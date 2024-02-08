Suriyapong Thongsawang/Moment via Getty Images

Recent Earnings and Market Reaction

For Q1 '24, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) reported total sales of $3bn, missing consensus estimates of $3.2bn by ~7%. Gross sales were down 6% YoY, marking the third consecutive quarterly YoY sales decline while underlying sales (excluding energy cost pass-through and FX impact) grew 4% vs. Q1 '23. Key impacts during the quarter were softer than expected Helium sales and continued macro weakness in the Asian market along with seasonal effects causing a sequential decline in Americas volumes.

While expanding across the three main divisions Americas/Europe/Asia, EBITDA margins fell on a consolidated basis by 30bps to 39.2% on lower affiliate income from APD's Middle Eastern JVs and higher corporate expenses. EBIT and net margins also declined by 90bps and 100bps respectively. Adj. EPS came in at $2.82, ~6% below street estimate of $3.00.

Q1 Breakdown (APD Investor Relations)

Given stronger than expected headwinds, management also revised full-year EPS guidance downwards to $12.20 to $12.50 (~6-9% YoY) from $12.80 to $13.10 (~11-14% YoY), significantly below the consensus of $12.96, while reiterating its previous FY24 capex range of $5-5.5bn.

At a price/share of $259 before the announcement and an FY24 EPS estimate of $12.96, APD traded on a 20x P/E multiple. Assuming the same multiple and adjusting estimates for the $0.60 cut in guidance, this would imply a drop in share price of ~$12, or 5%. However, with the share price down ~15% since the print, I estimate 2/3 of the decline due to multiple contractions with APD currently trading at 17.4x FY24 EPS, down 11% with the remaining 5% from downward revisions to the FY24 EPS estimate.

Given this observation, I view the drop as less of a direct reaction to the print but rather reflecting growing investor concerns on APD's highly capex-intensive hydrogen story with Q1 24 being the third in 4 quarters to generate negative FCF and an equally unconstructive near-term outlook following management's reiteration to spend ~$5-5.5bn in Capex in 2024 (~41% of est. sales).

The Problem is not in Revenues and Margins...

While a 7% and 6% miss on revenue and EPS along with a 5% YoY guide down on full-year EPS is definitely not a nothingburger, I am not specifically concerned about the print. Underlying sales still managed to grow by 4% against a weak macro and margins across all three core divisions managed to expand vs the previous quarter with the decline in consolidated margins largely due to higher revenues and costs associated with the sale of equipment.

Americas improved underlying sales by 5% YoY on higher volume and pricing while Europe grew 7% with strong volumes partially offset by price weakness and even Asia, which had been specifically flagged by management as experiencing significant volume headwinds due to a slowdown in manufacturing, improved sales by 1% on stronger pricing.

Sales Development (Company Filings)

While gross sales are usually the headline figures, I think in context of the recent years underlying sales provide a much more accurate picture, taking revenue gains from volatile energy cost pass-through (which I note has never been a sustainable form of revenue growth and always work both ways) and FX effects out of the equation. Leaving only (in APD reporting) volumes and pricing/mix as factors, I believe this metric offers a much clearer assessment of the firm's organic or true topline development.

Looking at underlying sales over the past 9 quarters, while growth has certainly slowed (much of which related to the significant pricing gains achieved in the post-pandemic supply shortages) I do not view the slowdown as any dealbreaker in APD's story. With gains from pricing considerably lower as shortages have turned into oversupply in some areas and against a difficult macro backdrop on volumes, especially in Asia, I am not shocked by LSD growth rates with Q1 24 even bouncing from recent lows.

Margins have also performed well in my view with significant margin expansion across the Americas and Europe, much of which related to the fading of cost pass-throughs which by their nature deteriorated margins significantly, and a relatively stable performance in Asia.

Divisional EBITDA Margins (Company Filings) Divisional EBIT Margins (Company Filings)

...but in Cash Flows and Leverage

With negative ~$250MM in normalized FCF excluding changes in working capital for Q1 24, APD generated negative FCF for 3 out of the LTM quarters for a total of negative ~$1.2bn with cash flows overall being highly volatile.

FCF Q1 22 - Q1 24 (Company Filings)

At stable/expanding margins however, this does not result from Operating Cash Flows (here normalized as Adj. Net Income + D&A), which had in fact been highly stable over the period averaging ~$1.1bn/quarter, but rather from heightened Capex spending, specifically in the later half of FY23 into FY24. Over the entire period since Q1 22, total Capex of ~$11.3bn has outweighed operating cash of ~$9.8bn significantly, providing total negative cash flow (before dividends and other financial in- and outflows) of ~$1.4bn for a negative 5% FCF as of sales.

