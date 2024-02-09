alacatr/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The present form of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) came from its 2020 restructuring. At that juncture, the company divested its Industrial segment to focus on the heating, ventilation, air-conditioning, and related operations.

This restructuring was the right move as the company delivered double-digit returns and growth since then. The company is financially sound with improving operating efficiencies.

I would rate TT as fundamentally sound. However, there is no margin of safety even when valuing TT based on a 2-stage growth model. As such, while it may be a wonderful company, it is not trading at a fair price.

Business background

The company was incorporated in 2009 as Ingersoll-Rand Plc. In those days its business segments consisted of Climate and Industrial, both with strong brands and leading positions within their respective markets.

The Climate segment delivered energy-efficient products and innovative energy services. It included heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems and commercial and residential building services.

The Industrial segment delivered products and services that enhanced energy efficiency, productivity, and operations. It included compressed air and gas systems and services, power tools, material handling systems, and fluid management systems.

The company undertook a re-structuring exercise in 2020 that effectively hived off its Industrial segment. Following the restructuring, the company was renamed Trane Technologies.

It then created three new regional operating segments from the former Climate segment:

The Americas segment serves customers in the North America and Latin America regions.

The EMEA segment serves customers in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

The Asia Pacific segment serves customers throughout the Asia Pacific region.

The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems and solutions.

The products and services for the EMEA and Asia Pacific segments were reportedly similar. They encompass heating and cooling systems, services and solutions for commercial buildings, and transport refrigeration systems and solutions.

In 2022, the Americas segment was the biggest revenue contributor with USD 12.7 billion in net revenue. This was followed by the EMEA segment with USD 2.0 billion net revenue. The Asia Pacific segment was the smallest with USD 1.3 billion net revenue in 2022. Refer to Chart 1.

From 2020 to 2023, the EMEA segment achieved the best net revenue growth rate at 14.5 % CAGR. This was followed by the Americas segment with a 12.6 % CAGR. The Asia Pacific segment only achieved a 9.4 % CAGR.

On an overall basis, the company delivered 12.5 % CAGR. In valuing TT, it is more appropriate to use a 2-stage growth model.

Chart 1: Segment Revenue (Author)

Operating trends

I looked at 2 groups of metrics to get a picture of the operating trends.

The left part of Chart 2 shows the trends for 3 metrics - revenue, PAT, and gross profitability (gross profits / total assets).

The right part of Chart 2 shows the operating profit trend broken down into revenue, fixed cost, and variable cost. In the chart, the gap between revenue and the total cost (fixed and variable cost) represents the operating profits.

Chart 2: Performance and Operating Profit Trends (Author)

a) Note to Performance Index chart. To plot the various metrics on one chart, I have converted the various metrics into indices. The respective index was created by dividing the various annual values by the respective 2016 values.

b) Note to Op Profit Profile. I broke down the operating profits into fixed costs and variable costs.

Fixed cost = SGA, Depreciation & Amortization.

Variable cost = Cost of Sales - Depreciation & Amortization.

Contribution = Revenue - Variable Cost.

Contribution margin = Contribution/Revenue.

You can see that there were significant improvements in the operations following the restructuring.

The top line and bottom line in 2023 were significantly higher than those in 2020.

More important was the uptrend in gross profitability since 2020. According to Professor Novy-Marx, this metric has the same power as PBV in predicting cross-section returns of stocks.

There was similar growth in the contribution margins post-2020.

Given the above, you should not be surprised to see improvements in the returns post 2020 as illustrated in the left part of Chart 3.

From 2020 to 2023, TT achieved an average operating return of 17.9 %. The 2016 to 2019 average operating return was only 13.8 %.

From 2020 to 2023, the average ROE was 23.6 % compared to 19.8 % average ROE from 2016 to 2019.

A DuPont Analysis of the operating returns showed that the improvements post 2020 were due not just to better operating margins, but also better asset turnover and lower leverage.

All the above points to a company with strong improving operating efficiencies. It suggests that the company made the right move to hive off the Industrial segment.

Chart 3: Returns and DuPont Analysis (Author)

Growth

TT provided data to enable a breakdown of the growth into those due to

Organic growth vs acquisitions.

Volume growth vs price growth.

Based on the data from 2020 to 2022, I estimated that during this period, acquisitions accounted for about 1/3 of the total growth. The balance came mostly from organic growth where price and volume growth had about the same contribution each.

