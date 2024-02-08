Sean Gladwell/Moment via Getty Images

Investment Overview

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN), the California-based "big pharma," announced its fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings on Tuesday - the company had a strong Q4, with revenues growing 20% year-on-year, to $8.2bn, and non-GAAP earnings per share ("EPS") growing 15% year, to $4.71 per share.

Across full-year 2023, revenues were up 7%, to $28.2bn, while non-GAAP EPS was up 5%, to $18.65 per share, giving a price-to-earnings ratio - based on Amgen's current traded price of $290 per share, of 15.5x - a competitive score that may imply Amgen's business is slightly undervalued at current market cap valuation of $155bn.

After earnings were announced, Amgen stock closed at a price of $317 per share, but yesterday, shares were in free fall, owing to concerns around the company's attempts to develop a weight loss drug with a similar mechanism of action to Eli Lilly and Company's (LLY) tirzepatide and Novo Nordisk A/S's (NVO) semaglutide.

The Biggest Selling Drugs Of All Time - The GLP-1 Agonist Phenomenon and The Role Amgen Could Play

These two drugs are known as GLP-1 agonists, or incretin mimetics as they mimic the action of incretin, a peptide hormone released after eating that targets receptors in the brain, making us feel more full. Both tirzepatide and semaglutide have been approved to treat Type 2 diabetes, under the respective brand names of mounjaro and ozempic, and also obesity, under the brand names of Zepbound and Wegovy.

In its pivotal study, tirzepatide / Zepbound achieved 21% weight loss at 72 weeks in the higher dose (15mg) cohort, and 15% in the lower dose (5mg). One in three patients taking Zepbound at the highest dose lost over 58 lb (25% of body weight), compared to 1.5% on placebo. This is superior even to semaglutide (individuals who received Wegovy lost 6.2% of their initial body weight in semaglutide's pivotal study), but for good measure, Lilly is conducting a head-to-head trial, with results expected this year.

In 2023, Mounjaro revenues grew to $5.2bn, shattering analysts' most optimistic forecasts, while Zepbound drove $176m of revenues barely more than a month after securing approval in obesity, back in November last year. Meanwhile, semaglutide will likely generate >$15bn in revenues in its twin indications of weight loss and Type 2 diabetes in 2023.

While analysts expect Zepbound to earn revenues of $2bn - $3bn in 2024, one Wall Street analyst has suggested that tirzepatide has "a very strong shot of being the best-selling molecule of all time in the pharmaceutical industry."

Despite the fact that this is a new drug class and there's still uncertainty around the long-term effects of using GLP-agonists long term, Wall Street believes tirzepatide and semaglutide could share peak annual revenues >$100bn per annum, and as a result, over a one-year and five-year period, Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk's share price have risen by respectively 120% and 70%, and 520% and 384%.

These are unprecedented gains for "big pharma" companies - for context, the S&P 500 is +84% over a five-year period, and 21% over a one-year period - so it's not surprising that today most big pharma companies now have a GLP-1 program. Arguably, Amgen's candidate, named maridebart cafraglutide, or AMG-133, looks the likeliest challenger to Lilly and Novo's tirzepatide and semaglutide, especially since Pfizer's oral GLP-1 candidate danuglipron flunked a Phase 2 study on safety grounds.

AMG-133 Impresses, Before Optimism Tempered

Both Wegovy and Zepbound, or Ozempic and Mounjaro, are administered via self-injection on a once-weekly basis, whereas Amgen's drug may potentially be administered only once per month, or potentially once every 3 months, introducing an intriguing competitive advantage over Lilly and Novo's drugs.

On Feb. 5, i.e. Monday this week, Amgen shared data from a Phase 1 study of its drug in the peer-reviewed journal Nature Metabolism. The article describes the mechanism of action of AMG-133 as follows:

A bispecific molecule engineered by conjugating a fully human monoclonal anti-human GIPR antagonist antibody to two GLP-1 analogue agonist peptides using amino acid linkers.

The article states that:

AMG 133 had an acceptable safety and tolerability profile along with pronounced dose-dependent weight loss. In the multiple ascending dose cohorts, weight loss was maintained for up to 150 days after the last dose.

Predictably, the first analyst question on Amgen's earnings call was in relation to AMG-133 and the Phase 1 study results. Amgen's Chief Scientific Officer was asked to comment on the results, and began:

For those who haven't seen it, this was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study, 49 patients, looking at safety, PK, PD, single ascending dose, 7 cohorts, multiple ascending dose 3 cohorts, 3 monthly doses, patients with obesity being migrated than 30. And we were quite pleased with the outcome. Looking at the 420-milligram dose as an example, which was the highest dose study, 14.5% weight loss at only day 85. And moreover, quite durable coming off of that medicine out to 150 days, all with relatively mild gastrointestinal side effects.

Apparently, in the high-dose cohort, a weight loss of 11.2% from baseline was observed after 150 days, although the study also had a high rate of patient discontinuations at the highest dose, with four of eight patients in the 420mg group withdrawing after reporting mild gastrointestinal-related adverse events, and failing to receive all three doses.

