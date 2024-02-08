Bruce Bennett

Thesis

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) stands to benefit from the transition to 5G, with its strong 4G network. The company has taken several steps to spur revenue growth, including targeted price hikes and a lineup of unlimited plans. The business segment will benefit going forward from the 5G enterprise services, a market that is expected to grow at a CAGR of 32.6% till 2032 to $47.07 billion. Verizon's broadband segment is expanding rapidly, while the retirement of legacy products in its business unit may ultimately allow new product revenue to flow through more fully to growth. The stock is trading at an attractive valuation, and hence I assign a buy rating to the stock.

Verizon's Strong Q4 Results Signal Growth and Execution Success

Verizon posted strong Q4 results, surpassing subscriber expectations and providing favourable forward guidance. I believe the result and guidance reflect improved wireless execution stemming from a range of actions to drive service growth. The company posted consolidated revenue of $35.13 billion, exceeding the market estimates. The 449,000 postpaid phone net additions vs. consensus for 228,900, suggest that its new myPlan unlimited offerings, adjustments to sales-force incentives and activation of more C-band spectrum are attracting new users. Verizon's guidance for 2024 wireless service growth of 2-3.5% appears reasonable based on these tailwinds vs. a 1.3% adjusted gain in 2023. I believe longer term, the expansion of the company's high-capacity 5G footprint, greater stability in its prepaid business and more localized marketing will yield incremental sales.

Verizon's broadband segment is expanding rapidly, while the retirement of legacy products in its Business unit may ultimately allow new product revenue to flow through more fully to growth. The company is focused on increasing its high-speed broadband revenue by offering fixed wireless access where its spectrum depth is adequate to support the service. It's also laying new fiber, largely within its FiOS territory. VZ is targeting 350-400K net adds per quarter over the long term, largely delivered by its C-Band builds, and has expressed optimism it would beat the 4-5 million subscriber goal over time. VZ has historically over-engineered its network capacity well ahead of current demand, and I wouldn't expect FWA to be the exception. Enterprises and small and medium businesses have started engaging VZ for primary and backup connectivity services, which helps expand the scale of the build.

Fueling Growth in 5G Era

Verizon's competitive edge lies in its ability to offer ultra-high-data-rate 5G services over millimeter-wave and C-band spectrum. The carrier has deployed mmWave at 40,000 sites in select cities, though its use is largely confined to stadiums, transit hubs, and urban centers due to the propagation limitations of this band. Still, Verizon is looking to its C-band spectrum to offer high-speed services over a broader footprint. It covers more than 220 million people with this spectrum, putting it in a good position to achieve a target of reaching 50 million households with FWA broadband by the end of 2025.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) Maintains lead on 5G Availability, while VZ and AT&T Inc. (T) are both in catch-up mode and are making steady progress in terms of 5G speeds and coverage availability. Both AT&T and Verizon have narrowed the gap in 5G download speed compared to T-Mobile, with significant boosts in their scores by 54.4% and 40.5%, respectively. These improvements are due to the additional C-band spectrum acquired by both companies in August 2023.

Over the past 12-18 months, the wireless carriers have pushed through multiple types of pricing adjustments to customers without a material or notable impact on net adds. VZ has been the most aggressive in adjusting pricing higher over the past 18 months. Its pricing moves really started in mid-2022, when VZ added a $1.35/month administrative fee to its 80 million consumer phone lines and a $2.20 economic adjustment charge to its 11 million business lines. In addition, VZ raised metered plan pricing by $6-12/month for 8 million accounts on legacy pricing. In August 2023, VZ customers on legacy "Mix and Match" plans (~17 million customers) saw bills increase by $3-5/month, which will generate another ~$50-60 million/month in incremental revenue (~$650-700 million annualized). Further, VZ introduced a new myPlan pricing construct earlier in 2023 that decoupled base wireless pricing from content add-ons like Disney+, Hulu and ESPN. I believe Verizon's service revenue could keep getting a lift from 5G in 2024, in my view, as users upgrade to premium plans to access more generous data allotments. Verizon's transition to 5G has sparked premium-plan upgrade activity, which is yielding incremental revenue. It recently modified its unlimited-plan lineup in a bid to offer options that are both profitable and popular with subscribers. In 2Q23, it launched MyPlan, a customizable family of plans that allows users to buy only the features and content they want. MyPlan continues to drive premium plan adoption as many users choose premium when they upgrade to 5G, as these plans offer both ultra-wideband service and discounted content.

