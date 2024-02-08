Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BILL Holdings, Inc. (BILL) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 08, 2024 7:51 PM ETBILL Holdings, Inc. (BILL) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.92K Followers

Start Time: 16:30 January 1, 0000 5:32 PM ET

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call

February 08, 2024, 16:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Rene Lacerte - Founder and CEO

John Rettig - President and CFO

Karen Sansot - VP, IR

Conference Call Participants

Brent Bracelin - Piper Sandler

Andrew Schmidt - Citigroup

Scott Berg - Needham & Company

Kenneth Suchoski - Autonomous

Bryan Keane - Deutsche Bank

Taylor McGinnis - UBS

Darrin Peller - Wolfe Research

William Nance - Goldman Sachs

Brad Sills - Bank of America

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to BILL's Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Joining us for today's call is BILL's CEO, Rene Lacerte; President and CFO; John Rettig; and VP of Investor Relations, Karen Sansot.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to Karen Sansot for introductory remarks. Karen?

Karen Sansot

Thank you, operator. Welcome to BILL's fiscal second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. We issued our earnings press release a short time ago and furnished the related Form 8-K to the SEC. The press release can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website at investor.bill.com. With me on the call today are Rene Lacerte, Chairman, CEO and Founder of BILL; and John Rettig, President and CFO.

Before we begin, please remember that during the course of this call, we may make forward-looking statements about the future operations and results of BILL that involve many assumptions, risks and uncertainties. If any of these risks or uncertainties develop or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements. For additional discussion, please refer to the text in the company's press release issued today and to our periodic reports filed with the SEC including our most recent annual report on

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About BILL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BILL

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.