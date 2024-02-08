Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Summary

  • Despite the U.S. being the No. 1 petroleum producer on the planet, Exxon and Chevron have not generated overly-compelling investment returns.
  • That's despite the fact that both these companies have been generating tons of free cash flow and increasing returns of capital to shareholders.
  • Recently, there have been a plethora of articles in the mainstream press wondering what the disconnect is between booming domestic oil and gas production and lagging O&G stocks.
  • Today, I will take a broad and global review of the O&G sector, explain why it has been so under-performing, and give investors advice going forward.

New York Stock Exchange As Wall Street Seen Trapped In Crushing Bear Market

Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

As most of you know, technological disruption (i.e. fracking combined with horizontal drilling) resulted in the United States jumping over Saudi Arabia and Russia to become the No. 1 oil producer on the planet. U.S. oil production is currently at an all-time record high of more than

Comments (195)

Algorithmic profile picture
Algorithmic
Today, 8:37 AM
Comments (762)
@Michael Fitzsimmons I've held 2 stocks for most of my life. $xom and $msft. It is amazing how lopsided the ROC for both companies is. I believe that $msft ROC is based mostly on wall street's favoritism towards growth, and now the woke's crowd bashing of everything O&G. This became very apparent in post 2008.

I just don't attribute ROC to growth in valuation versus return via dividend.
Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
Today, 9:05 AM
Comments (47.18K)
@Algorithmic - congrats on your success with MSFT!

I think the out-performance of MSFT over Exxon is very simple and straight-forward, and has nothing to do with any "woke" narrative (whatever that is ...): MSFT has significantly better growth potential, has a superior free-cash-flow profile, and has a superior management team as compared to Exxon. Heck, before Engine #1 ran for 4 seats on Exxon's board (and won 3 with strong support from frustrated institutional investors and professional money managers tired of XOM's lousy returns ... and at least one small investor (me)), CEO Woods had pretty much drove Exxon into the ditch. I wrote about this on SA (and "Editor's Pick"):

"How Tiny Engine #1 Was Able To Turn Exxon Around"

seekingalpha.com/...

Other than focusing on Guyana (which he should have been doing all along ...), Woods pretty much scrapped the majority of his "strategic plan", stopped the idiotic over-spending on global petchem projects that were delivering terrible returns, and was forced to start focusing on efficiency and free-cash-flow. Prior to that, Exxon had actually delivered a *negative* total return for an entire decade (!). So, if Engine #1 is "woke", all I can say is thank God for that! I've owned Exxon for nearly 40-years and it was crystal clear to me that Woods had broken the company ... and I wrote about it often on SA.

There is no comparison between MSFT and XOM ... one is oriented toward the future, the other toward the past. I would have sold all my Exxon by now if it wasn't for the significant cap-gains tax exposure dating back to when it was actually a well-performing company. Now, XOM appears to be managed by the CEO and the executive mgt team for their own benefit instead of those who actually own the company: ordinary shareholders. The piddly dividend increases over the last two years proves that point (roughly half the percentage increase of Chevron).
Ventureshadow profile picture
Ventureshadow
Today, 11:12 AM
Comments (5.17K)
@Michael Fitzsimmons Your personal experience with XOM described in this comment impresses me strongly and will influence my behavior and thoughts more strongly than the essay itself. Thanks for describing this.
Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
Today, 11:22 AM
Comments (47.18K)
@Ventureshadow - my pleasure, and yes our family's history with Exxon is somewhat of a love/hate relationship. My grandfather was an independent oil man and had established a position in Exxon many decades ago when he was still a producer. Of course that was long before global warming and incompetent CEOs like T.Rex and Woods. Given the stock's terrible performance under these two (the stock is about where it was 10-years ago despite the biggest bull-market of our lives ...), I sometimes think I would have been better off just selling all my shares and paying the damnable cap-gains tax. But, I just sell a little XOM every year hoping the strategy will maximize my after-tax returns.
pigeonguy profile picture
pigeonguy
Yesterday, 9:44 PM
Comments (383)
Michael, thank you for such an excellent article on the oil & gas industry. I have not read something as interesting as this in a long time on Seeking Alpha, again thank you!
Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
Today, 8:31 AM
Comments (47.18K)
@pigeonguy - hey, thanks very much - I really appreciate that. Thanks for reading and have a great week!
Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
Yesterday, 11:59 AM
Comments (47.18K)
Note to my followers and others as well: if you respond to a comment of mine in which I have muted someone, I cannot see that comment due to the MUTE. Someone just left a comment along the lines of admiring my stamina, but all that I could see of that comment was via the SA "comment alert" which just has a few words then a "...." but when I click on that alert to read the entire comment, it goes to the page of the article, but can't find the comment due to the MUTE (i.e. the comment falls under the initial comment left by the MUTED user. It's a bit complicated, I know, but I wanted to let everyone know how it works and why I may not have responded to their comment (I like to respond to them all, but obviously cannot do so if I cannot even see it due to the MUTE). So, the best advice I have is to leave your comment *above* the MUTED comment and refer to it (like, "see comment" below or some such). Thanks and enjoy your Sunday ... which, hopefully, will be without reading misinformation by people who misplace typically confuse what is an actual scientific issue a tired, old, and stale political ideology supported by misinformation, lies, lunatic QAnon conspiracy theories, and Russian propaganda.
Ventureshadow profile picture
Ventureshadow
Yesterday, 5:20 PM
Comments (5.17K)
@Michael Fitzsimmons I recognize my wording. I do not know how to identify comments you MUTED. Anyway, here is my comment copied and pasted, "I respect your stamina and endurance in the face of the onslaught of arrogant ignorance following publishing here. "They" are so tiresome with baseless dismissiveness, ad hominem attacks, and wrongful righteousness." Please do not mute me.
nScout profile picture
nScout
Yesterday, 11:37 AM
Comments (388)
"man's burning of fossil fuels is a primary reason why that temperature trend-line is rising". There is no scientific proof of that theory which is non refutable and is only based on statistical correlations for a very short time in the life of planet earth. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results, you well know.
The oil industry thus is well advised not to meaningfully invest in solar and wind which are unreliable and nature destroying means of energy production. The days of reckoning will come for this CO2 phobia.
Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
Yesterday, 11:44 AM
Comments (47.18K)
@nScout - well, that is your opinion and it is simply wrong. The "day of reckoning" will come as a result of global warming if people keep listening to people like you pushing the global warming is a "hoax" thesis. Just like the people that died listening to the Covid-19 is a "hoax", and that vaccines are a "hoax", and all the other non-scientific nonsense out there. Just like these far right-wing "conservative" (I think they are among the most radical people in the 200+ year history of American politics) talk show host that were advising their listeners that Covid-19 was a "hoax" and not to take the vaccine (at least until they died ...):

