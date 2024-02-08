Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 08, 2024




Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 8, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Kathleen Nemeth - SVP of IR

Randall Lipps - Chairman, President, CEO and Founder

Nchacha Etta - EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Stan Berenshteyn - Wells Fargo

Anne Samuel - JPMorgan

Scott Schoenhaus - KeyBanc

Allen Lutz - Bank of America

Matt Hewitt - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

David Larsen - BTIG

Stephanie Davis - Barclays

Bill Sutherland - The Benchmark Company

Jessica Tassan - Piper Sandler

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Omnicell Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results Call. Please note that today's call is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]

I will now turn the call over to Kathleen Nemeth, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. You may begin your conference.

Kathleen Nemeth

Good morning, and welcome to the Omnicell fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results conference call. On the call with me today are Randall Lipps, Omnicell Chairman, President, CEO and Founder; and Nchacha Etta, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

This call will contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to financial projections or other statements regarding Omnicell's plans, strategy, objectives, goals, expectations, cost savings actions holistic review of the business or market or company outlook that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. For a more detailed description of the risks that impact these forward-looking statements, please refer to the information in our press release issued today, and the Omnicell annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 1, 2023, and in other more recent reports filed with the SEC. Please be aware that you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements made today.

All forward-looking statements

