tadamichi

Thesis

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) is a fixed-income exchange-traded fund. The fund is an investment-grade corporate bond vehicle, being overweight A and BBB corporate names. With assets under management exceeding $42 billion, the fund is a cornerstone of many portfolios, providing with rates and credit spread exposure for the front end of the curve.

AUM: $42.8 billion.

Sharpe Ratio: -0.7 (3Y).

Std. Deviation: 3.7 (3Y).

Yield: 5%. (30-day SEC yield)

Premium/Discount to NAV: 0%.

Z-Stat: n/a.

Leverage Ratio: 0%.

Effective Duration: 2.6 years

Expense Ratio: 0.04%

Composition: US IG Corporate Bonds

The fund seeks to track the performance of the Bloomberg U.S. 1-5 Year Corporate Bond Index, thus offering a diversified exposure to the short-term investment-grade U.S. corporate bond market.

In this article, we are going to have a closer look at the fund composition, its risk drivers, and the predicted 12-month return given those factors.

With peak rates behind us, the fund is going to benefit from lower rates

The 3-year rates node has a very high correlation to Fed Funds:

Data by YCharts

We can observe 3-year rates having a small positive basis to Fed Funds during normalized economic environments, while the 3-year rate anticipates Fed cuts by having a lower yield than Fed Funds in a monetary easing environment. Currently, the 3-year rate is pricing in Fed cuts to roughly 4%, front-running Fed Funds.

It is debatable where the new neutral rate will be, with some economists calling for 2.5%, while others such as Deutsche Bank's Luzzetti flip-flopping to a higher number.

Irrespective of the final neutral rate after the monetary easing environment which is just starting, we feel the Fed will cut in 2024 several times, and the market will aggressively price more cuts, thus putting pressure on 3-year rates. We are penciling in a 3.5% level for this node of the curve for the end of 2024. Utilizing the current portfolio duration gives us a +1.7% gain from the risk free rates impact.

Investment grade composition

The ETF contains a portfolio of investment grade corporate bonds:

Ratings (Fund Fact Sheet)

We can see the vehicle overweight 'A' and 'BBB' credits, which make up over 90% of the fund. Furthermore, given the very low portfolio duration the associated probability of default for these names is extremely low. As a reminder, the higher the tenor for a bond, the higher the probability of default, all else equal.

The only concern on this topic relates to regional banks, or financials in general, where we have seen investment grade institutions being taken into receivership by the FDIC in March 2023. Financials are a unique breed, and they need the public's faith in order to prevent a bank run, where liquidity runs out, even if the bank's assets are solid long term. To that end this ETF does have a large Financials exposure:

Sectors (Fund Fact Sheet)

We can see the Finance sector representing 45% of the portfolio here. The mitigant for this risk factor is constituted by the granularity of the portfolio, with over 2,400 bonds in the composition here. Each name thus has a very small weighting, which results in de-minimis losses in case of another financials collapse. To that end we are watching closely the developing New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) story, with the bank having suffered significant losses with respect to its common equity as a result of CRE loan-loss provisions.

To be clear, while some banks will still have to take further provisions for their CRE exposure, we do not think the banking system will experience another cascade of runs as seen in March 2023. The Fed still has the Bank Term Funding Program at its disposal, and can extend it if necessary. While common equity might get clobbered in certain instances, we feel we are not going to revisit the March/April 2023 environment.

Low volatility investment

VCSH is a low volatility vehicle, with an investor having access to the Seeking Alpha 'Risk' tab which provides for the following metrics:

Volatility (Seeking Alpha)

The fund's standard deviation is 3.5%, while its annualized volatility is 3.22%, although the reality is that most of its drawdown in the past two years has been driven by the violent move up in rates. With rates peaking, credit spreads are the only ones that can affect the fund's drawdown profile.

Single-A credit spreads are very tight on a 1-year look back, but when looking at their peak we have only roughly 60 bps in downside:

Single-A Credit Spreads (The Fed)

We can see spreads having maxed out at 140 bps in early 2023 on the back of the regional banking crisis. Utilizing the fund's DV01 sensitivity of 2.6 years (sensitivity to risk free rates) as a CS01 sensitivity (i.e. credit spread sensitivity) gives us a rough -1.6% move down from credit spreads if we have another regional banking crisis. That is a very shallow drawdown in our opinion and very much consistent with the risk analytics on the Seeking Alpha platform.

Forecasted return

In our view, 2024 is going to experience volatility, both from rates and credit spreads, but will end up with the Fed cutting rates several times and the short-end investment grade market just slightly wider from here. Given the fund's high 30-day SEC yield and our prediction for terminal 2024 3-year rates, we anticipate a total return here of 6%, with a drawdown profile of -1.6%. To note this fund is now on the right side of the duration equation, with a more aggressive Fed path lower translating into higher returns for this name.

Conclusion

VCSH is a fixed-income ETF. The vehicle provides investors with exposure to IG corporate bonds on the front end of the curve. With a 2.6-year duration, the vehicle is correctly set up for today's environment where Fed cuts are expected. We calculated a potential -1.6% drawdown from credit spreads widening, but the fund is an extremely low volatility investment. We like this bond fund and have a 12-month total return of 6% for the name.