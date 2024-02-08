sinology/Moment via Getty Images

I have discussed Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier coverage of the company.

Strong Q2/FY2024 Results

After the close of Tuesday's session, leading wireless transport and access solutions provider Aviat Networks, Inc. or "Aviat Networks" reported decent Q2/FY2024 results with revenues, gross margins and adjusted EBITDA all reaching new multi-year highs:

In addition, the company's backlog has continued to increase with the year-over-year growth rate having accelerated to 24% from 18% at the end of FY2023, as stated by management on the questions-and answers session of the conference call.

Pasolink Acquisition Impact

During the quarter, the company closed the acquisition of Pasolink, the former microwave backhaul business of Japanese information and communication technology giant NEC Corporation (OTCPK:NIPNF).

Based on management's statements on the conference call and my subsequent confirmation with investor relations, Pasolink's Q2 revenue contribution has been very limited:

From a revenue perspective, we only had real operational ownership of the business for about a week during the quarter. And the reason for that, obviously, when we first closed, we had to do physical counts of inventory and transfers as well as IT systems and data migration. And then once we got things up and running, we had the holiday season at the end of the month. So fairly limited amount of time that we actually ran the business for the quarter. So with that very limited sample of activity in the quarter, we think we'd likely redo extrapolation errors inconsistent with our true expectations of this business if we were to break it out separately. We'll start to do so in the third quarter once we have a full quarter of operations.

That said, Pasolink is expected to be a very material part of the company's sales mix going forward with approximately $140 million in revenue projected for CY2024 with sales ramping over the balance of the year, slightly below the $150 million expectation stated in the acquisition announcement.

To reflect the addition of Pasolink, management raised its FY2024 revenue outlook by $65 million to a new range of $425 million to $432 million.

Please note that the lower-margin Pasolink business is not profitable right now thus resulting in some near-term margin headwinds.

However, the company is targeting adjusted EBITDA margins of between 11% and 13% for the Pasolink business by the end of CY2025 and has made no changes to its stated long-term adjusted EBITDA margin goal of 15%.

On the conference call, management expressed optimism regarding Aviat Networks' ability to retain Pasolink's meaningful customer base and take advantage of cross-selling opportunities but an acquisition of this size will almost certainly result in some disruptions and resulting customer churn, particularly given looming changes to Pasolink's existing supply chain and the fact that over 200 employees have been terminated already.

Not surprisingly, Pasolink sales are expected to take an initial hit in the current quarter but revenues are anticipated to ramp back up rather quickly as outlined by management during the questions-and-answers session of the conference call:

Erik Suppiger (...) First off, can you explain why the Pasolink revenue ramps up. What are the dynamics that are at play that start off small and then pick up? And can you give us some context in terms of how we should anticipate the contribution in the March quarter? Peter Smith Okay. So the reason we are focused on a ramp-up is because we want to where the business is new to us and we want to make sure we set expectations and build into it. So it's not any seasonality or any customer dynamics. It's just the way we think it's going to take us a little time to ramp-up the factory, our order management system, our deliveries, so that's the way we want to deal with that. And then David, do you want to answer the range for the next quarter's revenue? David Gray Yes, I think the range for next quarter's revenue should be thought of in the mid-20s kind of a range like Pete said, there will be a ramp up here, and we're pretty good with that number and we are going to do what we can to get some upside, but I think that's where you should be.

Going forward, much will depend on Aviat Networks' ability to integrate Pasolink's products and operations, improve the margin profile of the acquired business and identify potential cross-selling opportunities.

Please note that the company will be required to pay an estimated $22.9 million in cash to NEC Corporation in Q4/FY2024 to settle agreed post-closing working capital adjustments, as outlined in the company's quarterly report on form 10-Q.

On the flip side, the company acquired almost $52 million in accounts receivable and more than $35 million in inventories which, according to management, should result in substantial working capital releases over time.

So yes, from a cash flow perspective, we expect NEC will possibly impact cash in the near term and by the near term, I mean the next couple of quarters, right. So we acquired over $50 million in AR with only $12 million in accounts payable. So as that is collected and paid out that should generate cash. Now we do expect a large working capital adjustment, which is disclosed in the 10-Q, but that'll be a fourth quarter item. So net-net will still be positive there. And then in the medium term, which I take the first 18 months of ownership will be able to generate the core business of the Pasolink business will generate modest cash or generate modestly positive cash flow, but then we have the inventory reduction that provides substantial upside to it as we were to reduce those inventory levels to our target is about a third of what we currently got.

Sales Expectations Going Forward

Looking ahead to the seasonally weaker third fiscal quarter, consensus estimates appear very reasonable but I would expect this number to be adjusted higher in the near-term as some analysts have yet to catch up on the company's new FY2024 revenue guidance range.

Yahoo Finance

Same goes for FY2025 estimates as the current $500 million number implies virtually no growth for the core Aviat Networks business.

Due to some confusion among analysts on the call regarding the company's sales expectations for FY2025, CEO Peter Smith provided a range of $515 million to $520 million "for modeling purposes" during the questions-and-answers session.

Valuation And Price Target

Valuation-wise, the company is trading at just 8x FY2025 estimated earnings per share, well below the communication equipment industry's average of approximately 25.

Please note also that closest competitor Ceragon Networks (CRNT) is trading at a P/E ratio of 14.5 based on current 2025 consensus estimates.

Even when assigning a sizeable discount for the Aviat Networks' moderate organic growth rate and risks associated with the Pasolink acquisition, applying a conservative FY2025 P/E ratio of 12 would still yield a $50 price target for the shares.

Bottom Line

Aviat Networks reported decent Q2/FY2024 results with sales, gross margins and adjusted EBITDA all reaching new multi-year highs.

Going forward, much will depend on the successful integration of the lower-margin Pasolink operations which is expected to weigh on profitability and cash flows in the near term.

While the company looks cheap relative to the industry average and closest competitor Ceragon Networks, a discount for the Pasolink integration risk and limited organic growth should be warranted but even applying a rather conservative FY2025 P/E ratio of 12 would still yield a $50 price target for the stock.

However, I would expect shares to remain range-bound for the next couple of months as investors are waiting for early signs of a successful Pasolink integration.

To reflect the company's increased risk profile and lower upside relative to my coverage initiation three years ago, I am downgrading Aviat Networks' shares from "Strong Buy" to "Buy".