www.bostonglobe.com/...

www.nbcnews.com/...

And this is the danger of propagating misinformation ... not to mention these lies and Russian propaganda could destroy American Democracy, the rule-of-law, and the U.S. Constitution .. which, quite apparently, is the goal of the Putin/trump/republican/Russian regime.

Regardless, as an engineer who has built my life on a foundation of science, facts, truth, statistics and a good dose of plain-old common sense, life is simply too short for me to waste on a global warming denier like yourself. So ... MUTE!
Ventureshadow profile picture
Ventureshadow
Yesterday, 11:49 AM
Comments (5.17K)
@Michael Fitzsimmons I respect your stamina and endurance in the face of the onslaught of arrogant ignorance following publishing here. "They" are so tiresome with baseless dismissiveness, ad hominem attacks, and wrongful righteousness.
m
mslasky
Yesterday, 12:14 PM
Comments (650)
@nScout It isn't a theory. It's calculated, based on how much CO2 is produced by burning fossil fuels. We know how much fossil fuel we produce, we know how much we burn. The CO2 calculation is quite simple - basic arithmetic. It's MATH - you don't need science to prove it.
Z
Zola G
Yesterday, 11:04 AM
Comments (370)
Absolutely one of the best articles I’ve read on SA. This man gets it. There’s so much propaganda and misleading information shared on our social platforms that people have a hard time distinguishing fact from fiction. I’ve worked my entire career in the oil and gas sector. We need to come to terms with this industry. Promote it. Regulate it. Invest in it. But recognize what it does and does not do.
Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
Yesterday, 11:34 AM
Comments (47.18K)
@Zola G - thanks so much, after getting pounding on so many comments (see below), it's really nice to get some positive feedback, and it is much appreciated! Thanks for reading and I hope you enjoy the rest of your Sunday (including the Super Bowl tonite, if you are a fan and watch it)!
Z
Zola G
Yesterday, 4:52 PM
Comments (370)
@Michael Fitzsimmons Got the 49’ers and the over parlay.
Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
Yesterday, 5:01 PM
Comments (47.18K)
@Zola G - yeah ... I am a frustrated Bills fan but I am really looking forward to this game ... lots of story lines (on and off the field LoL) ... but mostly because I think the head-coach and the Chiefs offense are genius ... with Mahomes there to execute the plan. They're tough. It would be great to see the 49's take 'em though!
pgallop profile picture
pgallop
Yesterday, 10:19 AM
Comments (935)
@Michael Fitzsimmons You said to another commenter..."Meantime, if you see anything in the article that is not factual, please let me know."

OK, the one area that you didn't present any facts for is your prediction that the shale production can continue to grow and grow and grow. You answed my previous question on this by saying the 'decline' predictions are spurious claims coming Canadian tar sand advocates, but that didn't provide any proof to the contrary. You must admit that at some point the shale basins will run dry, the only question is when. IMHO they will begin to decline very soon. Hey, I'm an engineer too, and a mining engineer to boot!

