantly more free cash flow than did Exxon (see Q4 Surprise: Google Generates $3.8 billion More Free-Cash-Flow Than Exxon).

But there are other reasons for big oil's underperformance. In addition to the Bloomberg piece referenced earlier, there have been several other articles in the press recently wondering what's wrong with Exxon and Chevron:

All of these articles touch on various factors influencing investor behavior. Today, I'm going to give a more comprehensive high-level view as to why there is such a disconnect between record U.S. petroleum production and the stocks of Exxon and Chevron. Then, I'll wrap-up the discussion with some advice for investors moving forward.

The "New Age Of Energy Abundance"

For years on Seeking Alpha, I've been writing about the new "Age of Energy Abundance." And it doesn't matter if investors are bullish on L-48 shale oil, the oil sands of Canada, or Marcellus gas - you will (and have been ...) greatly impacted by the shale revolution in the United States. And, once again, despite the false narratives being spun by politicians and energy company executives, the world is not running out of oil. Indeed, it's just the opposite:

U.S. shale oil companies have 10s of billions of bbls of proven oil reserves that can be drilled (with a near 100% success rate ...), completed, and brought to market in a month (or less) over existing pipeline infrastructure. The tier-1 wells are breakeven at less than $40/bbl WTI (not Brent, WTI).

Exxon and Chevron have both announced plans to raise Permian production to 1+ million bpd and to hold it above 1 million for at least a decade. ConocoPhillips is currently producing 750,000 boe/d in the Permian and also has the resource base to support Permian production of 1 million bpd if it wants to do so.

Canada has well over 160 billion bbls of oil sands reserves. While oil sands production's GHG emissions have been coming down, tar sands production/processing is still among the highest carbon intensity oil production on the planet.

Just over the past few years, we've had world-class elephant field discoveries like Johan Sverdrup and multiple large reservoirs in Guyana. Indeed, Exxon just announced production has already ramped up to 645,000 bpd - that's up from 400,000 bpd just late last year. Guyana is expected to produce 1.2 million bpd by 2027. Considering the current Guyana recoverable reserves estimate is 11 billion bbl, the field could pump 1.2 million bpd for over 25 years. Optimism is riding high for even more big Guyana discoveries in the months and years to come as exploration continues.

- that's up from 400,000 bpd just late last year. Guyana is expected to produce 1.2 million bpd by 2027. Optimism is riding high for even more big Guyana discoveries in the months and years to come as exploration continues. Associated gas production (and NGLs) from L-48 producers searching for oil has ballooned. Indeed, dry-gas production is at or near all-time highs and has doubled over the past 20-years (see graphic below). This has resulted in the U.S. becoming the No. 1 LNG exporter on the planet, and has reflected all the way back to Marcellus & Utica gas producers, who in aggregate are estimated to have over 200 Tcf of recoverable gas reserves (and that figure could be low by a factor of 2x in my opinion).

Brazil had record oil production in 2023, and we still have sanctions negatively impacting oil production in Venezuela and Iran.

Meantime, OPEC+ (primarily Saudi Arabia) is intentionally withholding some 3-4 million bpd off the global market in an attempt to defend the $80/bbl level, which Saudi Arabia needs to fund its annual budget.

EIA

The point is, and as I have been explaining for years now, the U.S. (and the planet) is literally awash in oil and gas production and with massive proven reserves of both. Those oil perma-bulls pointing at the draw-down of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as a result of the Russia/Ukraine conflict as a "bullish" factor just don't get it: What better strategic oil reserve can you have compared to 10s of billions of proven, high-quality, very economic, L-48 shale reserves that can be very economically brought to market it in a matter of weeks? By the way, for all the critics, President Biden sold SPR oil at $90+/bbl and is currently refilling the SPR with oil in the $70s per bbl - a big win for Americans, who also directly benefited from much lower gasoline prices.

Indeed, the U.S. is producing so much petroleum that all incremental oil, gas, and NGLs production from here will have to be either exported (good for the balance of trade) or put into storage. Domestic O&G production is a massive economic competitive advantage for the United States. But that doesn't necessarily mean the O&G companies are great stocks to own. Here's why.

Sustainability

Global warming is not a "hoax," it's a simple fact. It's here today and has been for decades. The science as settled long ago and the only mistake the scientists made in their initial papers on the subject was that the warming took place even faster and was more intense than they predicted, as was its devastating impact on the planet in the form of more frequent and more severe droughts, hurricanes, wildfires, tornadoes, and flooding. These are simple and easily verifiable facts and investors should - in my opinion - invest based on facts.