Company Presentation

5G Enterprise Services Can Drive Growth

I expect VZ's business segment to benefit from the new 5G enterprise services. The worldwide enterprise market is expected to experience high growth in the medium term, forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 32.6% till 2032 to $47.07 billion. The technology's broad range of features and cloud-native architecture are well-suited to creating advanced enterprise services. Its high speeds, low latency, and support of high-connection densities enable massive Internet of Things networks, fixed wireless broadband, mobile-edge computing, and private networks. Verizon's business revenue is expected to stay flat in 2024, as a shift to new services begins to outweigh the drag from legacy offerings. Enterprise 5G services are part of its new lineup for business and may soon begin to offset lingering pressure in this segment.

Valuation

Verizon has raised prices on select legacy plans, simplified its unlimited plan lineup, introduced a $30 entry-level ULP, and expanded its broadband-user base in order to bolster service revenue gains. I believe this will lead to incremental growth in the near term, although continuing share loss in postpaid phones may remain a concern. The deployment of a high-capacity C-band spectrum will boost Verizon's network performance, while greater stability in the TracFone base and broadband gains may help boost sentiment later in 2024.

Although VZ is up 9% YTD, the multiple is still cheap, in my view, as the stock has been depressed over the past few years. From a valuation perspective, while both AT&T and VZ have been pressured by rising long-term risk-free rates, this pressure has been a lot more on VZ than on T. VZ is currently trading at a forward EV/EBITDA multiple of 7.07x as per Capital IQ estimates which is below the company's 5 year average forward EV/EBITDA multiple of 7.63x. At current levels, I find VZ's valuation to be attractive relative to its history and its peers. I believe the above backdrop I have discussed should help VZ reverse the underperformance over the past year. While I like TMUS as well, I do believe investors are likely to worry more about 2024 growth guidance in TMUS given that expectations for next year are not very different from this year on postpaid phone net adds.

Capital IQ

Risks to Rating

There are several risks that may cause a downside in Verizon's stock price including uncertainty regarding the growth potential of 5G-related opportunities, and regulatory risks stemming from changes in administration. Moreover, Verizon has been criticized for actions taken during prior natural disasters, including throttling download speeds amid one of California's largest fires in 2018, which impeded the delivery of some emergency services. It's also been slow to restore service amid natural disasters, which resulted in sizable bill credits to compensate users for lengthy outages. Future storms may be more frequent and severe, posing a risk. Moreover, the wireless industry could see a slowdown in postpaid phone growth with the potential for increased wireless competition from AT&T, T-Mobile, Dish and cable companies. VZ's competitors continue to remain aggressive and are trying to take share from Verizon. T-Mobile has gained market share, and AT&T remains highly competitive. Any significant loss of postpaid market share could be negative for Verizon.

Conclusion

Verizon remains well-positioned to maintain its position as a leading Telco in the transition to 5G, owing to the company's strong 4G network. The company's targeted price hikes, revised lineup of unlimited plans (including a new high-end option), and the activation of an additional 100 MHz of C-band spectrum are all positives for acceleration in revenue growth in the near term. Additionally, Verizon's broadband segment is experiencing rapid growth, while retiring legacy products in its business unit may pave the way for new product revenue to make a more significant impact on overall growth. I find the current valuation attractive and assign a buy rating to the stock.