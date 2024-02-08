Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Air Products and Chemicals: Rising Leverage And Lack Of Cash Generation Make Me Cautious For The Near-Term

White Star Research
Summary

  • On February 6, APD issued a weak quarterly print, missing consensus estimates and cutting EPS guidance while reiterating its commitment to spend ~$5-5.5bn in FY24 Capex.
  • While the print was certainly weak, I do not believe the results justified such as selloff as underlying revenues still grew by ~4% and all segments expanded EBITDA margins QoQ.
  • I see the real issue in APD's cash flows as 3Y-rolling FCF margins have turned negative (LIN ~15%) while 3Y-rolling Capex exploded to 3x peers' level at ~35% of sales.
  • With P/E multiples down ~11% since earnings, I estimate investors rerating management's massive bet on Hydrogen to more of a "show-me" story in an industry valued for its stability and defensive growth profile.
  • With Moody's also flagging potential downgrade risk from rising leverage  (~2x vs LIN) and a weak cash outlook, I see near-term risk outweighing the rewards and initiate at relative underweight (PT $210).

[Despite SA displaying a "Sell" rating, I do note that my rating is purely comparative to both APD's peers which offer stronger near-term outlooks with significantly lower execution risk and the broader market]

White Star Research
Finance Professional with strong Interest in Markets and Macro focusing on Long-Only Large Cap Growth at a Reasonable Price

