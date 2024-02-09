Smile

Shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) have fallen by nearly 90% over the past three years as the company has struggled to deliver consistent profitability.

The company is not expected to deliver full-year profitability in FY 2024 or FY 2025. Despite this, the stock is currently rated a Buy by Seeking Alpha analysts and a Hold by Wall Street analysts.

The bulls believe that the company will be able to deliver on its turnaround plan and ultimately return to profitability. I am more skeptical of the company's turnaround potential as I view turnarounds in retail as especially difficult. I also view the company's balance sheet as a headwind given the high degree of leverage. For these reasons, I rate the stock a Sell and believe it is poised to underperform the market more broadly going forward.

Turnaround Plan Update

BIG CEO Bruce Thorn recently provided a progress update regarding its turnaround plan on the Q3 earnings call:

We believe these improvements are being driven by the five key actions that underlie our strategy. As a reminder, these are to own bargains, to communicate unmistakable value, to increase store relevance, to win with omnichannel, and to drive productivity... Progress on the five key actions, lower freight costs, and a reduced level of markdown supported by an appropriate inventory position drove the improvement in the third quarter... To support our ongoing turnaround, our efforts to aggressively manage costs, inventory, and capital expenditures, as well as monetize owned assets have enabled us to significantly strengthen our balance sheet. We are on track to achieve over $100 million of SG&A cost savings goals for the year, prior to project springboard savings. Project springboard is off to a strong start and on track to deliver $200 million of bottom-line opportunities, most of which we expect to realize in 2024... The third quarter marked an important milestone on our journey to provide incredible value. Our mix of bargains, which are closeout items, opportunistic buys, and other source products where we have a significant comparable price advantage was nearly 50% of sales in Q3, well exceeding our goal of over one-third by the end of the year.

While I view this progress as a positive, I believe the company has already taken advantage of the lowest hanging fruit and further progress may be more difficult. For example, the total SG&A savings goal for 2023 was $100 million but the company expects to save an additional $200 million via project springboard in FY 2024 and beyond.

Additionally, the company completed a sale and leaseback transaction resulting in asset monetization of $306 million. While this transaction helped improve the company's balance sheet, it was relatively low-hanging fruit vs other actions to improve the balance sheet.

One area in which I believe the company needs to make more progress is in regard to closing underperforming locations. As of January 28, 2023, the company had 1,425 total stores and as of October 28, 2023, the company had 1,428 total stores. That said, the company is expected to close some stores in 2024 which I view as a positive.

Financial Performance Remains Week

Despite making significant progress on its turnaround plan, the company continues to report weak financial results. Q3 2023 sales declined 14.7% on a year-over-year basis and same-store sales declined 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. One bright spot is that gross margins improved by 240bps in Q3 2023 compared to the same period a year ago. However, the company still reported an adjusted net loss of $4.38 per share compared to an adjusted net loss of $2.99 per share during the same period a year ago. On its Q3 call, the company blamed the disappointing results on a cautious consumer and intense competition:

That said, we are clearly not happy that comps were negative. Customers continue to be cautious on high ticket purchases, such as furniture, and traffic-driving categories such as food and consumables were impacted by fierce competition in the space, where there is less product differentiation

I am somewhat skeptical of this explanation as the economy remains quite strong. Competitors such as TJX Companies and Walmart have recently reported solid revenue increases and consumer sentiment has been fairly strong vs levels seen a year ago.

If the economy were to weaken from here, the company would likely experience much more weakness in high ticket purchases than is currently the case.

Food and Consumables account for 16% and 14% of BIG's sales respectively. It is difficult to see how BIG will be able to win out here vs discount chains with much larger scales such as Walmart (WMT) or Dollar General (DG).

Consensus estimates call for the company to continue to report negative EBITDA and net losses for FY 2024 and FY 2025.

The magnitude of the recent drop in same-store sales along with expectations for negative EBITDA and income for FY 2024 and FY 2025 (despite the company guiding towards $200 million in cost savings) speaks to how significant the challenges the company is currently facing are. Ultimately, I believe it will be difficult for margin improvement to offset a continued decline in sales.

Turnarounds In Retail Are Tough

I believe retail turnarounds are very challenging for a number of reasons. Firstly, retail is a highly competitive business with limited product differentiation. BIG competes with discount players with much larger scales such as Walmart, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, and TJX Companies. BIG also faces competition from online retailers such as Amazon, Shein, and Temu.

