Following my quarterly Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) coverage, the private Brazilian bank reported considerably poor Q4 results, exacerbating its struggle to regain efficiency with a notably low ("ROE"). The bank's management has acknowledged the need for structural changes in the coming years.

Two quarters ago, my initial thesis on Bradesco was bearish, considering it the Brazilian player with the worst efficiency among its peers and the highest default rates due to flawed risk management and a misguided lending strategy. Bradesco was particularly affected by toxic loan provisioning related to the Lojas Americanas retail scandal in the recent past.

Last quarter, in Q3, sensing some improvement in the Brazilian credit landscape, Bradesco showed modest improvements, leading me to adopt a neutral stance, mainly due to stable delinquency metrics and reduced provisions.

However, Q4 revealed a further drop in net income compared to Q3, a client margin contraction and minimal loan portfolio evolution. The 2024 guidance, which implied a longer-than-expected return to profitability, contributed to a 15% drop in the share price following the Q4 results.

Despite the discouraging results and guidance, the belief that the worst is behind us persists in the thesis. I view the situation as not so terrible with the recent sharp drop in share price (about 15% post-earnings release), considering the stock is still trading close to $3 per share.

Data by YCharts

Although sequential improvement is expected in the coming periods, the bank faces challenges during strategic restructuring, leading me to maintain a cautious stance.

Banco Bradesco Q4 Earnings Review

In the fourth quarter of 2023, Banco Bradesco reported a recurring net income of only R$2.9 billion, representing a 21% decline from the previous quarter but an 80.4% annual increase (considering the impact of Americanas in 4Q22). Profitability, measured by the return on equity ("ROE"), remained modest at 7%, staying below the bank's historical levels and significantly trailing its peers.

The quarter was impacted by an increase in the cost of credit, driven by a non-performing loan ("NPL") creation rate of 114%, particularly in the wholesale segment. Additionally, there was a rise in other expenses, primarily attributed to civil and tax contingencies. These factors collectively indicate deteriorating asset quality.

Bradesco's IR

The bank fortified its balance sheet, provisioning R$2.5 billion in the wholesale portfolio, which is considered recurring. Additionally, early provisions of R$1 billion were made for restructuring expenses and R$1 billion for civil costs, treated as non-recurring.

The interest margin with clients contracted by 2.6% quarter-on-quarter and 11.7% year-on-year, while the loan portfolio remained at R$627 billion, showing little progress compared to the previous quarter and a 4.4% decline year-over-year.

On the positive side, delinquencies decreased quarter-over-quarter, with a notable improvement in individuals and small companies, dropping from a peak of 5.7% in June to the current level of 5.1%, which is a promising indicator.

Bradesco's IR

Also, the Insurance unit continued to perform well, delivering an ("ROE") close to 25%. However, excluding the Insurance group's profit of R$2.5 billion, the bank (excluding insurance) would have almost broken even this quarter. There was also a quarterly improvement in the market's financial margin ("NII"), from R$23 million to R$696 million, although R$803 million was lower year-over-year.

Overall, it was a relatively weak quarter for Bradesco. Still, it once again signaled that the worst provisioning and default problems are behind us and that the risks of deterioration in these areas should not be the trend in the future.

Unveiling the Strategic Plan

The significant news of the fourth quarter was Bradesco's presentation of its strategic plan for structural changes, set to yield results from 2024 onward, with increasing benefits expected from 2025. The central objective of the plan is to cultivate a culture of agility at scale within the bank. It aims to restore historical profitability sustainably over the coming years through alterations to the organizational structure, reduction in hierarchical levels, and granting greater autonomy to executives.

During the presentation of the results, CEO Marcelo Noronha highlighted the board of directors granting autonomy for his mandate. Notably, Bradesco will, for the first time, hire two C-Level executives from outside the bank, one to oversee Human Resources and the other to manage digital retail.

Bradesco's IR

The organizational structure will be divided into "Run the Bank" and "Change the Bank." The former will enhance efficiency and profitability, while the latter will concentrate on transformative initiatives.

