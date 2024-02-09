3 Office REITs To Avoid

DNY59/iStock via Getty Images

"Fifty Years After 'Jaws,' We've Learned a Lot About Great Whites," reads a recent title in Smithsonian Magazine.

How's that for an opening line about real estate investment trusts or REITs?

If it seems like an absolute non sequitur, bear with me while I make the connection much more clearly.

Just give me a bit more room to run. Or swim, as it were.

White sharks, the article says:

have a bad name. They have terrible PR based on Jaws,' says Chris Pepin-Neff, a public policy expert at the University of Sydney in Australia who studies the politicization of shark bites."

He also blames the book and subsequent movie for heightening myths and misunderstandings, especially about how sharks deliberately target humans. "I always say, 'We're in the way, not on the menu,'" the article quotes him as explaining. "But… Jaws put [people] on the menu.'"

Smithsonian adds:

...sharks are not out to get humans. Many encounters that result in shark bites of humans are thought to be the result of confusion. White sharks 'are a very cautious and curious animal,' says Heather Bowlby, research lead of the Canadian Atlantic Shark Research Laboratory… 'I think they tend to investigate things they don't understand,' Bowlby says. 'And because all of their senses are concentrated around their mouth and they don't have hands, I think they bite…"

So, no hard feelings, right?

Back into the water we go!

Swimming in Shark-Infested Waters

Last June, a piece in Surfer cited a study from Cal State Long Beach's Shark Lab, which showed that:

...juvenile great white sharks are more common than previously thought at popular Southern California surf spots and swimming beaches in San Diego and Santa Barbara. "'The juvenile white sharks were often observed within 50 yards of where the waves break, putting surfers and stand-up paddle boarders in the closest proximity…' Patrick Rex, who published the study, said in a statement. 'Most of the time, water users didn't even know the sharks were there, but we could easily see them from the air.'"

In fact, researchers found that "juvenile great whites between the ages of one and five years old were swimming near people 97% of the time" over the two-year period they studied the areas by drone. Yet "there were no attacks during" that time.

So can we co-exist? Clearly, we can. In fact, that seems to be the norm.

However, that doesn't mean the danger doesn't exist. Shark attacks do happen. Maybe their numbers are far, far, far fewer than we might fear. But they do still happen.

ABC News reported just days ago that:

Ten people died from unprovoked shark attacks globally in 2023, a slight uptick over the five-year average, according to a Florida-based database that tracks the rare events. After investigating 121 alleged shark-human interactions worldwide last year, the Florida Museum of Natural History's International Shark Attack File determined there were 69 unprovoked shark bites, most of which occurred in the United States and Australia, according to a new report released on Monday."

That number is about average over the previous five years. So while even the biggest beach bums among us will probably never get bitten…

Others will always bear the scars.

Be Cautious, but Hardly Terrified

So what does any of this have to do with office REITs?

My answer is simple: they have the same bad PR.

The office REIT sector is not the pariah people are saying it is. I know the headlines are splashy and have been for four solid years now.

The pandemic was a game-changer. And we'd be foolish to ignore that. But we need to analyze the after-effects realistically.

Are there dangers?

You betcha. That's why I'm writing this article today. I want to warn you about three specific office REITs you want to avoid.

Those waters are too dangerous to swim in. But that doesn't mean you should avoid "shorelines" everywhere.

This past November, CNBC wrote about "the looming office space real estate shortage. Yes, shortage." That was the title, and here are the three key points, word for word:

Up to one-third of office real estate could be wiped out, according to apocalyptic predictions about the emptying of downtowns and the end of much white-collar work in towers.

But the top tier of commercial buildings will face a shortage in the years ahead, with construction of elite Class A properties headed for a new low.

Older trophy buildings are being sold at discounts, and some landlords facing debt refinancing at higher interest rates will struggle. But lease action in the premier property market is already higher this year than the 2015-2019 pre-Covid period, according to CoStar Group.

Do you know what kinds of properties office REITs tend to own?

Class-A.

We're talking about the premiere of the premiere.

So am I bearish about the entire sector?

Sorry to disappoint, but that answer is a simple and solid no.

I'll still tread those waters…

While avoiding these three "sharks" along the way.

