Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.92K Followers

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 8, 2024 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Daniel Fairclough – Investor Relations

Lakshmi Mittal – Executive Chairman

Aditya Mittal – Chief Executive Officer

Genuino Christino – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Alain Gabriel – Morgan Stanley

Tristan Gresser – BNP Paribas

Myles Allsop – UBS

Tom Zhang – Barclays

Maxime Kogge – Oddo

Moses Ola – JP Morgan

Timna Tanners – Wolfe Research

Patrick Mann – Bank of America

Bastian Synagowitz – Deutsche Bank

Andrew Jones – UBS

Daniel Fairclough

Good afternoon, everyone. This is Daniel Fairclough from the ArcelorMittal Investor Relations team. Thank you for joining this call to discuss our performance and progress in 2023. Present on the call today, we have Mr. Mittal, our Executive Chairman; our CEO, Aditya Mittal; and our CFO, Genuino Christino. Before we begin, I would like to mention a few housekeeping items. As usual, we will not be going through the results presentation that we published this morning on our website, but I do want to draw your attention to the disclaimers on Slide 2 of that presentation. We will be moving directly to the Q&A session following some opening remarks. So if you would like to ask a question, then please do press star one on your keypad to join the queue.

With that, I will hand over to Mr. Mittal to begin the opening remarks.

Lakshmi Mittal

Thank you, Daniel, and welcome, everyone. We are working tirelessly to improve our safety performance and I’m convinced that we are on the right pathway. We must achieve our target of zero facilities -- fatalities and serious injuries as quickly as possible. Against the backup of a challenging economic and geopolitical environment, our financial results in 2023 are commendable. This shows the benefits of the actions we have been taking in recent years

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About MT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MT

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.