Bank of New York Mellon: A Dividend Grower With $2 Trillion AUM, But Getting Expensive

Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Intro

With recent media headlines focused on headwinds in a few regional banks, we wanted to pivot in today's article back to a major global bank to look at the financials sector again from another angle, and that of investing in what could be called the largest custodian bank in the world.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) is a company we have written about 3 times already, is one of our favorites to cover, and who has since released its latest earnings on January 12th.

Prior Rating Recap

So far, in 2023 we were bullish on BNY and the price growth shows we called it accurately. Since our May buy rating, it is up +37%. In August we said strong buy and it is up +21% since then, and our follow-up in December called for a buy and it is up +11% since then.

BNY - price since last rating (Seeking Alpha)

Each of those 3 articles used a slightly varied methodology, but still came to a bullish conclusion. Today, what we expect to be our 4th and final article on this stock in this series, should highlight a few elements we may not have covered much in the first three analyses.

Today's Rating Summary

After applying the updated approach today and considering the latest figures on this company but also the increased risk to the sector, our thesis today on BNY is to slightly downgrade it to a hold.

This firm remains a leading name in the global banking space, a proven dividend grower, and has grown revenue and AUM but also there is expected EPS growth in 2024.

It also is not exposed to consumer/retail banking since its clients are all institutional or wealth advisory, so we think it gives it a unique positioning in the overall sector.

At the same time, the dividend yield is below some peers, and when looking at the 10-year price chart the current price has gone up so much that it is now approaching the stock's 10-year high. This makes us pull back a bit from our earlier bullishness and wonder if there is not enough upside potential now.

We also are concerned that if regional banks take a downward turn this year, they could pull down the whole sector at least for a little while.

This is what today's article by the American Enterprise Institute had to say, pointing to the risk of commercial real estate and warnings by the IMF and Fitch:

Those institutions are warning of the risk that a rising tide of delinquencies in commercial property loans could derail the economic recovery. It could do so by triggering a wave of regional bank failures reminiscent of the 1980s Savings and Loan crisis. The Federal Reserve seems to be compounding that risk by maintaining high interest rates for too long.

So, we are being cautious and pulling back on some of our earlier bullishness, to reduce portfolio downside risk of buying at this price and overexposing ourselves to the banking sector.

BNY Mellon: What Sets it Apart

When considering today's investment idea, we asked ourselves why do we love covering this stock, and this sub-sector of financials so much?

Here are some points to consider.

From its SA profile, we see that BNY is one of America's oldest banks, going back to 1784. Its global base is still in downtown New York City near Wall Street. Its key business segments include securities services, market and wealth Services, investment and wealth management, among other things.

We would consider two key peers to be firms like State Street Corporation (STT) and Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS). However, some of BNY's segments also compete with that of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) and Morgan Stanley (MS), such as in wealth advisory and asset management. So, it is important to understand BNY in the context of similar firms in this sector, and not compare it to a Regions Financial Corporation (RF), for example.

From recent company news, notable to mention is that this firm was named one of the world's most admired companies in 2024, and when it comes to data the firm announced that BNY and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) are "joining forces to transform capital markets and the broader financial services industry."

In terms of the financials sector that BNY is in, key market data shows that this sector has been among the leading growth sectors in the last 3 years but also has grown +3% so far in the new year 2024, which grabs our attention as it indicates there is still could be a lot of market support in this sector, but also could indicate over-bullishness too.

key market data (Seeking Alpha)

To get a better idea of whether we should chase the bulls after BNY, or not, let's talk a bit about the risk/benefit profile of this stock.

A Neutral Risk/Benefit Profile

Here, we will go over a few points about what we see as some benefits and risks to investing in BNY stock.

Some benefits would be a combination of YoY growth and future EPS growth estimates, while some risks could be estimated EPS declines looking ahead as well as falling equity or liquidity issues.

Since its earnings release in January, let's take a look at the latest YoY results.

The good news, according to the income statement data, is that revenues grew YoY to $4.22B in Q4, vs $3.89B in Dec. 2022. This appears to be driven by YoY growth in both net interest income as well as non-interest income.

As mentioned earlier, BNY is not a "consumer bank", nor issues consumer loans, but only deals with institutional and wealth advisory clients so those are the drivers of revenue for this firm.

Earnings (net income) dropped YoY from $543MM to $302MM. Some potential drivers of this, from the income statement, appear to be an uptick in provision for loan losses, increased salaries, and other non-interest expenses.

Future EPS estimates are positive, though, with analysts expecting +4% EPS growth in 2024, and even more beyond that, with 11 upward revisions on BNY.

Further, the company was able to grow YoY equity to $41.1B, vs $40.8B in Dec. 2022, according to the balance sheet.

Looking ahead, in their Q4 remarks company CEO Robin Vince had a positive sentiment:

We exceeded the financial outlook that we communicated at the beginning of last year and today we are announcing further improved financial targets for each of our business segments and the firm overall in the medium-term.

In terms of capital and liquidity, the Q4 highlights paint a strong picture: a CET1 ratio of 11.6%, well above Basel III regulatory minimums, and a liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) of 117%.

We happen to agree with the positive future earnings outlook and think it will be fueled by the continuation of high interest rates, as it appears the high interest rate environment has favored this firm so far, and rates are not about to drop anytime soon it seems.

Our preferred rate tracker, CME Fedwatch, shows that the probability of rates coming down after the March Fed meeting is low, and after the May meeting a 56% probability estimate.