Office Properties Income Trust (OPI)

OPI is an office real estate investment trust that is externally managed by The RMR Group (RMR).

While I prefer REITs that are internally managed, this especially holds true when it comes to REITs that are externally managed by RMR. Below are links to articles where I discuss RMR in more detail:

As you may have noticed, the oldest article linked above goes back to 2018, so my stance on RMR is nothing new and has not changed.

Suffice it to say that what I've seen over the years from RMR-managed companies leads me to believe that shareholders' interests are not adequately aligned with the external manager.

OPI has a market cap of approximately $179 million and a 20.7 million SF portfolio comprised of 154 properties that primarily consist of office properties located in high-growth markets.

OPI's portfolio is overwhelmingly composed of office properties, but they also hold mixed-used, industrial, and triple-net properties.

As a percentage of annualized rental income, 66% of its portfolio consists of office properties, 22% consists of government office properties, 5% consists of R&D office properties, 3% consists of industrial properties, while triple net and other properties make up 4% of OPI's portfolio.

OPI's largest market is Washington, D.C. where it derives approximately 21.6% of its rental income, followed by Chicago and Atlanta where it derives 10.6% and 9.4% of its rental income respectively.

As of its latest update, OPI reported a portfolio occupancy of 89.9%, with roughly 64% of its revenue derived from investment-grade tenants.

OPI - IR

OPI has a credit rating of CCC+ (junk-rated) from S&P Global and is highly leveraged, with a net debt to adjusted EBITDAre of 8.1x, long-term debt to capital ratio of 65.55%, and an adjusted EBITDAre to the interest expense ratio of 2.7x. The company's debt is 92.3% fixed rate, 93.2% unsecured, and has a W.A. interest rate of 4.4%.

In addition to its high leverage ratio (8.1x), one of my concerns is that 21% of OPI's debt matures in 2024 and 25% matures in 2025.

OPI - IR

My other major concern over the company's financial health is that the office REIT has almost $2.6 billion in debt with a market capitalization of only $178.7 million.

OPI - IR

There are many uncertainties surrounding the office sector, so I'm very selective about what office REITs I invest in. To be completely honest, the OPI balance sheet alone would steer me away from this company, but with OPI it only gets worse.

Don't worry about the work-from-home ("WFH") movement, OPI's cash flow ("AFFO") fell each year between 2016 and 2022, and in general, has been steadily decreasing without any help from the WFH movement.

The chart below is a good illustration of consistent and steady value destruction:

FAST Graphs (compiled by iREIT®)

In 2014, adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO") were reported at $6.84 per share. That number fell to $2.62 per share by 2022.

Once full-year results are in, analysts expect AFFO to increase by 60% in 2023, but even if that holds, it will result in 2023 AFFO per share of $4.19, a far stretch from the cash flow the company generated a decade ago.

The dividend has kept pace and has been cut several times over the past 10 years. Between 2014 and 2018, the dividend was only increased once in 2016 by 0.81%.

In the first quarter of 2019, the quarterly dividend was cut from $1.72 to $0.55 per share.

In the second quarter of 2023, the quarterly dividend was cut from $0.55 to $0.25 per share.

And on January 11, 2024, OPI announced that it was cutting its quarterly dividend again to just $0.01 per share, or $0.04 per share annually.

OPI - IR

Currently, the stock pays a 1.10% dividend yield and is trading at a P/AFFO of just 0.88x.

While this trading multiple is almost unheard of, a cheap stock can always get cheaper if management continues its track record of value destruction.

In 2025, analysts expect AFFO to fall to $3.39 per share, cut in half when compared to the cash flow generated in 2014.

We recommend that investors avoid Office Properties Income Trust.

FAST Graphs

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG)

SLG is an internally managed office REIT that specializes in the acquisition, management, and value-add redevelopment of Manhattan commercial properties.

SLG refers to itself as Manhattan's largest office landlord, and for good reason. SLG has a market cap of approximately $2.8 billion and 32.5 million SF portfolio of commercial properties primarily located in Manhattan.

As of December 31, 2023, SLG's portfolio was comprised of 58 buildings, including ownership interests in almost 29.0 million SF of commercial properties in Manhattan, and interests in 2.8 million SF of real estate securing preferred equity and debt investments.

