Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PROS Holdings, Inc. (PRO) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 08, 2024 8:07 PM ETPROS Holdings, Inc. (PRO) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.92K Followers

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call February 8, 2024 4:45 PM ET

Company Participants

Belinda Overdeput - Director, IR

Andres Reiner - President, CEO

Stefan Schulz - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Brian Schwartz - Oppenheimer

Chad Bennett - Craig-Hallum

Jason Celino - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Rob Oliver - Baird

Parker Lane - Stifel

Nehal Chokshi - Northland Capital Markets

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the PROS Holdings Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference call over to Belinda Overdeput, Director of Investor Relations.

Belinda Overdeput

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Our earnings press release, SEC filings, and a replay of today's call can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website at pros.com. Our prepared remarks also will be available on our website immediately following the call and will be replaced by the official transcript, which includes participant questions once available.

With me on today's call is Andres Reiner, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Stefan Schulz, Chief Financial Officer. Please note that some of the commentary today will include forward-looking statements including, without limitation, those about our strategy, future business prospects and market opportunities, and our financial projections and guidance. Actual results could differ materially from such statements and our forecast. For more information, please refer to the Risk Factors described in our SEC filings.

PROS assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances. As a reminder, during the call, we will discuss non-GAAP metrics. Reconciliations between each non-GAAP measure and the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to the extent to which

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About PRO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PRO

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.