However, if comments on my O&G articles on Seeking Alpha are any indication, there are those who are convinced that global warming is a "hoax" by "news" sources and politicians. In my opinion, Americans as a whole have a very jaded view of global warming as compared to the rest of the world - which much more closely follows actual science, acknowledge what they see around them every day, and can see the negative impact global warming has had directly on them or on someone they know.

What does this have to do with investing? A lot in my opinion. People around the world want governments and companies to take action to mitigate the worst impacts of global warming and prevent the worst case scenario: Literally burning up the planet and preventing 100s of millions of human from feeding themselves and finding adequate supplies of fresh water. This is especially the case for the younger generation (and investors) who clearly see the dire impacts global warming will have on them and their families in the future - because they clearly see and acknowledge what is happening today.

And what are Exxon and Chevron doing to address this issue? Well, they're producing natural gas that has enabled the U.S. to close dozens and dozens of coal plants. Fantastic! Natural gas emits 50% less CO2 and 100% less toxic particulate emissions as compared to coal, and there's no toxic heavy metal fly-ash to store after you burn gas (find the closest coal fly-ash storage nearest you here). So, score one for Exxon and Chevron on this point ... sort of. Natural gas is still a fossil fuel, right?

Both companies also say that they are and have been working on reducing methane emissions, and that is great, but of course they should have been doing that all along for economic reasons... i.e. sell more of the gas they produce instead of releasing it into the atmosphere or flaring it).

Both companies also continue to tout investments in renewable fuels and carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) projects. But renewable fuels just keep consumers addicted to liquid fuels at a time when we need to transition to much more efficient EVs. And CCS - in my opinion - will likely turn out to be, one of the biggest government boondoggles ever for three reasons:

The government did not require a like investment in renewables capacity (i.e. wind, solar, and battery backup) in order to feed at the trough of government subsidies. CCS arguably has significant geologic risks. Exhibit No. 1: Southern Company (SO) and its attempt to build a "clean-coal" (and oxymoron if ever there was one ...) plant in Mississippi. (See Verdict: Natural Gas Trumps "Clean Coal"). CCS's main purpose is arguably used in a process called "enhanced oil recovery". That is, producing yet more fossil fuels. Obviously, the best way to capture & store CO2 is simply to not generate it in the first place.

Meantime, despite all the marketing that Exxon & Chevron has in "reducing emissions", the fact is neither company is allocating capital to building renewable solar, wind, and battery backup capacity. As a result, many young investors simply consider these company's "clean" rhetoric as "greenwashing," and I agree.

The typical excuse the CEOs at both Exxon and Chevron use for not investing in renewable energy generation is that they don't have the "expertise" and "can't add value." I refute both points. First, solar, wind, and battery backup capacity is not rocket-science, and certainly not as complex as an offshore drilling rig that goes through miles of water and Earth to produce high-pressure oil and gas and then figure out how to get it to market. In comparison, renewable energy is quite simple. Not to mention the fact that what the renewable sector needs is capital, and both Exxon and Chevron could easily find partners to build and operate renewable power plants in exchange for capital. Indeed, the plant of the future is likely to be hybrid with wind, solar, hydrogen, and battery-backup/energy storage all located on a single site. Investors of Exxon during the "lost decade" of negative returns probably would have enjoyed low double-digit returns from renewable power assets.

2023 Shareholder Returns

The chart below shows the free cash flow profiles of the U.S. "Big-3" companies in 2023:

Free-cash-Flow FCF As % of Mkt Cap FCF As A % Revenue P/E Exxon $36.1 billion 8.9% 10.5% 11.5x Chevron $23.0 billion 8.2% 11.5% 13.4x ConocoPhillips $10.1 billion 7.6% 17.2% 12.2x Click to enlarge

The chart shows that despite the big year-over-year drop in the prices of oil and gas, the three companies still generated very strong free-cash-flow in 2023. Also, note that ConocoPhillips (COP) was far-n-away the most efficient of the three companies with respect to translating revenue into FCF (an impressive 17.2%).

The chart below shows how the U.S. "Big-3" allocated capital toward "shareholder returns":

Dividends Buybacks Buybacks % of Mkt Cap 2023 Total Returns Current Yield Exxon $14.9 billion $17.4 billion 4.3% -6.2% 3.72% Chevron $11.3 billion $14.9 billion 5.3% -13.6% 4.05% Conoco $5.6 billion $5.4 billion 4.1% +2.0% 4.10%* Click to enlarge

*Based on $4.61/share of base+variable dividends paid in 2023.