Another point your are ignoring or sweeping under the rug is that global demand for oil is still increasing every year by about 1.5Mbd despite all the efforts to find alternatives, so even if say Guayana is expanding their production by say 1.0Mbd by 2027 it will not be close to offfseting the increase in worldwide demand of approximately 6.0Mbd by then.

This does not not negate your main thesis that the world must find alternate sources of energy, I support you 100% on that, or that other investments in new technology have been much more rewarding.....happy fishing.
Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
Yesterday, 11:31 AM
Comments (47.18K)
@pgallop - sorry, but that simply is not true. I said in point #1 of the "Age of Energy Abundance" argument:

1. U.S. shale oil companies have 10s of billions of bbls of proven oil reserves that can be drilled (with a near 100% success rate ...), completed, and brought to market in a month (or less) over existing pipeline infrastructure. The tier-1 wells are breakeven at less than $40/bbl WTI (not Brent, WTI)

Of course, I never said "shale production can continue to grow and grow and grow" implying "forever", so that is a false narrative and you can argue with yourself on that. Clearly though, for the next decade at least, the only "throttle" on U.S. shale production will be the CEO's allocation of capital toward drilling: period. The resource base is clearly and obviously there.

I never said "decline predictions are spurious", that is another false narrative and I don't play that game, so if you keep inventing false narratives and subscribe them to me I will just mute you and you can argue with yourself. Meantime, and despite the obvious knowledge that shale wells have a high production decline profile (a sophomoric observation and I am 4th generation O&G ...), the same argument many were making years ago, the truth is that the L-48 shale resource is so huge that drilling can outstrip decline rates. If you don't believe that, simple look at the graphic showing record all-time highs in U.S. oil production (and still growing). THAT is the proof, but, unfortunately, you have trouble accepting simple verifiable facts - why? That is especially quizzical because you then say you are an engineer ... do you just not believe the reserves reports? Are you saying the L-48 shale operators are lying to investors (and to the SEC)? If so, that is a pretty desperate "argument" in my opinion, and flies in the face of common sense.

I also know that global oil demand is growing. What is so odd to me is that you readily accept that L-48 oil production can't grow forever (as I do...), but seem unwilling to acknowledge that oil demand won't keep growing forever, especially given that the transition to EVs is "full-on" and has already had a meaningful impact on global oil demand. I suggest you, as the engineer, warm up your calculator and do what I suggested in the article:

"As homework for the reader, take all the EVs sold in 2023 and calculate the amount of gasoline saved had those vehicle sales had otherwise been ICE-based vehicles that got 20 mpg and were driven 10,000 miles a year. Now, do the same exercise in 2030. Those numbers will illuminate anyone who doubts the impact EVs are currently having on global oil demand - let alone the impact they will have by 2030."
pgallop profile picture
pgallop
Yesterday, 3:11 PM
Comments (935)
@Michael Fitzsimmons I'm so old I don't use a calculator, I still use my trusty slide rule.

Agreed you didn't use the word 'spurious' (which the dictionary says means "false or fake"); I was simply trying to shorten your actual comment which is shown below, and is a lengthy was of saying 'dead wrong' = 'false'.

HERE"S WHAT YOU SAID: "re the "peak shale oil" production question.......I have found those opinions have frequently come from Canadian oil sands perma-bulls, who have been downplaying L-48 shale for many years, and have been dead wrong for many years."

The US 'shale' production will begin to decline, of that I'm certain, I just don't know when, which is why I asked my question. And no, I don't think the operators are lying , but I suspect the planned increased production by the big 3 is coming mainly from the recent large M&A accquistions they have been making in the 'shale' basins.

Be cool, everyone is entitled to express their thoughts and opinions.
Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
Yesterday, 3:37 PM
Comments (47.18K)
@pgallop - yes, and I fully support that statement and it was a true the day I wrote as it today.

And it wasn't just the Canadian oil sands bulls, pretty much the entire industry down-played shale - mostly because they didn't understand either the technology or the potential asset base (or both). COP was one of the first companies to fully understand it (its Eagle Ford leasehold was got for an average of ~$300/acre ... while Exxon was late and massively overpaid for XTO (mostly nat gas).

Your main problem is that you keep confusing two separate issues:

1) Shale oil decline rates, production growth with
2) The total shale oil (and gas ...) resource base.

There is no argument (from me, or any O&G man/woman ...) with the statement that "shale oil & gas wells have relatively high depletion rates". As I said before, that is a pretty sophomoric observation with the depth of analysis akin to the shallow-end of the kiddie-pool.

Further: the L-48 shale *** production growth *** is (as true now as it was when I first wrote it ), today, totally dependent on how much capital the tier-1 players want to allocate to drilling & completing new wells (i.e. ConocoPhillips, Chevron, Exxon, EOG, Pioneer, OXY, etc). There is no question about how massive the assets are (again, unless you simply don't believe the reserves reports by the company - which basically means you think they are trying to defraud shareholders and the government).

