Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Lantronix, Inc. (LTRX) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 08, 2024 7:54 PM ETLantronix, Inc. (LTRX) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.92K Followers

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 8, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Rob Adams - Head-Corporate Development and IR

Saleel Awsare - CEO

Jeremy Whitaker - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Scott Searle - ROTH MKM

Mike Walkley - Canaccord Genuity

Ryan Koontz - Needham

Christian Schwab - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Operator

Good afternoon and welcome to the Lantronix Second Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I'd now like to turn the conference over to Rob Adams. Please go ahead.

Rob Adams

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining the second quarter fiscal 2024 conference call. Joining us on the call today are Saleel Awsare, Chief Executive Officer, and Jeremy Whitaker, Chief Financial Officer. A live and archived webcast of today's call will be available on the company's website. In addition, you can find the call-in details for the phone replay in today's earnings release.

During this call, management may make forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from management's current expectations. We encourage you to review the cautionary statements and risk factors contained in the earnings release, which was furnished to the SEC today and is available on our website and in the company's SEC filings, such as its 10-K and its 10-Q. Lantronix undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances. Please refer to the news release and the financial information in the Investor Relations section of our website for additional details that will supplement management's commentary.

Furthermore, during the call, the company will discuss some non-GAAP financial measures. Today's earnings release, which is posted in the Investor Relations section of our website, describes the differences between

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About LTRX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LTRX

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.