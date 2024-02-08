Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

VeriSign, Inc. (VRSN) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 08, 2024 8:00 PM ETVeriSign, Inc. (VRSN) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.92K Followers

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 8, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

David Atchley - VP, IR & Corporate Treasurer

Jim Bidzos - Executive Chairman & CEO

Todd Strubbe - President and COO

George Kilguss - EVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Rob Oliver - Baird

Ygal Arounian - Citi

Operator

Good day, everyone. Welcome to Verisign's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded. Recording of this call is not permitted unless preauthorized.

At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Mr. David Atchley, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Treasurer. Please go ahead, sir.

David Atchley

Thank you, operator. Welcome to Verisign's fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings call. Joining me are Jim Bidzos, Executive Chairman and CEO; Todd Strubbe, President and COO; and George Kilguss, Executive Vice President and CFO.

This call and presentation are being webcast from the Investor Relations website, which is available under About Verisign on verisign.com. There, you will also find our earnings release. At the end of this call, the presentation will be available on that site, and within a few hours, the replay of the call will be posted.

Financial results in our earnings release are unaudited, and our remarks include forward-looking statements that are subject to the risks and uncertainties that we discuss in detail in our documents filed with the SEC, specifically the most recent report on Form 10-Q. Verisign does not update financial performance or guidance during the quarter unless it is done through a public disclosure.

The financial results in today's call and the matters we will be discussing today include GAAP results and two non-GAAP measures used by Verisign, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation information is appended to the

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About VRSN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VRSN

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.