You pretty much question my integrity and imply I am slanting the facts and then you want me to "be cool"? I love a good debate and anyone who follows me knows I encourage opinions and user interaction. I try to answer every single comment to my articles and I know I do that much more so than most contributors because people that work for SA have told me that. So, if you want to be friends with an Irishman, and deserve respect back from him, I suggest you don't start out by directly attacking his integrity and do so by stating "opinions" that are factually untrue.
W
WVA1
Yesterday, 9:09 AM
Comments (60)
Hi Michael. As you may know, it was recently reported that perhaps the largest deposit of rare earth metals in the world was discovered in Wyoming. If you could do an article on this subject, it would be interesting to read along with something else about excellent alternative energy companies for investors to consider.
Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
Yesterday, 9:26 AM
Comments (47.18K)
@WVA1 - good morning ... rare-Earth's don't really fall in my wheelhouse (more technology and O&G centric ...), but I'll try to get some time to look into the issue as, clearly, with the China+Russia partnership, it is a huge issue today and going forward. Thanks for the note and enjoy the rest of your Sunday!
W
WVA1
Yesterday, 9:04 AM
Comments (60)
Hi Michael. Thank you for writing interesting articles. I agree with you in that the climate is changing. Like others have stated, I too firmly believe that winters are nothing like they used to be, especially here in beautiful WV. As a political independent, in addition to some republican politicians I can’t stand, there are an equal number of democrats in the same camp.

Putting all the above aside, why beat up on the coal industry? Leo Nelissen, a SA writer wrote an article on “Alpha Metallurgical Resources: One of the Wildest Coal Stocks on the Market.” I learned that metallurgical coal or coking coal is a key ingredient used in steel production, and AMR sells a lot of it to India. I have for sure invested in this highly rated company. How can you build without steel, Michael? How would thousands of products be made without oil and gas?

Sure, I know coal is dirty. Like you, I am an avid trout fisherman. Near where I teach in the business school at WVU, there is a beautiful stream known as Deckers Creek that will forever be ruined because of coal mine leaching. WV is a dumping ground for all kinds of bad stuff because of very lax, corrupt law enforcement and bad politicians (both parties are to blame Michael, not one). Nevertheless, society needs coal, gas, and oil to meet energy consumption and product needs. Of course we need other sources as well such as hydro, nuclear, solar, wind, et cetera. Balance is the key young man.

Keep up the excellent writing. My dream is that SA will someday sponsor a weekend conference where subscribers can have a meet and greet with writers such as you as well as attend some thought provoking panels. Please pass my idea around in your social circles. Take care.
Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
Yesterday, 9:36 AM
Comments (47.18K)
@WVA1 - why beat-up on coal? Because it is massively dirty (by far the dirtiest fossil-fuel), very expensive, and as you must know - living in West Virginia - the severe healthcare costs (black lung, cancer, etc) have been put on the back of the American people, not the coal producers or the utility companies that burn the stuff.

In the U.S. today, there is simply no reason to keep burning coal when we have cheaper wind, solar, and natural gas (which emits 50% less CO2 and 100% of the toxic heavy-metal particulates). You can see all the toxic heavy-metal coal fly-ash storage sites here:

earthjustice.org/...

These sites are *not* well designed, and leak into the country's fresh-water creeks, lakes, rivers and municipal water supplies. This is primary reason Americans have very few safe places to catch-n-eat fish and why they have such high mercury levels in their bloodstreams.

Since you are a trout fisherman, you many want to click on the link and read my book, which I think you would enjoy, even the chapter "Mother Earth":

www.amazon.com/...

It's mostly just interesting true-life stories about searching for big trout in the Rocky Mtns ... but I do have a friend that caught a huge brown in a small creek in WV (I forget the name, but I remember it had a great reputation). And it seems that you have experienced, first-hand, the destruction of coal, right? So, I guess I am scratching my head ... and would disagree, if by "balance" in the electric power generation sector, then no, coal should not be a part of it in the U.S. We should continue to close all coal power generation as quickly as possible: there is no reason to continue to use an expensive and very toxic fuel when we have cheaper and cleaner solar, wind, battery backup, and nat gas at our disposal.

Coal for steel is a totally separate issue in my opinion. Anyhow, thanks for reading and the nice compliments.
Ishi Kenjo profile picture
Ishi Kenjo
Yesterday, 4:56 PM
Comments (2.32K)
@Michael Fitzsimmons If you hate coal... talk to China & India since they keep adding coal plants every week.
Dale Roberts profile picture
Dale Roberts
Yesterday, 6:39 AM
Comments (23.95K)
Investors were sold a false narrative (lack of investment leading to supply shortage), or let's say unexpected reality got in the way.

Some say the event is just delayed but that does not look likely.

Now we're investing in OPECs ability to control oil prices.

An important part of the story is still true, many of the oil and gas companies are just flush with crazy free cash flow. Perhaps none more than the Canadian producers.

