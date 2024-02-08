Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Profits of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) topped analysts' estimates last week by a small margin, but the industrial conglomerate's sales forecast for 2024 disappointed and triggered a 5% dip in the stock price, thereby creating a buying opportunity, particularly for passive income investors.

Robust demand from the commercial aviation industry has led, however, to decent momentum in Honeywell International's Aerospace business which is smashing it right now.

Honeywell International also expects to grow its net income this year and add at least $1.3 billion to its free cash flow, primarily because of a strong demand situation from the commercial airline industry.

Honeywell International grew its dividend at an average of 10% per year in the last decade, making the stock appealing from a dividend growth point of view.

A Small Profit Beat

Honeywell International's $2.60 in adjusted profits per share for 4Q-23 beat out the Street's estimate of $2.59 per share, reflecting a profit beat of 0.3%. The industrial conglomerate also landed firmly within its guided profit range but missed its sales growth guidance slightly.

2023 Results (Honeywell)

Aerospace And Commercial Aviation Demand Could Set Up Honeywell International For Surprise Gains

Honeywell International is a multinational conglomerate that pursues an industrial strategy across four core segments: Aerospace, Building Technologies, Performance Materials, and Safety Solutions.

As a diversified conglomerate with industrial expertise, Honeywell International is a main supplier to the aviation, medical, pharmaceutical, electronics, and building industries (to name just a few).

Honeywell International is a U.S.-based company that sells its products across the globe. The Aerospace segment is the largest segment and makes the company attractive for passive income investors given a robust outlook for the industry. The industrial conglomerate seeks to expand its global sales through organic growth as well as acquisitions.

Overall sales growth and the sales forecast for 2024 were weak spots for Honeywell International, but the picture is differentiated and the industrial conglomerate did quite well in one particular segment, Aerospace.

The Aerospace segment had $3,673 million in sales for the fourth quarter and produced 15% organic sales growth which was the highest of all divisions in Honeywell International's portfolio.

Aerospace Segment Data (Honeywell)

Honeywell International's Aerospace segment is crushing it, thanks to strong demand from the commercial airline industry. The Aerospace segment is very much comparable to the one of General Electric (GE) because both companies supply engines to airline companies around the world and provide aftermarket services.

The segment got a major shot in the arm in 2023 as travelers embarked on more trips following the pandemic lockdowns, creating new demand for Honeywell International's Aerospace division products. The conglomerate enjoyed particular strength in the equipment and service aftermarket where sales skyrocketed 25% and 19% respectively.

No other segment did as well as Aerospace and the segment almost single-handily pulled up the conglomerate's organic sales by 2% in 4Q-23. Aerospace was also responsible for nearly half of all of Honeywell International's segment profits in the fourth quarter.

Total Segment Profit (Honeywell)

Free Cash Flow Is Ramping Up

From a free cash flow perspective, Q4'23 was quite a successful quarter for Honeywell International as well because the industrial conglomerate produced $2.6 billion in free cash flow, reflecting 22% YoY growth.

The outlook according to Honeywell International is a positive one as robust demand for original equipment and services is anticipated to remain a tailwind in 2024.

As a consequence, Honeywell International's management thinks that it could add at least $1.3 billion to its free cash flow this year.

The conglomerate hit the upper range of its 2023 free cash flow target of $4.3 billion, so management has been quite on point with its last guidance.

The free cash flow upside is backed by Aerospace sales growth momentum and a robust order situation. I think that Honeywell International could post even better-than-expected free cash flow this year if the economy continues to grow as fast as it did in 4Q-23.

Keeping a watchful eye on FCF is a must and a progressive realization of Honeywell International's free cash flow target could help the stock re-rate higher, as could an acceleration of demand for the company's Aerospace products.

2024 Guidance (Honeywell)

Disappointing Sales Outlook

Honeywell International's stock declined after the multinational conglomerate reported fourth quarter results primarily because of its disappointing sales outlook for 2024.

Honeywell International anticipates 4-6% growth in sales in 2024 which implies a forward sales range of $38.1 billion to $38.9 billion. This sales range did not quite meet the expectations of investors, which were anchored on $39.0 billion, and Honeywell International's stock dipped after the release, creating a buying chance for passive income investors.

Why Buy A Stock That Is Primed To See Only Low-To-Mid Single Digit Sales Growth In 2024?

Honeywell International's free cash flow is growing, Aerospace is killing it, seeing double digit sales growth, and, let's not forget, the industrial company raised its dividend 14 times in the last 13 years.

Taking further into account that Honeywell International is poised to add another $1.3 billion to its free cash flow in 2024, this creates quite a favorable backdrop for passive income investors to earn a higher yield in the future.

In the last decade, Honeywell International's dividend was raised by an average of 10% per year. Extrapolating this dividend growth rate out over the next ten years could lead us to a hypothetical dividend payout of $10.82 per share. If you buy Honeywell International today, your yield could rise from 2.2% today to 5.5% by 2034.

Dividend Per Share (Honeywell)

Honeywell International Is Cheap

Honeywell International is not a growth machine and its sales outlook for 2024, as discussed, is not particularly great. With that being said, the industrial conglomerate's stock is cheap and not nearly as highly valued as General Electric's.

As I recently discussed with respect to General Electric, the conglomerate's Aerospace segment is also set to crush it in 2024 as both General Electric and Honeywell International profit from robust demand for commercial engines as well as aftermarket services.

The big difference is that Honeywell International is selling for a much lower earnings multiple relative to a General Electric which may be explained by the fact that General Electric has a catalyst relating to its energy spinoff, GE Vernova, coming up.

Honeywell International is selling for an 18x earnings multiple whereas General Electric has a 2025 earnings multiple of 23x. Honeywell International may not re-rate to a GE kind of multiple, but 20x is possible and sensible considering the strength of the value proposition as well as the robust addition of free cash flow anticipated for 2024. As a consequence, a stock price target of $218 is implied here.

The calculation is based on a $10.90 per share average estimate which reflects 9% YoY growth. The profit growth estimate is backed by Honeywell International's stronger-than-expected growth in Aerospace. Management sees 9% growth for its earnings this year also.

Honeywell International had a 2023 efficiency ratio, which is used to measure how well a company uses its available resources, of 80% whereas General Electric's was 95%. The lower the ratio, the better as more money is left as profits. In a nutshell, Honeywell International does not only have a lower earnings multiple but also a more competitive cost structure.

Data by YCharts

Why The Investment Thesis Could Be Challenged

Aviation is a cyclical industry and therefore the segment may see an ebb and flow of earnings and profitability that corresponds to the demand outlook for the commercial airline industry.

Moderating economic growth or, worse, a profit recession in the airline industry would be warning signs for Honeywell International.

Though this may be a challenge for Honeywell International's short-term earnings profile, I do not think that this will affect to any meaningful degree the conglomerate's prospects to pay a dividend.

My Conclusion

Honeywell International's stock dipped 5% after earnings which was primarily due to the conglomerate's disappointing sales outlook for 2024.

With that being said, the dip is a buying opportunity for dividend growth investors, in my view, as the industrial conglomerate is poised to add a substantial amount of free cash flow this year.

The company also projects net income growth and faces an attractive demand situation from the commercial aviation industry that has led to double-digit organic sales growth in the fourth quarter.

Taking into account that Honeywell International's stock is cheap and much cheaper than General Electric's and that the conglomerate has grown its dividend at an annual rate of 10% over the last decade, I think I am going with a Strong Buy stock classification here and specifically recommend HON for passive income investors.