FCF Bridge Q1 22 - Q1 24 (Company Filings)

Looking beyond recent quarters, APD's FCF margins (3Y-rolling averages) have deteriorated significantly from leading peers at ~15% in FY17 to crossing into negative territory during FY23. I view this in an even worse light concerning peers L'Air Liquide S.A. (OTCPK:AIQUF) and Linde plc (LIN), making up the Big Three in gases with APD, were able to grow their FCF margins, in LIN's case by a significant amount.

Company Filings

While industrial gases, and chemicals more general, are by default a highly capital-intensive industry, comparing APD's Capex spending to peers reveals a currently more than 3x as high percentage of sales at 3Y-rolling ~35% compared to ~11%. I do note that despite APD's massive investments in clean energy and Hydrogen only really starting post-pandemic, APD has consistently grown its Capital spending since 2018. Estimating a lag in investments vs. returns of ~2-3 years, APD should have significantly outperformed its peers in revenue and earnings growth since Covid, which did not materialize with EPS growth at ~11% FY20-23 CAGR either lagging (LIN ~19%) or marginally above peers (AIR ~11%).

Company Filings

With FCF margins falling into the LSD by 2020/2021, APD has begun to rely more and more on external sources to finance distributions to shareholders, mainly in the form of dividends as the company did not buy back any significant amount of stock over the previous years. Since the December quarter of 2021, APD's net leverage measured as net debt over LTM EBITDA has consistently grown from peer-leading 1x to currently 2.2x while AIR has significantly reduced its debt position and LIN remained stable.

Company Filings

While leverage of 2.2x on an industrial gases company does not present a problem per se, as noted in my note on LIN I estimate debt levels up to 3x EBITDA as sustainable given the industry's highly visible and stable earnings, this can become a problem if cash flows continue to deteriorate or remain in the negative.

Estimating future quarterly cash flows and Capex based on management guidance, I see a potential risk for cash reserves running dry by the end of the year. Assuming stable debt levels, I estimate net leverage could rise up to 2.5x by YE24. One key item to watch here is dividends, as noted before management has continued to reward shareholders with high dividend growth rates (~10%) despite deteriorating free cash flows. I estimate the recently announced 1.1% raise in the quarterly dividend to $1.77 to be the first warning sign of a potentially prolonged period of significantly lower dividend raises.

Simplified FY24 Cash Flow Statement (Company Filings and Author's Estimates)

I do note that this is a highly indicative projection as I deliberately excluded any changes in working capital, however, I do believe it serves the point of highlighting the issue I see with management's recent and guided capital allocation.

Another potential issue I can see APD steering into is a downgrade to its long-held A2 credit rating, the same rating that industry peer LIN holds. In a recent note related to APD's issuance of further debt to finance its capital spending, Moody's shone some light on the thematic as, despite confirming the new issue at A2, the firm noted that it expects "credit metrics weaker than required for the A2 ratings in 2024 and 2025". Moody's further notes that the A2 rating and "Stable" outlook reiteration rely on its expectations for a significant improvement in metrics post-2025 and APD's strong credit history prior to 2023 together with management's public commitment. Potential triggers for reconsideration and eventual downgrade are noted at prolonged leverage >2.5x and unforeseen further cost overruns on one of APD's megaprojects.

While I understand the rationale behind this, considering LIN's similar A2 rating, I do not see a comparable credit risk profile between the two companies with APD having significantly higher execution risk. I see specific risks in further cost overruns and the high return expectations on APD's Hydrogen projects implied by keeping the current rating despite credit metrics not supporting A2.

Valuation and Outlook

Since the Q1 release, APD's P/E multiple on FY24 consensus EPS has fallen by ~11% from 20x to 17.8x, implying a current multiple discount to peers LIN and AIR of ~30%. Despite trading on an average forward P/E of ~26.5x for the previous 5 years, in light of the multitude of issues and my estimates for weak near- and midterm outlook I view those as significantly too high and not reflecting current fundamentals.

I currently have my fair estimate at a 17x P/E multiple, roughly the mid-point of the range where APD traded in the aftermath of the GFC around 2010, a time during which the company last saw similar deterioration in financial metrics coupled with an insecure outlook. Applied to consensus FY24 EPS estimates of $12.33 I calculate a price target of $210 and initiate APD at Underweight (~5% downside).

Factors that would make me more constructive on the stock include stronger than expected revenue and cash generation to help offset Capex while further deterioration in metrics and rises in leverage through 2024 would reinforce my Underweight rating.

