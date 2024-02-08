Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nokian Renkaat: Upside Left With Gradual Earnings Recovery

Caffital Research
Summary

  • Nokian Renkaat has faced significant challenges after exiting its manufacturing operations in Russia.
  • To recover the company's manufacturing capacity, Nokian Renkaat is building a new factory in Romania, with commercial production expected to begin in 2025.
  • The investments in new capacity are accompanied by targets for a gradual revenue recovery and stronger margins.
  • The targets seem to provide a good amount of upside for investors, as my DCF model estimates significant upside for the stock.

Automobile Tire Manufacture At The Nokian Renkaat Oyj Plant As Tyres Head For Export

Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Nokian Renkaat (OTCPK:NKRKF) manufactures tires with three segments – Passenger Car Tyres offering summer & winter tires for cars, Heavy Tyres offering tires for machinery for forestry, agricultural, and industrial purposes, and Vianor offering passenger tires.

I write mostly about small cap companies in the United States, focusing on a thorough explanation on valuation. My investment philosophy revolves around the DCF model, and analysis that leads into my assumptions used in the model. The approach doesn't limit my investment philosophy into either growth or traditional value investing - rather, I factor in both into my thesis, revolving my theses on a large-scale picture instead of single catalysts.

Would have been helpful to make some peer comments re Bridgestone, Goodyear, Michelin
