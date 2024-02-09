Funtay

Sitio Royalties (NYSE:STR) divested its Appalachia and Anadarko Basin assets for $117.5 million in cash, which appears to be around 10x 2024 free cash flow from those assets.

The interest savings from paying down part of its credit facility from the proceeds from the divestiture should be close to the free cash flow from those assets. Thus Sitio's 2024 free cash flow may only be reduced by $2 million at current strip prices.

My projections for Sitio's 2024 free cash flow have been reduced by $0.33 per share since I looked at it in October. However, the debt paydown from this divestiture should get it closer to the point where it can feel comfortable in increasing its payout ratio from the current 65% level. This increased payout ratio should serve as a catalyst for Sitio's share price to get closer to the $28 per share value that I believe it is worth.

Divestiture

In November 2023, Sitio reached a deal to sell all its Appalachia and Anadarko Basin assets for $117.5 million in cash. These assets had combined production of 2,095 BOEPD (14% oil) in Q3 2023 and generated $3.8 million in revenues during the quarter. Sitio mentioned that its Appalachia and Anadarko assets had around 0.7 net line-of-sight wells as of the end of Q3 2023.

The divested assets accounted for approximately 2% of Sitio's oil production and 6% of its total production and had approximately 1% of its total net line-of-sight wells.

Sitio appears to have received a reasonable price for this divestiture, as production was likely to decline a bit due to the limited number of line-of-sight wells. I estimate that the divested assets would have generated $12 million in free cash flow for Sitio in 2024 at current strip prices, so the deal price is close to 10x forward year free cash flow. This is based on relatively low natural gas prices for 2024 though, with the benchmark NYMEX 2024 strip at around $2.40 now.

The interest savings from paying down the credit facility with the proceeds from the divestiture would save Sitio close to $10 million in 2024 interest costs, so the net impact of the transaction on Sitio's 2024 free cash flow is quite minimal.

Updated 2024 Outlook

For 2024, I now expect Sitio to average approximately 35,500 BOEPD (50% oil). This would represent approximately 2% production growth compared to Sitio's Q3 2023 production with a full quarter of production from its Q3 acquisitions and without the production from its Appalachia and Anadarko assets. The 2024 oil cut would remain the same as Q3 2023, proforma for those transactions.

Sitio mentioned on its Q3 2023 earnings call that with approximately 50 net line-of-sight wells at the end of the quarter, it should see some production growth going forward. This assumes that those wells come online over the next four or five quarters. Sitio requires high-single digits net wells coming online per quarter to maintain production levels.

With the current strip at around $75 WTI oil and $2.40 Henry Hub natural gas for 2024, Sitio is projected to generate $601 million in revenues, including the effect of hedges.

Sitio has around 19% of its oil production hedged for 2024, along with 20% of its projected natural gas production. Sitio's hedges are at prices that are better than current strip, resulting in an estimated $16 million in positive value for 2024.

Type Barrels/Mcf Realized $ Per Barrel/Mcf Revenue ($ Million) Oil (Barrels) 6,478,750 $73.00 $473 NGLs (Barrels) 2,850,650 $18.50 $53 Natural Gas [MCF] 21,768,600 $1.80 $39 Lease Bonus and Other Revenues $20 Hedge Value $16 Total $601 Click to enlarge

If Sitio doesn't make any more acquisitions during 2024, it may end up with approximately $65 million in cash interest costs. This results in a projection that Sitio will now generate $430 million in free cash flow during 2024 at current strip prices. This is approximately $2.73 per share in free cash flow, which would translate into $0.44 to $0.45 per share in quarterly dividends with a 65% payout ratio.

$ Million Production Taxes $42 Gathering And Transportation $17 Cash G&A $27 Cash Interest $65 Cash Taxes $20 Total Expenses $171 Click to enlarge

Notes On Payout

I now project Sitio to end 2024 with approximately $715 million in net debt, assuming that it continues to go with a 65% payout ratio. This doesn't include any other potential spending on acquisitions.

I continue to value Sitio at approximately $28 per share based on long-term (after 2024) $75 WTI oil and $3.75 NYMEX gas. Sitio's projected 2024 free cash flow has been reduced by $0.33 per share compared to when I looked at in October, mostly due to weaker commodity prices. However, I have not changed my longer-term outlook on commodity prices and Sitio's Appalachia and Anadarko Basin divestiture help reduce its debt and get it closer to the time when it could increase its payout ratio.

If it increases its payout ratio to 80% in 2025, it could still likely reduce its credit facility debt to around $30 million by the end of that year.

Conclusion

Sitio's Appalachia and Anadarko Basin divestiture helps reduce its net debt by approximately 12% with minimal effect on its 2024 free cash flow. Due to weak natural gas prices, I estimate the divested assets would have only generated $12 million in free cash flow at current 2024 strip. Sitio may save around $10 million in 2024 interest costs due to the debt paydown.

As Sitio reduces its net debt, it gets closer to the time when its payout ratio will increase. This should serve as a catalyst for Sitio's estimated value to get towards the $28 per share that I value it at with long-term $75 WTI oil and $3.75 NYMEX gas.