Amgen's Q&A session at the conclusion of the earnings call was dominated by questions around AMG-133 - safety, target market, biomarkers, timelines, and other factors were all queried - almost unheard of for a small Phase 1 study.

Amgen is in fact running a 592-patient Phase 2 study of AMG-133 which has completed enrollment, and is expected to read out data this year, rendering the endless discussion around the Phase 1 results somewhat irrelevant, although when the market opportunity is this big, every aspect of every trial will doubtless be subject to intense scrutiny.

Ultimately, a day after Amgen's earnings i.e., today, analysts and the market appeared to give AMG-133 the thumbs down, most likely due to concerns around patients withdrawals, and the incredible success of tirzepatide and semaglutide, which are already finding new markets to disrupt, such as Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis ("MASH"), a fatty liver disease that is still waiting for an approved therapy, and a myriad other cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Analysts also seemed unmoved regarding the prospects of another Amgen drug, AMG-786, an orally available therapy.

After Earnings and Weight Loss Debacle, What's The Play On Amgen Today

Amgen experienced a tricky start to 2023, announcing staff layoffs, and warning about tough trading conditions and government pressure on drug pricing, and its stock price fell in value from >$275, to ~$225 in March, a loss of ~18%.

In March last year, I advised readers to "buy the dip" in a note for Seeking Alpha on Amgen, as even after factoring in the patent expiries of key drugs such as anti-inflammatories Enbrel and Otezla, bone tumor therapy Xgeva, thrombocytopenia therapy Nplate and chronic kidney disease treatment Aranesp, which made a combined contribution of nearly $11bn to Amgen's revenues in 2023, the company's $28bn buyout of Horizon Therapeutics and its thyroid eye disease ("TED") and gout drugs Tepezza and Krystexxa, which drove revenues of nearly $3bn in 2022, plus several promising pipeline assets, plus Amgen's in-house pipeline assets, painted a picture of a company that could achieve rising revenues, and profitability sufficient to support a share price target of >$300, based on my discounted cash flow analysis and product revenue forecasting.

Granted, I may have used some optimistic forecasting (including a $5bn peak revenue target for AMG-133), but with the likes of cholesterol-lowering repatha, whose revenues of $1.6bn in 2023 were up 26% year-on-year in 2023, multiple myeloma therapy kyprolis - $1.4bn of revenues in 2023, up 13%, cancer therapy Vectibix, $984m of revenues, up 10%, leukemia therapy blincyto, $861m, up 48% year-on-year - the future for the company remains bright despite the pending patent expiries.

Ultimately, Amgen stock did indeed pick up in value in 2023 and the share price is up 25% since my note. As such, thinking about Amgen's successful 2023 earnings, and a year in which 18 of the company's drugs made record annual sales, it seems nonsensical to punish Amgen stock for a failure to generate world-beating results in a Phase 1 study of a pipeline drug that made no contribution to revenues in 2023.

Amgen has multiple other late-stage pipeline assets capable of driving "blockbuster" (>$1bn per annum) revenues - Tarlatamab as a third-line treatment for small cell lung cancer, Rocatinlimab in atopic dermatitis, olpasiran in heart disease, and several others besides, that are significantly more important to Amgen's future than AMG-133.

I have made the point in posts on other companies' 2023 performance that the market now seems to want to judge all big pharma performance through the prism of the GLP-1 agonist "revolution" i.e., if your pipeline does not contain a nailed-on $100bn dollar potential peak revenue drug, your company must be doing something wrong.

That's simply not the case - Amgen's price-to-sales ratio is ~5.5x, which is hardly too high for a $156bn market cap company, and its price-to-earnings ratio of ~15x is, in any ordinary Big Pharma scenario, perfectly adequate. For context, Lilly's is ~125x, and Novo Nordisk's ~44x.

Ultimately, the world still needs drugs to treat cancers, autoimmune diseases, heart disease, viruses, central nervous system problems, etc., and Amgen has a product portfolio full of drugs that do just that, with promising futures, as evidenced by management's guidance, announced on the Q3 earnings call:

For 2024, we're expecting revenue of $32.4 billion to $33.8 billion and non-GAAP earnings per share of $18.90 to $20.30. As we continue to integrate Horizon, we expect the acquisition to be accretive to non-GAAP EPS in 2024, and we're on track to meet the synergies target previously communicated of at least $500 million in pretax cost by year 3 after closing or in 2026.

Debt remains an issue for Amgen - the company reported $63bn of long-term debt as of the end of 2023, which is restrictive to growth, but that has not stopped the company's valuation growing >20% across the past 12 months, even after today's sell-off, and my suspicion is that it won't prevent Amgen growing its share price by a similar amount in 2024, especially after today's GLP-1 storm in a tea cup. In short, this is a dip you can think about buying, and an attractive dividend yield of 3% at the time of writing only adds to the appeal.