SLG - IR

The chart below is somewhat out of date, as it reflects SLG's portfolio composition at the end of Q3 2023, but it is the most up-to-date information available for a breakdown of the property types in SLG's portfolio.

At the end of the third quarter, SLG owned or had an ownership interest in 25 office buildings in Manhattan and 7 office properties located outside of Manhattan (suburban properties).

Additionally, the office REIT's portfolio includes 10 retail and 2 residential properties in Manhattan, as well as 7 buildings in development.

By square feet, SLG's largest property type is Manhattan office buildings which totals 23.8 million SF, representing approximately 80% of the total square footage in their portfolio (as of Q3-23).

As of September 23, 2023, SLG's Manhattan office properties had a W.A. leased occupancy of 89.3%, its Manhattan retail properties had a W.A. leased occupancy of 91.0%, its suburban offices had a W.A. leased occupancy of 77.4%, while their residential properties in Manhattan had a W.A. leased occupancy of 99.0%.

SLG - IR

On January 24, 2024, SLG released its Q4 2023 operating results and reported rental revenue of $131.9 million, compared to rental revenue of $172.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Total revenues for the quarter were reported at $211.7 million, compared to $250.7 million during Q4 2022. As for the bottom line, diluted FFO during the fourth quarter came in at $49.7 million, or $0.72 per share, compared with diluted FFO of $100.0 million, or $1.46 per share for the comparable period in 2022.

SLG highlighted that FFO was reduced by $10.3 million, or $0.15 per share due to non-cash mark-to-market fair value adjustments, and was further reduced by $18.7 million, or $0.27 per share, for non-recurring G&A expenses related to the departure of the REITs former President.

As reported, diluted FFO from 4Q-22 to 4Q-23 fell from $1.46 to $0.72 per share, representing a reduction of almost 51%.

Adding back the non-cash charge of $0.15 and the non-recurring expense of $0.27 gives us a 4Q-23 adjusted FFO of $1.14 per share. After factoring in the adjustments, 4Q-23 Adj FFO fell by approximately -21.9% year-over-year.

With or without the adjustments to FFO, the decline is significant. It does not bode well for the outlook on office properties in Manhattan.

SLG - IR

After the pandemic in 2020, SLG's AFFO per share fell for 3 consecutive years.

AFFO per share fell by -10% in 2021, and then fell by -13% and -27% in the years 2022 and 2023, respectively. The dividend has suffered as well, with several recent cuts.

In 2020, the company paid a monthly dividend of $0.295, or $3.54 annually. In 2021, the ordinary monthly dividend was increased to $0.3033, or $3.64 annually. Similarly, in 2022 the ordinary monthly dividend was increased to $0.3108, or $3.73 per share annually.

However, in 2023 the ordinary monthly dividend was cut to $0.2708 per share, or $3.25 per share annually, and in December 2023, the company cut its ordinary monthly dividend again to $0.25, or $3.00 per share annually for 2024.

I've removed the special dividend paid in 2021 and 2022 in order to normalize its dividend history. The numbers listed above and charted below only reflect the ordinary monthly cash dividends paid by SLG.

SLG - IR (compiled by iREIT®)

In addition to SLG's poor earnings and dividend track record over the last several years, the company has a credit rating of BB+ (junk rated) and is highly leveraged.

SLG's consolidated debt is listed at approximately $3.5 billion, but when adding in its share of joint venture ("JV") debt, its total debt is listed at approximately $10.9 billion.

The office REIT does not provide its leverage ratio, but it does give us a quarterly breakdown of its EBITDAre for each quarter in 2023.

SLG - IR (dollars in thousands)

Totaling 2023 EBITDAre gives us an annual amount of approximately $827 million. Using these figures against its total debt of $10.9 billion gives us a total debt to EBITDAre of 13.13x. Way too high for my comfort.

Additionally, the company's EBITDA to interest expense ratio now stands at 1.92x, down from 3.69x the previous year.

TIKR.com

Between SLG's deteriorating financial health, its declining AFFO per share, and the recent dividend cuts, I would be hesitant to initiate a position at this point.