To understand the benefit that rates have had on this firm, take a look at both the firm's net interest margin and net interest revenue charts:

BNY - NIM and NII (company q4 results)

However, we understand that there is always interest rate risk to think about in the long term, and the beauty of BNY is that it is diversified beyond just interest income, and also earns fees on services like clearing, bank custodian services, and wealth management.

One key metric tracked in this type of business is growth of assets under management (AUM) and net inflows of funds into BNY since it can lead to future fee revenue since this firm is managing those funds for clients.

On that topic, here is what the data says from Q4 results:

AUM of $2.0T up 8% YoY, primarily reflecting higher market values and the favorable impact of a weaker U.S. dollar, partially offset by cumulative net outflows •Wealth Management client assets of $312B up 16% YoY, primarily reflecting higher market values and cumulative net inflows.

So, let's recap some of the benefits and risks of this stock.

In terms of benefits this firm wins on YoY revenue growth as well as expected EPS growth, and growth in fee-driven AUM and client assets too, as well as continuation of a favorable high interest rate environment. In terms of risk, any interest rate risk could be offset by fee-driven business segments, and the risk of client monies leaving this firm is quite low since the opposite seems to be happening, with inflows growing.

Further, with equities markets improving lately, this can mean higher asset values on assets managed by BNY, and therefore higher fees. Interestingly, a November study by Goldman Sachs predicted the S&P500 Index will in 2024 see "a total return of around 6%." If this materializes as predicted, we think it could further benefit firms like BNY who manage equity portfolios.

Consider also that the Financial Stability Board in 2022 listed BNY as one of the global systemically critical banks, so we think holding this stock in a diversified portfolio presents somewhat less portfolio risk than holding a small local bank that may be heavily exposed to real estate loans, especially if those loans start to go bad.

Where this firm comes up short of a buy rating, though, is price and that is what we will look over next.

An Overheated Price Trajectory

Here is the current YChart on BNY, as of the writing of this article midweek.

Data by YCharts

We can see the stock continues its meteoric rise from both its spring and autumn lows and now at $55.13 it is trading +21% above its 200-day simple moving average.

We use the 200-day SMA because it smoothes out the price volatility over a longer period, and also shows periods of market bullishness or bearishness on this stock. Right now, BNY appears to be chased by the bulls, as we mentioned earlier, and the chart now confirms it.

On the valuation front, its forward P/E ratio of 10.51 is just below the sector average. Considering that the analyst consensus calls for EPS growth this year, we think this type of price-to-earnings multiple is justified. Consider that this firm's forward EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) growth of 17.4% is much higher than its sector average, yet the valuation is below average.

The forward P/B ratio of 1.08 is only slightly higher than its sector average. We think it indicates market confidence in future equity growth, and likely it will be driven by expected earnings growth. Compare this to peer State Street, who has a forward P/B of just 0.95, however, it has also has seen YoY declining equity.

BNY, on the other hand, has grown equity.

Now, what does the consensus rating say on BNY? Despite the elevated share price, it appears the SA quant system, analyst consensus, and Wall Street consensus continues to be more bullish on this stock than three key peers/competitors: State Street Corporation (STT), The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS), and Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS).

BNY - ratings vs peers (Seeking Alpha)

At the same time, however, let's take a look at the 10-year chart below for BNY, which shows the current price is just $10 shy of this stock's 10-year high:

BNY - 10 yr price chart (Seeking Alpha YCharts)

We think the upside potential for further "significant" price growth beyond $65/share may be limited, and in the event of a larger financial sector crash like we saw in 2020 and spring 2023 (driven by more bad office loans and defaults or another global pandemic) there is significant downside potential at the current share price but limited upside.

We don't see a driver that could cause this stock to break through the 10-year high in the short term. In fact, yesterday's headline in Fortune magazine makes us continue to be reasonably cautious on banks for now:

Janet Yellen is 'concerned' and sees a 'lot of stress' ahead for commercial real estate as wave of giant loans come due this year.

A Dividend Grower with Modest Yield

Some other metrics we keep track of, are the dividend growth and dividend yield.

These are always subject to change as they are affected by corporate decisions on dividends, as well as share price growth and declines.

This stock is a proven dividend grower so far, going from $0.66/share/annual in 2014 to $1.58/share/annual in 2023. Its history shows it just hiked its quarterly dividend again to $0.42/share. We expect a strong probability of more hikes in 2024, driven by continued profitability growth and eagerness to return capital back to shareholders.

When it comes to dividend yield, though, when comparing against the same peers we mentioned earlier, this stock is next to last at a trailing yield of 2.96%, while peer Northern Trust leads the pack with a yield of 3.84%.

BNY - div yield vs peers (Seeking Alpha)

A nearly 3% yield at BNY is not bad, but we can do slightly better with Northern Trust in this case, if we were a new buyer of shares.

So, the yield does not help the buy case for BNY at this point.

Wrap-Up: Going Long on BNY Mellon

Since we have made the business decision that this is a stock we would hold on to, it assumes we bought from an earlier and lower price point. If we had bought during our last 3 bull calls we would already be seeing unrealized capital gains by now, considering the price growth as mentioned in the start of this article.

Our hold strategy calls for keeping this in a 30+ year dividend income portfolio, to earn the growing dividend each year and give us exposure to one of the oldest banks and what could be called the largest custodian bank that exists, though not the only one.

We would argue that banks specializing in custodian and clearing services, like this one is known for, are highly necessary to the efficient operation of the markets.

Our strategy is to continue to be long on BNY, and wait for another price dip before buying up shares. We already mentioned what could cause that dip this year, and that is further commercial real estate headwinds at the regional banks.