That's likely why the Canadian index has outperformed the U.S. index by over 35% from early 2020, in what can be described as a bull run (now stalled). And the Canuck energy div growth is on another planet.

I put Canadian oil and gas on the table in 2020. I had been out, but did take advantage of the previous commodity super cycle.

We need $50 and above Canadian oil for these producers to clear all debt and return all free cash flow to shareholders. A few are already close.

It will take longer in the low 50's.

Will the Saudi's be successful? Who knows? Consider that when you make any allocation, or control your allocation.
Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
Yesterday, 8:40 AM
Comments (47.18K)
@Dale Roberts - the are a number of reasons the "lack of investment" narrative was wrong-headed and simplistic:

1. U.S. shale wells can be drilled with a near 100% success rate. That being the case "E&P" has largely been replaced by "P". That is, very little exploration expense, just production (i.e. manufacturing mode)).

2. Same with Canadian oil sands, and since there has been a severe lack of pipeline exit capacity, there was little reason to build new manufacturing plants.

3. Productivity: recent studies show that 25-30 rigs in the shale patch now do what 35 rigs used to do.

4. Discoveries like Guyana and Willow: one again, companies much are more focused on exploitation rather than exploration.

OPEC's ability to control prices? I think you mean the U.S. ... OPEC Is having to withhold 3-4 million bpd off the market just to keep oil at the present price. It is the U.S. that is the main driver of global O&G prices now, not OPEC.

The shale O&G operators are generating much more full-cycle free-cash-flow than the tar sands producers, which is why the stock of leading tar-sands producers like Suncor and Cenovus are still below where they were 10-years ago. But you keep pushing that narrative, I keep correcting you, and have no interest in going through round #10 with you on that issue: the returns of the companies speaks more to me than you incorrect observations on the issue (you were bullish on the tar sands producers long before the bottom dropped out). Not to mention that you have pushed back on my advice for Canadians to embrace the out-performance of the S&P500 and U.S. technology stocks as compared to the TSX, and we have seen how that has played out too (and I gave you the simple and easily verifiable returns statistics to support my advice and you ignored them and continue to ignore them):

Last 10-years total returns:

TSX: 150%
S&P500: 487%
Nasdaq-100: 984%

The out-performance of U.S. markets has also been significantly better of the past 3 and 5-year timeframes. So I don't know what you are smoking up there, but perhaps you should try some Colorado strains.

I just feel bad for the investors who follow your tar sands/Canadian narrative on that - clearly, the tar sands producers have been a terrible place to invest and have carried huge opportunity costs by doing so. And the only reason Canadian energy companies have done "ok" since 2020 is because they fell so low to begin with, like Cenovus swirling the drain at $1.68/share and still down 37% over the last 10-years including a big dividend cut. Good luck with that.
Dale Roberts profile picture
Dale Roberts
Yesterday, 9:07 AM
Comments (23.95K)
@Michael Fitzsimmons Thanks. Yes, I often remind Canadians to overweight U.S. over Canada.

That's where they keep most of the best companies on the planet. And the brains pipeline.

We have a nice market-beating U.S. stock portfolio.
Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
Yesterday, 9:24 AM
Comments (47.18K)
@Dale Roberts - glad you have come around. In one of our past "debates" (there is no debate, the market statistics prove it...) you were pushing back on my advice to go strong into U.S. semiconductor, software, and hyperscalers saying they were tremendously "over-valued". Well, we've obviously seen what has happened there. Meantime, the S&P500 has breached 5,000 and at all-time high. So, yes, glad you can see that just south of the border Canadians have an easy opportunity to invest in the most dynamic and free-cash-flow generating companies on the planet. Perhaps there is hope for you yet Dale. Now all you need to do is stop pushing terribly lagging Canadian tar-sands companies!
Algorithmic profile picture
Algorithmic
10 Feb. 2024
Comments (762)
@Michael Fitzsimmons Your bias clouds your thinking.

To promote it, subsidize it. To kill it, tax it.
Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
10 Feb. 2024
Comments (47.18K)
@Algorithmic - it's the exact opposite. The pro-trump/republican bias toward believing nonsense like the "U.S. is not energy independent" or that President Biden will somehow "kill U.S. oil production" or that the SPR releases were not justified and a big win for the American people, those false narratives are clearly what (incorrectly) biases "thinking".

I'm an engineer and I have built my life on a foundation of science, facts, truth, statistics - and a good dose of common sense. Meantime, if you see anything in the article that is not factual, please let me know.