It's interesting to note that the company that most over-emphasized share buybacks in 2023 also delivered the worst total return (Chevron) and the company that paid out more in dividends than share buybacks delivered the best total return (ConocoPhillips). Meantime, while free cash flow was down year-over-year, it was obviously a very strong 2023 and led to excellent returns of capital. Still, the total returns of all three stocks obviously and dramatically lagged the +26.3% total returns of S&P 500 last year.

Now, my followers know that I don't consider "share buybacks" in the same category as dividends directly into shareholder's pockets. That's because buybacks tend to be much more beneficial for the CEO and executive management team as compared to ordinary shareholders like us. That's especially the case in O&G sector, where the shares bought back are typically re-issued back onto the market to make big acquisitions (then the CEOs get another big pay increase because the market-cap of the company has grown). And that is a segue into the next topic: M&A.

Upstream Mergers and Acquisitions

As RBN Energy pointed out in a blog post earlier this week (see Keep On Dancing, The Drivers of Upstream Consolidation), last year was a record in terms of oil and gas related M&A announcements, with the two biggest being Exxon's $59.5 billion bid for Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) and Chevron's $53 billion planned takeover of Hess (HES):

RBN Energy

If we combine past and future M&A deals, with the significant amount of shareholder capital these companies are allocating to share buybacks instead of dividends directly to shareholders, it points out a primary reason that these companies have been such poor performing stocks:

The U.S. Big-3 oil companies are forcing investors to double-down on oil and gas assets even as the planet is transitioning away from fossil fuels and while they refuse to allocate any capital to renewable solar, wind, and battery backup capacity.

So, from a younger investor's sustainability perspective, these stocks are clearly a "no-go." After all, why should they invest in companies that insist on continuing to be a big part of the global warming problem while at the same time refusing to use their tremendous capital to help accelerate the transition to much more efficient electrification?

The Transition To Electrification

Now, no one - and certainly not me - is saying that the planet is not going to require oil and gas anytime soon. That's another false narrative (excuse?) that ranks right up there with the overly simplistic "climate is cyclical" in an attempt to paint global warming as a "hoax." The simple truth is, of course, that climate is cyclical (no one is claiming otherwise, right?), but climate is now cyclical around a rising temperature trend line and man's burning of fossil fuels is a primary reason why that temperature trend-line is rising. This is why I don't use the term "climate change" (a marketing coup for the O&G industry ...) and call it what it really is: "global warming."

Another false narrative gaining strength lately is that the EV-transition is somehow drastically slowing. While some EV initiatives in the U.S. certainly have slowed, the global EV transition is still firmly intact and estimates are still that ~50% of new vehicle sales by 2031 will be EVs:

As homework for the reader, take all the EVs sold in 2023 and calculate the amount of gasoline saved had those vehicle sales had otherwise been ICE-based vehicles that got 20 mpg and were driven 10,000 miles a year. Now, do the same exercise in 2030. Those numbers will illuminate anyone who doubts the impact EVs are currently having on global oil demand - let alone the impact they will have by 2030.

My Own Personal Journey

I am a fourth-generation O&G man. As a kid, I grew up with the smell of Pennsylvania grade crude in my grandparent's kitchen because my Grandfather's "mud-room" was adjacent to it. Ancestors on both sides of my family were pumping oil and gas from the Bolivar and Bradford pools of western Pennsylvania and New York going back to the early 1900s. I have owned Exxon and Chevron for ~40 years.

When I bought those stocks I had no idea what global warming was. But I know now - and I care. I'm also a lifelong outdoorsman and an environmentalist - and have been so since my youth and the first Earth Day in 1970. I'm also an avid and die-hard fly-fisherman and began noticing the drastic changes in the high-Rockies environment of Colorado during the droughts starting in 2000 and onward. Indeed, the issue is so clear and vitally important to me that I devoted the "Mother Earth" chapter of my book to the subject, with true-life anecdotal observations combined with science, facts, and statistics.

The comments I have gotten on my many O&G articles show that I'm certainly an "outlier" in terms of my thoughts on the subject of global warming as compared to the majority of O&G investors on Seeking Alpha. All I can say to that is that the climate (and the stock market ...) appears to be much more in tune with my thinking than those who choose to ignore the issue, or down-play it for political reasons or because they are significantly over-weighted in O&G investments.

I too was once significantly over-weight in O&G stocks as they were the first stocks I bought once I graduated college and had money to invest. They were what I knew best due to my family heritage. The first stock I ever bought was Phillips Petroleum in the early 1980's, then symbol "P" and now ConocoPhillips and Phillips 66 (PSX). I had also made a bad bet on the Canadian oil-sands stock Suncor (SU) when it seemed as though the U.S. was certainly going to run out of oil.

