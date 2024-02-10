Andrii Yalanskyi/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Call me overly optimistic, but I think the office property sector will recover eventually. Maybe not in 2024, but I believe it will in the not too distant future. Some believe the work-from-home strategy that companies have adopted is here to stay. While that could very well be true, I think companies will require employees back into the office in the near future.

While you wait for that recovery, you might as well get a nice stream of income to reward you while you wait. One quality REIT that can do that and will for the foreseeable future in my opinion is Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW). In this article I discuss the company's financials in their latest quarter.

Previous Thesis

I'm a fan of Highwoods Properties as I've written a few articles covering the stock. I actually used to own them before selling to buy what I believed to be better quality peers in the REIT sector, specifically retail ones. But my thesis hasn't changed.

I last covered the company back in December along with their peer, Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT) in an article titled: 2 REITs Trading At Less Than 15x P/AFFO And Offering Double-Digit Upside. Fast-forward roughly 2 months later and I still feel the same.

In it I discussed that although the stock was down, the markets where they own a lot of their properties saw some nice growth due to an influx of residents. And how this could potentially benefit the REIT going forward. I also touched on their Q3 earnings where they delivered some solid numbers; the same steady eddy type of numbers I'd expect from Highwoods.

Follow-Up

With Q4 and full-year earnings in the books, Highwoods continued their steady and resilient earnings delivering an $0.08 beat on FFO at $0.99, while missing slightly on revenue by less than $1 million. Again, nothing spectacular, just the type of resiliency you like to see from a company like HIW.

FFO grew from $0.93 in Q3 while revenue declined slightly quarter-over-quarter from $207.1 million to $206.86 million. Again, resilient. Despite the challenging economic backdrop for REITs and the negative sentiment surrounding the office sector, HIW delivered solid FFO & revenue to end the year.

Management had guided for FFO of $3.73 - $3.77 for the full-year and surpassed this when they delivered an $0.08 beat during the latest quarter. This brought in total FFO of $3.83 on an adjusted-basis. I view HIW as a great income play right now, and continuing to deliver while facing several headwinds is all an investor focused on income can ask for.

Furthermore, they off-loaded some properties for a nice gain of $28.4 million. The REIT sold 9.3 acres of land in Tampa for $19 million and an office building in Nashville for $32 million. So, the company made some decent cash that they can use to reinvest back into the business or pay off existing debt.

They also signed 267,000 square feet of new leases during the quarter with an weighted-average lease term of 6.6 years. Additionally, they signed 698,000 square feet worth of 2nd gen leases. So, the company has been keeping busy.

The Dividend Is Secure

If you're a new to Highwoods and looking for a high-yielding stock that also offers dividend growth, chances are you're looking in the wrong place. However, if you're not new to the stock, then you know the dividend remains steady.

The REIT has been paying a $0.50 dividend for a few years now and I expect an annual payout of $2.00 for quite some time. But if you're looking to collect over a 9% yield from a safe payer, then HIW is a stock you should consider.

Although the company has faced headwinds that will likely continue, their financials have remained resilient allowing their dividend to remain secure. Although FFO dropped 4.6% from $435.8 million to $415.7 million year-over-year, this was still significantly over the dividend paid amount of roughly $211 million. This gives Highwoods a safe payout ratio of roughly 51%.

Yes, REITs typically payout more of their earnings in dividends, but HIW is a bit more conservative, one reason I like the company. This is also good in case the REIT has to issue shares to raise equity, which sometimes REITs do. If so, their payout ratio gives them ample room if need be to issue more shares.

Quality Balance Sheet

Another metric I enjoy about Highwoods is their strong balance sheet. The REIT recently extended the term of their credit facility to 2029. They now have no debt maturing until May of 2026 and their floating rate debt is now under 15%. One thing I would like to see over 2024 is the company decrease its net-debt-to EBITDA ratio of 6.1x. This increased from 5.88x at the end of 2022.

Although REITs typically have higher ratios due to their business model, a ratio around 5x is what I like to see. Below 5x is even better. But even with it being slightly higher than last year's, it's nothing to be overly concerned about. They also managed to increase their cash position year-over-year to $25.1 million from $21.3 million. They're also investment-grade rated so as far as their balance sheet, HIW is in a strong position going forward with no debt to worry about for more than 2 years.

Undervalued

The stock is severely undervalued if you compare them to the pre-pandemic level above $40 a share. Quant gives the REIT a valuation grade of B+ further signaling the stock is trading at a bargain currently. With rates still elevated and uncertainty surrounding the sector, I expect the stock to continue to experience some volatility at least for the foreseeable future.

Their P/AFFO ratio also trades significantly lower than the sector median and some of its peers like Alexandria Real Estate (ARE) and SL Green Realty Corp (SLG). Furthermore, they currently trade at less than 1x their book value of $22.93 at the time of writing. So, if you like steady dividends that are secure and believe in the outlook of the sector, then HIW is a buy here. More so if you have a couple of years to ride out the storm and are a long-term investor.

There's little upside to their price target of roughly $24 but again I view HIW as strictly an income play right now with the potential for some nice upside once sentiment shifts in the office sector. When that will happen I can't predict, but at these levels the stock is attractive.

Risks To Thesis

Besides higher for longer interest rates, the largest risk to Highwoods and other office REITs is the adopted hybrid work schedule several corporations have adopted since the pandemic. Although I've heard rumblings of businesses requiring their employees back in office in the near future, this still remains to be seen. Some companies have stated that production has declined since adopting hybrid work schedules, but this has cut costs for some business while allowing them to remain as productive.

I do, however, suspect that more businesses will eventually require employees back into the office for good. But until then, office REITs in particular to continue to suffer, suppressing their share prices in the meantime. Resume Builder, a resume resource center, stated that 9 out of 10 companies with office space will require their workers to return to office by the end of the year. If so, this will likely help with the share price movement in an upward direction. Especially if rates are cut as expected this year as well.

Bottom Line

Those investors looking for income right now get a high-quality REIT in the form of HIW. Although likely to continue facing headwinds, their financials have remained resilient over the past year and I expect more of the same going forward. Despite the decline in FFO, this still comfortably covers dividends paid with a conservative payout of 51%.

This, along with their strong balance sheet puts the REIT in a strong financial position to continue navigating headwinds while waiting for rates to decline and workers to return to office. If and when this happens, I expect the company to rewards shareholders with some nice upside. If you're a long-term investor focused on income then Highwoods is one of the safest 9% yields in the market. Because of their well-covered dividends, well-laddered debt, and undervaluation, I continue to rate HIW a buy.