As for taxes ... one reason I certainly am biased against the trump/republican regime (in addition to many other reasons ...), are the big tax-cuts they gave to the super-rich elites and corporations instead of to the middle-class as promised. Then they wanted to use the nearly $1 trillion annual budget deficits those "policies" ran-up as an excuse to cut social security benefits to the middle-class. So, yeah - I am biased alright ... add the Jan 6th coup-attempt and I can't see any reason at all that a patriotic middle-class American would vote for trump ... although I can certainly understand why one of the world's richest men - Elon Musk - has pivoted to the right ... after all, he was one of the biggest beneficiaries of the massive tax-cuts trump gave to the super-rich, right? Some of the other beneficiaries are the super-rich elite lawyers that trump (well, his contributors ...) is having to pay to fend off the bevy of criminal indictments against him
No Identity profile picture
No Identity
09 Feb. 2024
Comments (735)
If it wasn't for oil and gas we would be much worse off.
Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
10 Feb. 2024
Comments (47.18K)
@No Identity - of course. But if we need to drastically reduce consumption of fossil fuels, especially coal & oil, or we are going to be much worse off going forward.
V
Vanster
09 Feb. 2024
Comments (164)
To quote Rodney i Dangerfield, you really tell it like it ain’t.
aschwaller1 profile picture
aschwaller1
09 Feb. 2024
Comments (420)
One of your better energy articles over the past several years. Thanks for the time and effort you put into the article and wading through all the comments.

For what it is worth, there appears to be less comments from the trump tribe than with prior articles you have posted say 2 years ago.

You are making progress Michael. Keep it up!! Andy
Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
09 Feb. 2024
Comments (47.18K)
@aschwaller1 - thanks Andy, and yes I noticed that too. But I am never sure if it simply because I have muted so many pro-trump users (numbering in the hundreds ...) or if because they are, just perhaps, starting to see the value in facts and the harm of misinformation. Hard to tell. Anyhow, thanks for reading and have a great weekend!
R
Rarefun2xs
10 Feb. 2024
Comments (74)
@Michael Fitzsimmons fact is pro Trump supporters are not muted. Your liberal bias is quite obvious. Good article by the way but your premise of the US awash in oil is short term thinking. Wait 6 months. If supply is so high prices should be dropping, they are not. Hear your negative republican attitude but sure don't hear any positive democratic policy
Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
Yesterday, 8:27 AM
Comments (47.18K)
@Rarefun2xs - never said they were muted (just by me). You obviously have a reading comprehension problem and want to generate false narratives, which - once again - is a well-known trait of trump and members of the new radical republican party, which supports lunatic QAnon conspiracy theories and Putin over facts and Biden.

I said we all live in an "Age of Energy Abundance", so zoom out from your myopic view of the U.S. on its own (another trait of trump and the new radical republicans ...).

Positive Democratic policies?

1. Infrastructure bill
2. Semiconductor, clean-tech, EV, battery supply chain legislation.
3. Withdrawal from Afghanistan
4. Bringing NATO back together and stronger than ever with two new members (Finland & Sweden).
5. Standing up to Putin in Ukraine.

Note that 1 & 3 trump said he'd do, but could not get it done (even in the first two year with republicans holding the presidency, House, and Senate).

But probably the biggest thing Biden has done to stop the trump/Putin/republican/Russia effort to overthrow American Democracy, the rule-of-law, and the U.S. Constitution and install trump as the tin-horn-dictator. We'll see if Americans are foolish enough to give trump a second chance at doing that in November. If so, it will likely be the last "real" presidential election we ever get to vote in.

Lastly, note the Biden administration also tried to get a significant middle-class tax-cut done (which trump promised to do, but instead gave massive tax-cuts to the super-rich and corporations instead). But, of course, the republicans in the House & Senate continue to support the super-rich and refuse to even negotiate a real tax-cut for the middle-class.

To think trump stands up for the middle-class is a joke. He cares nothing about them other than their votes - which he has been successful by continuing to lie to them, and having those lies supported by FOX and Russian propaganda on FakeBook and other social media sites. As long as middle-class voters continue to vote based on lies, they will continue to fall behind ... and they will likely lose their personal freedoms and Democracy in the process.
Solar Investing profile picture
Solar Investing
09 Feb. 2024
Comments (1.71K)
The author is absolutely right about Global Warming. He has seen “drastic changes in the high-Rockies of Colorado.” I have seen drastic changes in the Michigan of my youth. Gone is the December to March snow blanket. Shipping used to halt on the Great Lakes in March in the 50’s and 60’s due to ice. In recent years, even in January, there is little ice on the Great Lakes. Hardly any place in the U.S. had a white Christmas this year. Just a few days ago (It's early February) it was near 60°F in Michigan, unheard of until the last decade or so.

Much of the world reports similar stories
grendelbane profile picture
grendelbane
09 Feb. 2024
Comments (5.31K)
@Solar Investing I don't doubt that climate change is real. I too remember those cold winters and snow well over my head. (Admittedly, I was a lot shorter back then). What I do doubt is that mankind can reverse this change, while keeping all of the population fed.
Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
09 Feb. 2024
Comments (47.18K)
@Solar Investing - yup, and it was the warmest January on record:

www.nytimes.com/...

and the past 12-months were the first beyond the 1.5C deg threshold:

www.reuters.com/...

