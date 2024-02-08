Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.91K Followers

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call February 8, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Heather Wietzel - VP, IR

Marita Zuraitis - President and CEO

Bret Conklin - EVP and CFO

Stephen McAnena - COO

Matt Sharpe - EVP, Supplemental & Group Benefits and Corporate Strategy

Ryan Greenier - Chief Investment Officer & SVP of Finance

Mike Weckenbrock - SVP, Life & Retirement

Mark Desrochers - SVP, Head of P&C and Corporate Chief Actuary

Conference Call Participants

Meyer Shields - KBW

Matthew Carletti - JMP

John Barnidge - Piper Sandler

Greg Peters - Raymond James

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Horace Mann Fourth Quarter and Year End Result Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the call to Heather Wietzel, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Heather Wietzel

Thank you. Welcome to Horace Mann's discussion of our fourth quarter and full year results. Yesterday, we issued our earnings release investor supplement and investor presentation. Copies are available on the Investor page of our website. Marita Zuraitis, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Bret Conklin, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will give the formal remarks on today's call. With us for Q&A, we have Matt Sharpe, Steve McAnena, Ryan Greenier and Mike Weckenbrock, Mark Desrochers had an unavoidable conflict, and he's not on the line today.

Before turning it over to Marita, I want to note that our presentation today includes forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About HMN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HMN

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.