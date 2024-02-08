Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
VCSH: This Bond Fund Looks Attractive

Binary Tree Analytics
Summary

  • Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF is a fixed-income ETF with $42.8 billion in AUM and a low volatility profile.
  • The fund is overweight A and BBB corporate bonds and provides exposure to the short-term investment-grade U.S. corporate bond market.
  • The predicted 12-month return for VCSH is 6%, with a potential drawdown of -1.6% from credit spreads widening.
  • The vehicle is correctly set up for today's environment from a duration standpoint and has a very granular composition.

Candlestick chart and data of financial market.

tadamichi

Thesis

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) is a fixed-income exchange-traded fund. The fund is an investment-grade corporate bond vehicle, being overweight A and BBB corporate names. With assets under management exceeding $42 billion, the fund is a cornerstone of many portfolios, providing with

With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.

Comments