After Bradesco's shares surged 7% prior to earnings, a 15% drop followed the release of results as more details about the strategic plan emerged, indicating a prolonged recovery period. The CEO's projection of a return on equity ("ROE") above the cost of capital by 2026 wasn't well received by the market.

Nevertheless, the bank outlined ambitious goals, aiming for leadership or top-three positioning in all main customer segments, expanding the customer base by 5 million in mass retail profitably, achieving a credit market share of 15% to 19%, and increasing operational efficiency by around eight percentage points from the current rate of 48%.

Bradesco's Conservative 2024 Guidance

Bradesco's guidance for 2024 reflects a cautious outlook, considering the significant margin by which it missed its targets in 2023 across various areas, including the expected growth in the loan portfolio, net interest income, and fees and commissions.

Emphasizing the cost of credit, the forecast hints at a potential nominal yearly drop. Additionally, projections indicate pressure on profitability, with net interest income growth expected to lag behind portfolio expansion. Expectations for insurance and service revenue are subdued.

Bradesco's IR

Market estimates for Bradesco, according to Seeking Alpha, suggest EPS growth of 18%. Other sources indicate a net profit of $19.54 billion from S&P Capital Intelligence through Koyfin. This could result in an ("ROE") above 11% for the bank in 2024, representing a significant improvement from the current poor levels. However, achieving this guidance requires flawless execution, which generates some skepticism, given the weak overall performance in 2023.

BBD Stock Valuation Keeps Me For Being Bearish

Arguably, Bradesco has been the weakest performer among its peers in Brazil, struggling to deliver favorable results, especially since last year. This is primarily attributed to credit risk management errors compared to solid performers like Itaú Unibanco (ITUB) and Santander Brasil (BSBR).

Loan Portfolio (R$ bi) Loan Portfolio Growth (YoY) Delinquency Rate Expanded ALL (R$ bi) Coverage Ratio Return on Equity ("ROE") CET1 Price-to-book (P/B) Bradesco 877.3 -1.6% 4.1% -10.5 142.8% 7% 13.2% 0.90 Itaú Unibanco 1176 3.1% 2.8% -9.2 216% 21.1% 15.2% 1.74 Santander Brasil 516.6 5.5% 3.1% -6.8 230% 10.3 % 11.5% 1.02 Click to enlarge

Despite its weaker position, the thesis suggests Bradesco should begin a strategic transition in 2024, aiming to regain historic profitability by 2025 and 2026. Analysts project a 32% ("EPS") growth in 2025, assuming the successful execution of the strategic plan alongside an improving credit scenario and lower interest rates.

Seeking Alpha

Another crucial point is Bradesco's current trading below 1x its price-to-book ("P/B") ratio, reflecting market pessimism, exacerbated by shares trading below $3.00. As shown in the graph below, when Bradesco traded below its average ("P/B") ratio of 1.12x in the last two years, the share price was preceded by sequential increases.

Data by YCharts

Considering Bradesco's history of dividend payouts and interest on shareholders' equity, a conservative estimate suggests a potential distribution of around 6.5% in 2024, with a net income of $3.93 billion. This could imply a target price of $3.08 per share, factoring in a return-on-investment ("ROI") of 6% and an 8% margin from the current share price.

The Bottom Line

In my view, Bradesco stands as the weakest of the major Brazilian banks, mainly due to inadequate risk management leading to substantial provisions throughout 2023 amidst a challenging credit environment marked by high default rates.

As 2023 draws to a close, Bradesco has been significantly impacted. However, signs of improvement, particularly in stabilizing and reducing defaults, coupled with announcing a strategic plan and conservative guidance, suggest that the worst may be behind us.

In 2024, the focus should be on getting things in order as Bradesco plans to reorganize its management structure so that only by 2025 and 2026 can it aim to rebuild levels of profitability seen in its not-so-distant past.

While the path forward won't be easy or swift, given the bank's considerably discounted valuation compared to its peers, I see little reason to take either a bearish or bullish stance considering the fragile numbers reported by the bank and a strategic transformation project that has yet to materialize. However, despite these challenges, I maintain a cautiously optimistic outlook on Bradesco's prospects, believing that it is more likely to improve than deteriorate throughout 2024.