Then, two things happened that greatly influenced my investment strategy moving forward:

Global warming. The U.S. shale revolution and the "Age of Energy Abundance"

Combined, I knew the tide was going to shift on O&G company performance. I sold Suncor and put the proceeds into the S&P 500 - and the difference in performance on that capital has been, in a word, stunning. I was not only significantly over-weight in energy, but had significant cap-gains tax exposure because these stocks were not always such poor performers. After Exxon delivered a "negative" return over an entire decade, I decided to slowly reduce my holdings in Exxon in what I hope is the most tax-efficient way possible, and to redeploy the proceeds into the S&P 500 and technology stocks. Once again, the difference in performance was simply stunning.

Investor Advice

If you have made it this far, you are probably wondering how all this boils down into actual investment advice. Here it is:

My followers know I advise all investors to build a well-diversified portfolio and to hold it through the market's up-n-down cycles (adding on down-cycles). In my opinion, such a portfolio should absolutely include exposure to O&G companies for three primary reasons:

Dividend income A hedge against inflation (which in my opinion is always primarily driven by the price of oil). Exhibit No. 1 was the 2022 bear market. A hedge against global instability (i.e. war) and hard asset defense against financial mismanagement (i.e. government deficit spending).

That being the case, I have O&G companies in the "Dividend Income" category of my portfolio. And I certainly have a greater that 3.7% weight (i.e. the Energy Sector's current weight within the S&P500). That said, I would certainly not go above say, 8%. As I pointed out before, the average annual returns of the S&P 500 (let alone the Nasdaq-100) have far outpaced the energy sector for many years now.

In the energy sector, I would stick with the high-quality Tier-1 companies with deep assets/reserves in L-48 shale - specifically in the Permian Basin (Conoco, Chevron, and Exxon - in that order). I would stay away from natural gas centric producers - there is simply too much associated gas production from producers drilling for more highly profitable oil.

I also would stay away from the Canadian tar sands producers, which with the exception of Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ), have had huge opportunity costs associated with buying and holding these companies. Not to mention, the tar sands producers are among the highest GHG emitters and there are too many producers producing - or capable of producing - too many molecules (i.e. the "Age of Energy Abundance" theme).

Meantime, the electrification thesis certainly bodes well for a utility company like NextEra Energy (NEE), which is currently beaten down due to the recent rise in interest rates that has increased its cost of capital. The stock is down 35% from its high in December 2021 and looks particularly attractive here. Also, consider a company like Eaton (ETN), which is supplying many of the electrical components required to build out the electrification infrastructure all the way from power generation down to last-mile consumption (see Eaton: Bullish On This Electrical Equipment Supplier).

Summary and Conclusion

Due to the technological disruption of the shale industry, the U.S. is currently the world's petroleum superpower. However, the significant increase in oil and gas production has not led to out-performance of the Big-3 oil companies Exxon, Chevron, and Conoco. That's because we live in a new "Age of Energy Abundance" and in an age of global warming when younger investors don't want to invest in companies that are producing tons of free cash flow producing fossil fuels while at the same time refusing to invest any of that capital into renewable solar, wind, and battery backup capacity. In that sense, America seems to be frittering away its gift of strategic and massive O&G reserves by not planning and investing in a cleaner future world and to compete with China - a country that currently dominates the global clean-tech, EV, and battery supply chains (and the good manufacturing jobs that go with them ...) that the rest of the world is demanding.

Indeed, these leading O&G companies keep doubling down on O&G assets through M&A while seemingly working as hard as possible to keep consumers addicted to liquid fuels when the planet is clearly transitioning to much more efficient EVs and electrification.

There are still reasons to hold O&G stocks, but investors should certainly not be significantly overweight in the sector and should be concerned about the long-term potential of holding stranded assets of companies that have absolutely no diversification into renewable power generation. This is yet another reason the O&G sector is under-performing: the long-term risk of stranded assets.

I'll end with a 10-year chart of the total returns of the "Big-3" vs. the broad market indexes as represented by the VOO and QQQ ETFs as well as clean-energy NextEra:

Data by YCharts

As can be seen in the graphic, the Big-3 significantly lagged the other three equities by a significant margin (with Exxon pulling up the rear) and it's abundantly clear that the technology sector has been the place to be over-weight. In my opinion, the coming decade will most likely resemble the past decade and - if these oil companies don't change their ways - the out-performance could be even greater.