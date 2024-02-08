tomeng/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Subaru's (OTCPK:FUJHY) Q3 earnings results have just been released, showing positive progress. I think the company is one of the best value investments available at this time, with a significant undervaluation based on my discounted cash flow analysis. Additionally, while the firm's growth is not expected to be exceptional long term, it has been stronger recently than over the past 10 years on average by a significant degree. I believe an allocation could be a wise value investment, especially considering my review of the company's Q3 results, full-year guidance, and production and sales ambitions.

Subaru is one of the highest-ranking automobile companies as defined by Seeking Alpha's Quant at this time. Its sector rank is 8 out of 525, and its industry rank is 3 out of 32.

Q3 Results & 2024 Updates

Subaru's Q3 results for the financial year 2024 were released on February 8th. The report showed a healthy YoY increase across its top-to-bottom lines, with notable unit sales growth in America from 437,000 units sold the year before to 519,000 units reported sold as of this report.

Subaru Q3 Presentation

Production in the US and in Japan has also increased significantly, with a total 85,000 unit gain YoY:

Subaru Q3 Presentation

However, the cash flow statement showed a decrease in net cash and cash on hand compared to March 2023, primarily driven by higher cash outflows from investing activities:

Subaru Q3 Presentation

This was largely caused by a net increase in time deposits but also the purchase of PPE and intangible assets, contributing to a 208% increase in cash flow from investing outflows compared to the 9 months from the year before:

FYE 2023 (April 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022) FYE 2024 (April 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023) (Subaru Q3 Consolidated Financial Results)

In January 2024, Subaru of America sold 44,510 vehicles, which is a 0.3% YoY growth and contributes toward an 18-month YoY MoM sales growth streak. In addition, the Subaru Forester became the top seller for the brand again, with sales for the model up by 24.8%.

At a dealer meeting at the National Automobile Dealers Association Show, the company revealed its plan to increase its sales to 680,000 vehicles in 2024. To do this, it is improving inventory levels and making changes to its production and supply chain.

Subaru's forecast for the financial year 2024 is 4,650 billion yen in revenue, up 450 billion yen from the last forecast. Operating profit is expected to be 420 billion yen, up 120 billion yen from the last forecast. Additionally, to celebrate the firm's 70th anniversary, it is paying an interim dividend of 48 yen per share (38 yen as an ordinary dividend and 10 yen as a commemorative dividend); it also plans to pay a year-end dividend equal to the interim dividend, totaling an annual dividend of 96 yen per share. For the first half of the financial year ending March 31st, 2024, the firm announced an increase in worldwide production to 493,000 units, which is a 15.9% growth, in line with the company's higher sales ambitions at present.

Financials

At the moment, Subaru is considered a Strong Buy by SA Quant, and the firm is noted for relatively good growth and profitability. In fact, relative to peers and sector medians, its whole financial profile is of a high standard:

Seeking Alpha

Notably, the firm's YoY revenue growth is 34.35%, which is a 617.06% lead on the sector median of 4.79%. On a forward basis, the company's revenue growth is even better, at 40.96%. Its YoY earnings per share GAAP growth is 173.12%, significantly stronger than the sector median of -2.56%. Its forward EPS GAAP growth is less pronounced but still incredibly competitive, at 67.4%.

However, it is important to note that these growth rates are not standard over the last 10 years, whereby the growth rates for Subaru come down to more reasonable levels:

Seeking Alpha

In addition, as of the latest Seeking Alpha data, its forward free cash flow per share growth rate is 17.69% as a five-year average. For the last twelve months, Subaru has had $2.82 of free cash flow per share. This is a drop from the last financial year 2023's report of $3.03 in free cash flow per share due to a negative $910.2 million TTM net change in cash and a positive $726.5 million net change in cash for the financial year 2023.

Subaru has a high net income margin when compared to some of its similar peers. Notably, only Mitsubishi Motors (OTCPK:MMTOF) had a higher net margin in the group until Subaru overtook it recently:

Author, Using Seeking Alpha

Subaru's total equity is regularly above its total liabilities, but only slightly. As of Seeking Alpha's latest data, its total equity is currently balancing 53% of its total assets; around 50% is average for the industry.

Seeking Alpha

Based on the above, the stock already looks compelling. However, arguably, one of the more attractive elements of the investment right now is its price.

Valuation

Subaru has a TTM GAAP P/E ratio of around 8.71, a -49.19% difference from the sector median of 17.15. Its forward GAAP P/E ratio is even stronger, at around 6.31, a -61.27% difference from the sector median of 16.3. Subaru's five-year average for its forward GAAP P/E ratio is 12.09.

One of my largest concerns with an investment in Subaru is that while the growth rates are strong at the moment, such high rates are unlikely to continue, in my opinion. Instead, the firm is likely to experience growth of around 5% per annum for the next 10 years based on my analysis of past growth rates, which is only a 1% rise above a standard 4% inflation rate.

Nonetheless, even considering this conservative and low-growth future for Subaru, the stock has an almost 60% margin of safety at present if I consider the stock price of $10.03, the TTM basic EPS of $2.40, a discount rate of 11%, a 5% 10-year growth stage and a 4% 10-year terminal stage. The fair value is calculated to be $27.70, a 63.79% discount from the price at calculation.

Author, Using GuruFocus

Risks

As you can see by my very conservative EPS growth estimate in my DCF analysis, my view on Subaru's long-term growth prospects is not that positive. Nonetheless, I do not think this significantly detracts from the investment. Rather, it presents a long-term holding risk. While I usually intend to hold for a period of 10 years or more, if Subaru's stock valuation became fairer, I would be moved to sell the stock at fair value rather than hold it for further growth.

Additionally, the automotive industry is currently experiencing a radical shift toward electric vehicles and autonomous technologies. As such, this remains an uncertain time for all car companies, particularly those who have a legacy of fossil fuel vehicles. While the firm is planning to introduce a range of fully electric vehicles, whether Subaru will be a popular choice in the new industry is yet to be evidenced. Its plans include collaborations with Toyota (TM) and at least 40% of its worldwide sales to be from electric or hybrid vehicles by 2030. As well as traditional car manufacturers making the shift, there is new competition from the likes of dominant EV players like Tesla (TSLA), BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF), and NIO (NIO).

Conclusion

Subaru looks compelling enough to own right now, but I think there are significant concerns with its growth prospects over the long term, particularly related to how successfully it transitions to electric cars. However, in my opinion, the valuation at the moment is too good to pass on. Therefore, my analyst rating for Subaru stock is a Buy.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.