Second, struggling retail companies often run into challenges with suppliers as questions about a retail company's ability to continue as a going concern result in a situation where suppliers demand to be paid upfront. The result of this is that struggling retail companies tend to face challenging working capital dynamics which put them at a disadvantage to stronger retailers. Challenges with supplier confidence played a key role in the cash crunch which led JCPenney to seek bankruptcy protection. To be clear, BIG is not currently facing challenges related to supplier confidence but a further deterioration in the company's liquidity position could change this quickly.

Finally, the retail industry tends to be fairly cyclical. Typically companies in the midst of a turnaround face a challenging financial profile with more liquidity constraints than stronger competitors. Thus, companies with relatively weak financial positions tend to find it difficult to ride out cyclical challenges.

Historically, even companies with very strong brands have failed to turn around struggling operations without the help of bankruptcy court. Examples include Sears, Toys R Us, Lord & Taylor, Circuit City, Bed Bath & Beyond, JCPenney, J. Crew, RadioShack, and Neiman Marcus.

Given this backdrop of retail turnarounds more broadly, I am somewhat skeptical of the notion that the company will be able to fully deliver on its turnaround plan.

Balance Sheet & Liquidity Challenges

Currently, BIG has net available liquidity of ~$258 million and gross long-term debt of $533 million in the form of an ABL. BIG has just ~$46.5 million of cash and cash equivalents and thus the company has a net debt of ~$486.5 million. I view this level of debt as highly challenging for a company that is not expected to generate positive EBITDA for the next two years and is in the midst of a turnaround.

During Q3 2023, the company entered into a sale/leaseback transaction which resulted in asset monetization of $306 million. While I view the transaction as a positive, the company's overall liquidity position remains rather weak. This is particularly true given the company's recent negative cash generated from operating activities. However, it should be noted that the company expects to be free cash flow positive in Q4 2023 and to substantially reduce its debt.

I view BIG's limited liquidity and high debt burden as a key negative in the context of the company's turnaround plan as room for error is limited. Moreover, the company could find it difficult to ride out a challenging economic environment due to a lack of liquidity.

For these reasons, I believe the company's balance sheet and liquidity position represent key negatives.

Valuation Perspectives

Given BIG's negative expected forward EBITDA and earnings, one valuation metric that is useful is EV/ Revenues. As shown by the charts below, BIG is trading at a substantial discount to peers and a substantial discount relative to its own valuation history.

While the stock is certainly cheap, I believe it is cheap for a reason. The company is struggling and is not expected to be profitable for the next two years. Comparably, WMT, TJX, DG, and DLTR trade at 24x, 24x, 17.8x, and 19.9x FY 2024 EPS respectively. In addition to being more profitable, these companies also have much greater scale. The smallest of these companies is DLTR which is expected to post FY 2023 revenue of $30.6 billion. Comparably, BIG is expected to post FY 2023 revenue of $4.7 billion. Scale is important in discount retail as larger players often have more negotiating power with suppliers and are able to spread fixed costs over a much larger revenue base. Evidence for this phenomenon can be seen in the fact that BIG has a much higher SG&A to Revenue ratio vs these companies.

Additionally, I view the company's balance sheet and liquidity picture as fairly challenging headwinds. Comparably, BIG's peers are in a much better position from a balance sheet perspective.

Potential Upside Catalysts

One potential upside catalyst would be if BIG is able to deliver on its turnaround plan and return to profitability more rapidly than is currently expected. I view the chances of this as fairly low due to the fact that retail turnarounds tend to be quite challenging. That said, I plan to continue monitoring the company for signs that a turnaround has taken hold which would return the company to profitability.

Given the current low valuation, the stock could have material upside in the event the company is able to deliver.

Another potential catalyst would be a strengthening of the macroeconomic environment which may help the company increase sales of big-ticket items such as furniture. I view a significant improvement in macroeconomic conditions as fairly unlikely given the fact that unemployment is already quite low, asset values are high (i.e. stock market near all-time highs), and inflation has moderated.

Conclusion

While I believe BIG has laid out a reasonable turnaround plan, and made solid progress, financial performance has continued to be weak.

I believe turnaround situations in the retail sector are extremely challenging due to high competition, potential challenges with suppliers, and a high degree of cyclicality.

Despite a recent improvement in liquidity due to a sale/leaseback transaction, the company's liquidity position remains fairly weak. Additionally, the company has a significant amount of debt to contend with.

For these reasons, I rate the stock a Sell right now. I would consider upgrading the stock if the company is able to deliver on its turnaround plan to return to profitability and improve its liquidity and balance sheet position.