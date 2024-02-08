Terumo Corporation (TRUMF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.82K Followers

Terumo Corporation (OTCPK:TRUMF) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 7, 2024 2:45 AM ET

Company Participants

Naoki Muto – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Naoki Muto

Hello. I am the CFO, Muto. I will give an overview of our Earnings Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024. Here are the highlights of this earnings report. Q3 exhibited highest ever results across all past quarters in both revenue and operating profit. For Q3 YTD revenue operating profit were highest ever for the period, maintained strong sales performance globally, with double-digit growth in revenue, operating profit, profit for the year, 6% YoY when excluding FX. Q3 YTD operating profit grew 9% when excluding FX, positive impact from our price increases and profitability improvement measures as well as ease of inflation resulted in strong progress towards the annual guidelines. So we have upwardly revised our annual guidance due to continuing positive impacts from yen depreciation on our business performances. Both our revenue and profit set new records for being highest ever.

Next slide, please. Here are the P&L results. Revenue was driven by the TIS and Vascular Graft businesses of the Cardiac and Vascular Company and by the blood center business of the Blood and Cell Technologies Company, all of which grew in the double digits. Operating profit saw the expected effects of price revisions and group-wide cost reductions as we continue to strengthen the North America sales force to expand therapeutic devices there. Continuing from Q2, the gross profitability and adjusted operating profitability of the three months of Q3 were improved year-on-year. I will explain this in detail on the next slide.

Next is the profit variance analysis comparing the three months of Q3 against the same quarter of the previous year. In gross margin, a onetime

Recommended For You

About TRUMF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TRUMF

Trending Analysis

Trending News