Meantime, the # of severe natural disaster continue to rise in frequency and intensity: floods, tornadoes, hurricanes/monsoons, wildfires, drought. And, of course, "recovery" spending by governments keeps ballooning. In the U.S., recovery spending is "off-budget", so it goes directly to the deficit.

www.statista.com/...
V
Vanster
09 Feb. 2024
Comments (164)
@Michael Fitzsimmons the correlation between natural disasters is far from proven science, it is the opinion of some scientists. Meanwhile what is proven science is that the earth has greened over 15% as proven by NASA satellite images. Meanwhile, crop yields are rising in most locals. This is all beneficial effects of CO2. So once again, to quote Rodney Dangerfield, you really tell it like it ain’t.
e
elba
09 Feb. 2024
Comments (919)
PS: Mr Gue's article of Jan 30 is an interesting take. Wonderfully complex and for now showing little or no accuracy re stock prices, though, I suppose it may in future. Oil is cheap and and it is there, how can folks resist the short term reward in selling it?
Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
09 Feb. 2024
Comments (47.18K)
@elba - yes, many can over think the global oil market ... which is fascinating and full of foreign intrigue, but at the end of the day is the world's largest and most liquid commodity market.

Not sure that I would agree that oil in the $70's is necessarily "cheap" ... indeed, the shale operators are printing cash at this price, which is why US production keeps growing. That is, despite the false narrative by trump and the far-right republican extremists, President Biden does not determine capital E&P budgets because we still have private companies (i.e. the coup-attempt did not succeed) and it is the price of oil and gas that sets cap-ex budgets, not presidential edict.
e
elba
09 Feb. 2024
Comments (919)
A summation of your readers' opinions - People hate change.
Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
09 Feb. 2024
Comments (47.18K)
@elba - yes, as we say in physics, it's inertia. And when you add to it that we have a political party that continues lies and pushes false narratives - and that so many Americans believe - we've got a big problem. Not just with global warming and energy, but with such basic values such as American Democracy, the rule-of-law, the U.S. Constitution and the value of science (i.e. vaccines). And I think many Americans are totally clueless of history and what would likely happen to the U.S. if our system is replaced with the dictator/oligarch/kleptocracy model that the Putin/trump/Russia/republican regime is forcing down our throats. If Nazi Germany, the Stalin/Putin regimes in Russia, and Venezuela are any indication, it is not going to be pretty ... not for our personal freedom, and certainly not for our stock & bond markets and quality of life. Anyone who doubts these words should visit Venezuela or Moscow and when they get back (*if* they get back) ... they will likely kiss the ground they land on and never vote for another radical lunatic republican like trump, Marjorie Taylor Greene, George Santos, Ted Cruz, Matt Gaetz, Jim Jordan, Josh Hawley, and all the rest of those that appear to not even believe in American Democracy if not actually working day-n-night to undermine it in favor of the dictator model. Sad. Pathetic actually ... and more dangerous than any of them know.
e
elba
Yesterday, 6:49 PM
Comments (919)
@Michael Fitzsimmons Amen
B
Brachiopod
09 Feb. 2024
Comments (5)
Why all the negativity against the hard working oil and gas companies/employees in the US that keep our houses warm in the winter and power our economy with the lowest emissions of any major producing country? Not to mention the geopolitical strength provided. Oil and gas companies also pay a much larger percentage of profits in taxes than big tech companies and are very pro-America. So why not support them in what they expertly do and not for what they don’t do in electrification? The pie is big enough for capital to chase those alternatives with companies so inclined.
Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
09 Feb. 2024
Comments (47.18K)
@Brachiopod - excuse me? Wow ... not sure how you came to that conclusion - did you even read the article?

I have nothing at all against the O&G company employees - as I mentioned in the piece, I am a 4th generation O&G man myself. And you must have missed this part of the article (which is hard to figure considering I put it in BOLD letters:

"Domestic O&G production is a massive economic competitive advantage for the United States."

and

"And what are Exxon and Chevron doing to address this issue? Well, they're producing natural gas that has enabled the U.S. to close dozens and dozens of coal plants. Fantastic!"

But I actually do have something against the CEOs of these companies, because as I pointed out, they are allocating no capital at all toward renewable, solar, wind, and battery backup capacity. Indeed, the appear to be working as hard as possible to keep consumers addicted to liquid fuels when what we obviously need to be doing in the age of global warming is to transition to much more efficient EVs and electrification.

