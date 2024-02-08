Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (EMBVF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.91K Followers

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCPK:EMBVF) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call February 8, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Melanie Carpenter - i-advize Corporate Communications Inc

Arturo Gutiérrez Hernández - Chief Executive Officer

Emilio Marcos Charur - Chief Financial Officer

Jesús García Chapa - Chief Planning Officer

Conference Call Participants

Thiago Bortoluci - Goldman Sachs Group

Fernando Olvera - BofA Securities

Felipe Ucros - Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets

Álvaro García - BTG Pactual S.A

Renata Cabral - Citigroup Inc

Lucas Muse - Morgan Stanley

Carlos Laboy - HSBC

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to today’s Arca Continental Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this call is recorded, and I will be standing by if you should need any assistance.

It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Melanie Carpenter of Ideal Advisors.

Melanie Carpenter

Thank you, Operator. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining the Senior Management team of Arca Continental this morning to review the results for the fourth quarter and full-year of 2023. Their earnings release went out this morning, and it is available on the company website at arcacontal.com in the Investor Relations section.

It is now my pleasure to introduce our speakers. Joining us from Montreal is the CEO, Mr. Arturo Gutierrez; the CFO, Mr. Emilio Marcos; and starting this quarter, Jesus Garcia, the newly appointed Executive Director of Planning will be joining the earnings calls in place of Pepe Borda, who is taking on a new role at the company. So welcome, [Chewy] (Ph), which is what we all call him.

They will be making some forward-looking statements, and we just ask that you refer to the disclaimer and the conditions surrounding those statements in the earnings release for guidance. And with that, I’m going to go ahead and turn the call over

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About EMBVF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EMBVF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.