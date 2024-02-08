Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

eGain Corporation (EGAN) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 08, 2024 7:46 PM ETeGain Corporation (EGAN) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.92K Followers

eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 8, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jim Byers - MKR IR

Ashu Roy - CEO

Eric Smit - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Richard Baldry - ROTH MKM

Jeff Van Rhee - Craig-Hallum

Operator

Good day and welcome to the eGain Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Financial Results Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Jim Byers of MKR Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jim Byers

Thank you, operator and good afternoon everyone. Welcome to eGain's fiscal 2024 second quarter financial results conference call. On the call today are eGain's Chief Executive Officer, Ashu Roy; and Chief Financial Officer, Eric Smit.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that during this conference call, management will make certain forward-looking statements, which convey management's expectations, beliefs, plans, and objectives regarding future financial and operational performance.

Forward-looking statements are generally preceded by words such as believe, plan, intend, expect, anticipate, or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are protected by Safe Harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a wide range of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ in material respects. Information on various factors that could affect eGain's results are detailed on the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

eGain is making these statements as of today, February 8, 2024, and assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of the forward-looking information in this conference call.

In addition to GAAP results, we will also discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures such as non-GAAP operating income. Tables

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About EGAN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EGAN

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.