Perhaps you should re-read the article again with a more open-mind and consider the distinct possibility that these big O&G companies might actually receive a higher valuation level (i.e. more total returns for their shareholders ...) if they would embrace renewable energy capacity and start now at building more sustainable companies instead of fighting tooth-n-nail to keep the status quo and, as a result, continuing to be a big part of the problem instead of being a big part of the solution. I don't think allocating 5-10% of their massive free-cash-flow toward renewable solar, wind, and battery backup is going to seriously damage these companies in the least consider the massive amounts of capital they are allocating to share buybacks which are a much bigger benefit to arguably already over-compensated CEOs and executive mgt teams as compared to ordinary shareholders like you and I.
f
frosteaux
09 Feb. 2024
Comments (8)
Thank you for your thoughtful, informative and well-reasoned article.
Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
09 Feb. 2024
Comments (47.18K)
@frosteaux - my pleasure, thanks for reading and have a great weekend!
S
SDinvestor11
09 Feb. 2024
Comments (28)
Thanks for the thought provoking article! Curious to get your thoughts on SLB. Seems to be a balanced play on the industry with broad international exposure, and increasing pivot towards optimization technology and “new energy” initiatives.
Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
09 Feb. 2024
Comments (47.18K)
@SDinvestor11 - my pleasure. For my energy investments, I prefer the tier-1 producers and stay away from the energy service companies. That said, I haven't look at SLB in many years. I owned it at one point long-ago and was very lucky to get out with a small loss. The stock is down 47% over the past 10-years and the yield is not compelling. I'd sell it and buy COP (or a good low-cost S&P500 ETF like VOO). Thanks for reading and have a great weekend!
Chancer profile picture
Chancer
09 Feb. 2024
Comments (18.18K)
@Michael Fitzsimmons
I believe the climate change hoax AND excessive debt to collapse the economy are a political plan of the left (Dems) to create a dictatorship- which I firmly believe they will accomplish. But not debating that with you now.

Just 2 points:

i- I own foreign oil company stocks in countries that are more left and devoted to the climate change agenda, but have much more common sense than US politicians. These stocks pay dividends 2-3 times higher than big US oil, have superior growth, with bargain share prices.

2- Bad weather is just that from climate cycles. What do they do to mitigate that? Nothing. If sea level is rising, use some for desalination to provide more fresh water. Instead they waste money on EV chargers and subsidies.

For the rest of it, we can agree to disagree. I am with the 1600+ climate scientists and professionals who disagree with climate change which they say is no danger.
Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
09 Feb. 2024
Comments (47.18K)
@Chancer - well, you just confirmed that you don't believe in science and refuse the fact that the trump/republican administration ran up $1 trillion annual budget deficits just to give the super-rich elites and corporations massive tax breaks instead of to the middle-class as they promised. Congrats on that.

I see you love simplistic labels. I do agree that it is the "left" that believes in science and that global warming is not a hoax. That says much more about where the "right" is these days ... the same folks that claimed Covid-19 was a "hoax" even as many of the leading right-wing talk show hosts that advised their following not to get vaccinated died from the disease:

www.bostonglobe.com/...

www.nbcnews.com/...

So, as an engineer who has built his life and career on the foundation of science, facts, truth, and hopefully a good deal of plain old common sense, I find the "hoax" narrative of trump and his band of lunatic QAnon far-right republicans to be intellectually and morally bankrupt - not to mention extremely dangerous.

And, despite your simplistic and sophomoric comments on climate, luckily the vast majority of governments agree with the vast majority of scientists and climatologists that global warming is real, is an existential threat, and are taking steps to mitigate the worst impacts - not by doing "nothing", but promoting renewable energy and the transition to much more efficient EV and electrification.

Lastly, people that ignore facts and base their investment "strategy" along rigid political ideology will severely lag the returns smarter investors can get by acknowledging facts. And this is why far-right wing "investors" who have believed the trump/republican narrative that the U.S. is somehow not energy independent and that we are running out of oil, and put all their capital in O&G stocks, have so severely lagged the returns of the S&P500 (not to mention totally missing the massive rally in the Nasdaq-100). But hey, whatever floats your boat. I am sure you can get many far right-wing "investors" to agree with your false narrative and your agenda. But it won't work with me. I think you're just being foolish and tied to a rigid, old, stale political ideology which will lead you to very sub-standard investment returns. Good luck with that! And I see your comment got a "like" from the whiterabbit ... you two seem to follow each other really closely. Birds of a feather.
i
idahoradm
09 Feb. 2024
Comments (1.85K)
@Michael Fitzsimmons - Al Gore in disguise. Stop claiming "the science". It's all fake, including "the science". According to "the science", Al Gore claimed many times over the past decades that the climate apocalypse was coming. That hasn't come by a long shot, and the temperatures have not changed more than normal climate & weather fluctuations.

It's all a sham. I'm sure you'll be one of the last to let go of the climate change agenda.
R
Richard the taxpayer
09 Feb. 2024
Comments (466)
@Michael Fitzsimmons
When you have to change the definition of “vaccine” in order to call your product a “vaccine” you know it really isn’t a vaccine.
When you have to disparage a medicine used by millions as “horse medicine” just so you can get emergency approval free from any potential lawsuits you know something is wrong. (Oh by the way, I’m not talking about penicillin although it could meet the same definition.)
When you have to censor people who point out the side effects on young people you know they knew the weakness of their side.
