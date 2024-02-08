Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

StepStone Group LP (STEP) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 08, 2024 9:37 PM ETStepStone Group LP (STEP) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.93K Followers

StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 8, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participant

Scott Hart - Chief Executive Officer

Jason Ment - President, Co-Chief Operating Officer

Mike McCabe - Head of Strategy

David Park - Chief Financial Officer

Seth Weiss - Head of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participant

Kenneth Worthington - J.P. Morgan

Ben Budish - Barclays

Michael Cyprys - Morgan Stanley

Alexander Blostein - Goldman Sachs

Adam Beatty - UBS

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to StepStone's Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are on a listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentations, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised that today's call is being recorded.

I would now like to introduce your host for today, Mr. Seth Weiss, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Seth Weiss

Thank you and good afternoon, all. Joining me on today's call are Scott Hart, Chief Executive Officer; Jason Ment, President and Co-Chief Operating Officer; Mike McCabe, Head of Strategy; and David Park, Chief Financial Officer. During our prepared remarks, we will be referring to a presentation, which is available on our Investor Relations website at shareholders.stepstonegroup.com.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that this conference call as well as the presentation contains certain forward-looking statements regarding the company's expected operating and financial performance for future periods. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current plans, estimates and expectations and are inherently uncertain and are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions.

Actual results for future periods may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, due to changes in circumstances or a number of risks or other factors that are described in the Risk Factors section of StepStone's periodic filings. These forward-looking statements are made

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About STEP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on STEP

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.