Growth needs to be funded and one way to assess this is to look at the Reinvestment rate. I defined this as Reinvestment / NOPAT where:

Reinvestment = CAPEX + Acquisitions - Depreciation & Amortization + Increase in Net Working Capital.

NOPAT = after-tax EBIT.

From 2020 to 2023, the company had an average Reinvestment rate of 19 %. From a valuation perspective, the Free Cash flow = NOPAT X (1 - Reinvestment rate).

This 19% Reinvestment rate meant that the company generated a significant amount of Free Cash flow.

Financial position

I would assess TT as financially sound based on the following:

It has a 41 % debt-capital ratio as of the end of Dec 2023.

As of the end of Dec 2023, it had USD 1.1 billion in cash and short-term investments. This was about 6 % of its total assets.

From 2020 to 2023, it generated USD 6.9 billion cash flow from operations compared to the net income of USD 6.1 billion. This is a good cash conversion ratio.

Over the past 4 years, it achieved an average return on capital of 18 %. This is much higher than its WACC of 9 % implying that it was able to create shareholders' value.

It has a good capital allocation track record as can be seen from Table 1. It was able to cover its CAPEX and acquisitions with the cash flow from operation. Most of the excess was then returned to shareholders via dividends and buybacks.

Table 1: Sources and Uses of Funds 2020 to 2023. (Author)

Valuation

I had earlier mentioned that it was more appropriate to value TT using a 2-stage growth model. On such a basis, I estimated the intrinsic value of TT to be USD 235 per share. The market price of TT as of 6 Feb 2024 was USD 270 per share. As such there is no margin of safety.

Valuation model

I valued TT based on a 2-stage growth model where the high growth stage was based on the 2020 to 2023 revenue growth rate of 12.4 %. The terminal growth rate was based on 4.0 %.

The other key variables were the contribution margin and capital turnover (revenue/total capital employed).

My financial model was based on the operating profit model illustrated in the right part of Chart 2.

Operating profit = Revenue X Contribution margin - Fixed costs.

Free cash flow to the firm = NOPAT X (1 - Reinvestment rate).

The Reinvestment rate was determined from the fundamental growth equation where growth = Return X Reinvestment rate.

Return = after-tax operating profit / Total capital employed.

The total capital employed was derived based on capital turnover.

Value of equity = Value of firm + cash - Debt - Minority interests.

Table 2 illustrates the calculation for the 2-stage growth model.

Table 2: Two-stage valuation model (Author)

Notes to Table 2.

a) Straight-line reduction.

b) Pegged to growth rate with starting revenue at the 2023 level.

c) Based on 2023.

d) Assumed growth at a terminal rate.

e) (Revenue X Margin) less Fixed costs. Tax based on 2020 to 2023 average.

f) Based on 2023.

g) Revenue X (Revenue/TCE) ratio.

h) Based on the growth equation.

i) EBIT(1-t) X (1 - Reinvestment rate).

j) The WACC was derived as per Table 3 from a Google search for the phrase "Trane Technologies WACC".

Table 3: Estimating the WACC (Various)

Risks and limitations

It would help if you considered the following when looking at my valuation:

High growth phase.

Operating improvements.

I have assumed that over the next few years, TT will continue to grow via a combination of acquisitions and organic growth. In the context of acquisitions, this is not unreasonable as the company has been able to find new acquisitions yearly over the past decade.

As for organic growth, the heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning market is not a sunset one. According to Grand View Research, the global market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5 % from 2024 to 2023.

In my model, I assumed that the high growth phase would end within 5 years. If you believe that TT can continue its double-digit growth rate for a longer period, you will then have a higher value for TT.

In my valuation model, I had assumed that there were no further operating improvements. If I assumed that the contribution margin and capital turnover would improve by 6 % by the terminal stage, the value of TT would increase to the market price.

In other words. the market is pricing TT as if there is not just an initial double-digit growth, but there would also continue improvements in operating efficiencies. But I would point out that even with these improvements in operating efficiencies, there is still no margin of safety.

Conclusion

I would consider TT a wonderful company. It is fundamentally sound based on the following:

It was able to deliver double-digit average returns over the past 4 years.

It achieved double-digit revenue growth from 2020 to 2023 due to a combination of organic growth and acquisitions. Even for organic growth, half of it was due to volume growth.

There were signs of improving operating efficiencies.

It is financially sound.

However, a valuation based on a 2-stage growth model showed that there is no margin of safety. TT may be a wonderful company, but it is not trading at a fair price.

I am a long-term value investor and my analysis and valuation are based on this perspective. This is not an analysis for those hoping to make money over the next quarter or so.