I certainly would not put SLG in the same category as the previously discussed company; or, in other words, SLG's management has not run the company into the ground.

However, they are completely concentrated in New York, so the office REIT is dependent on the recovery of the state, unless they were to uproot their business model and diversify outside of Manhattan / New York.

Currently, the stock pays a 7.01% dividend yield and trades at a P/AFFO of 12.82x, compared to its average AFFO multiple of 20.93x.

We rate SL Green Realty a Hold.

FAST Graphs

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT)

While not technically an office REIT, this internally managed mortgage REIT has a hefty amount of office exposure, with approximately 44% of its debt portfolio consisting of interests in office properties.

GPMT specializes in the origination and management of debt instruments, primarily consisting of senior floating rate CRE loans that are secured by commercial properties.

At the end of Q3 2023, the mortgage REIT had total loan commitments of $3.1 billion across 77 investments with a realized loan portfolio yield of 8.4% and a W.A. stabilized loan-to-value ("LTV") of 63.3%.

Approximately 99% of its debt portfolio is comprised of senior loans and 98% is comprised of floating-rate loans.

By property or collateral type, 43.7% of its portfolio consists of office properties, 32.5% consists of multifamily, 9.9% consists of retail, while hotel properties make up 6.6% and industrial properties make up 4.1% of GPMT's investment portfolio.

GPMT - IR

I put together the chart below showing GPMT's adjusted operating earnings per share ("EPS") and its EPS "growth rate."

The picture is not pretty.

In 2019, the mortgage REIT reported earnings of $1.40 per share. By 2022 EPS dropped to $0.28, and analysts expect earnings to come in at $0.32 and $0.20 per share in the years 2023 and 2024 respectively.

Between 2019 and 2022, EPS fell each year.

EPS fell by -8% in 2019, by -16% in 2020, by -15% in 2021, and then by a whopping -72% in 2022.

Analysts expect EPS to grow by 14% in 2023 once results for the full year have been released, but then to fall by nearly -40% in 2024.

FAST Graphs (compiled by iREIT®)

The mortgage REIT's dividend has not fared well either, going from $1.68 per share in 2019 to just $0.80 per share expected in 2023.

In total, since 2019 GPMT has had a negative blended average EPS growth rate of -28.96% and a negative compound dividend growth rate of -13.16%.

FAST Graphs (compiled by iREIT®)

To add insult to injury, in spite of the multiple dividend cuts, the mortgage REIT has a 2023 EPS dividend payout ratio of 250.00%, which is simply not sustainable and a red flag for future dividend cuts.

FAST Graphs (GPMT dividend record)

Speaking of dividend cuts, one of GPMT's mortgage REIT peers, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF), just announced that it was slashing its dividend by approximately 42%, reducing its quarterly dividend from $0.43 to $0.25 per share.

KREF's decision to cut its dividend was made in part due to a realized loss of almost $59 million related to a Philadelphia office loan.

On the conference call, KREF's management disclosed that there are several assets that they intend to take title to, operate, stabilize and then liquidate.

While KREF is a completely different company, many of the challenges it's facing are likely shared by GMPT, especially as it relates to difficulties surrounding the current office environment.

At the time of this writing, KREF shares are down by more than 15%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust currently pays a 14.63% dividend yield, but as previously mentioned, we do not believe the dividend is sustainable at these levels. The stock trades at a P/E of 17.79x, which is a premium to its average P/E ratio of 12.25x.

We recommend investors avoid GPMT.

FAST Graphs

In Closing

As I said earlier, there are certain office REITs that we're comfortable owning, but not many.

We're underweight office, recognizing that growth prospects are muted.

If you're an income-focused investor we recommend avoiding the office sector completely.

Furthermore, we don't see office demand accelerating whatsoever.

We believe the best opportunities are in life science (i.e., ARE and KRC) and the sunbelt (i.e., HIW).

Finally, keep in mind, that our research is NOT focused on high-yield mousetraps.

We know there's plenty of cheese there.

Instead, we prefer recommending secure stock investments that will generate sustainable and repeatable income.

Most importantly, we enjoy articles like these to steer folks away from shark-infested waters.

As always, thank you for the opportunity to be of service.