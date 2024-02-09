Christophe Lehenaff/Moment via Getty Images

It's time to talk about the FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC), one of the world's largest producers of herbicides, fungicides, and insecticides used to improve global crop output.

FMC Corporation

My most recent article on the company was written on November 21, when I went with the title "Down 60%, FMC Corp. Has Become An Ultra Deep Value Play."

Since then, shares are still up 3% despite a drop of almost 20% from its 2024 highs, triggered by a poor post-earnings reaction.

Data by YCharts

Generally speaking, FMC suffers from a few issues that almost all of its peers face as well. After having a number of good post-pandemic years, the market is de-stocking, pressured by elevated rates and falling prices.

That's also the reason why the company wasn't able to convince investors that it's a Buy after reporting its 4Q23 earnings a few days ago.

While I cannot sugarcoat another round of poor results, I continue to believe that FMC offers deep value, which I will explain in this article.

So, let's get to it!

Another Horrible Quarter

As we can see in the overview below, the company reported a 41% decrease in EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the prior year.

This decline was primarily attributed to lower sales, which contracted 29%.

However, the company managed to mitigate some of these effects through cost management initiatives, as lower input costs and subdued spending in SG&A and R&D provided some offsetting benefits.

Furthermore, despite the decline in overall sales volume, branded diamide sales outperformed the portfolio, experiencing only a 2% decline.

FMC Corporation

With that said, as you may have noticed in the overview above, GAAP EPS rose by 304% while adjusted EPS fell by 55%, which makes more sense in light of poor revenue and EBITDA.

Essentially, two unusual events impacted the company's GAAP provision for income taxes in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Firstly, Swiss subsidiaries were granted new OECD Pillar 2 compliant tax incentives, resulting in deferred tax benefit assets of approximately $830 million net of valuation allowances. This incentive is expected to allow the company to maintain its advantaged tax structure for at least ten additional years despite the implementation of Pillar 2.

Secondly, changes in Brazilian tax law allowed the release of a long-standing valuation allowance position in Brazil, generating a tax benefit of approximately $220 million. Combined with other items, these events resulted in a GAAP income tax benefit of roughly $1.2 billion.

Additionally, new products demonstrated resilience, contributing to maintaining competitive EBITDA margins, albeit at lower levels compared to the previous year, as EBITDA margins dropped by 440 basis points to 22.2%.

FMC Corporation

With that in mind, let's take a look at regional differences.

Unsurprisingly, North America experienced a notable decline in revenue, down 37% compared to the prior year. This decrease was largely expected, following a record Q4 in 2022, with lower volume being the primary driver.

Latin America also faced challenges, with a 38% decline in sales. This decline was attributed to lower volumes and pricing declines, exacerbated by ongoing channel corrections. However, despite these challenges, branded diamide sales remained resilient in both North and Latin America.

In Asia, fourth-quarter sales remained flat compared to the prior year. While inventory de-stocking, particularly in India, impacted sales, stable performance in fungicides and biologicals helped offset these effects.

Meanwhile, revenue in the EMEA region decreased by 24%, primarily due to lower volume, especially in herbicides. However, there was notable growth in branded diamide sales, driven by successful product launches in Spain and Turkey.

FMC Corporation

Adding to that, despite severe top and bottom-line weakness, the company's gross debt stood at approximately $4 billion, with leverage ratios meeting covenant requirements - meaning they are above levels where lenders may get nervous.

Gross debt to trailing 12-month EBITDA was 4.0x, while net debt to EBITDA was 3.7x. Leverage, relative to covenant measures, was reported at 4.17x compared to a covenant of 6.5x, which means there's still room for error until the company enters a situation where lending may become more expensive.

Nonetheless, the company aims to reduce leverage through free cash flow generation and proceeds from the anticipated divestiture of its Global Specialty Solutions business, with a target of achieving leverage levels consistent with targeted credit ratings or better by 2025.

Speaking of the future, I like the company's forward-looking comments.

What's Next?

In order to mitigate headwinds, efforts to enhance inventory visibility were undertaken, which not only allows the company to align production with demand but also improves its forecasting ability.

In Europe, surveys were implemented to gain insights into distributor and grower inventory levels.

In Asia, proprietary digital platforms were utilized to track inventory movement in real time.

Integration with retailers in Mexico and Brazil provided visibility into inventory sellouts, while increased data updates in Argentina improved inventory tracking systems.

Related to this, FMC is undergoing a global restructuring plan aimed at aligning business operations with market realities.

This includes workforce reductions, cost-saving initiatives, and the aforementioned sale of noncrop business segments.

The plan is expected to result in significant cost savings, with $50-75 million expected in 2024 and $150 million in run-rate savings by 2025. These savings are net of inflationary and other cost headwinds forecasted for the year.

FMC Corporation

With that in mind, the outlook for 2024 anticipates modest revenue growth of 2.5% at the midpoint.

This growth is expected to be driven by volume growth, led by new product introductions.

FMC Corporation

Despite challenges such as higher inventory costs and pricing pressure, EBITDA is projected to remain flat compared to 2023.

Benefits from new products and restructuring efforts are expected to offset these challenges.

However, factors such as the pace of market recovery and demand trends will continue to influence performance throughout the year.

FMC Corporation

So, what does this mean for its valuation?

Valuation

Analysts see a scenario of a slow rebound, which is in line with company comments of slowly improving demand.

Using the data in the chart below:

This year, EPS is expected to rise 1%, followed by a steeper recovery of 32% growth in 2025 and 11% growth in 2026. Needless to say, these numbers are subject to change, as additional pricing benefits could result in much higher EPS. New pricing headwinds could achieve the opposite.

FMC is trading at a blended P/E ratio of 14.4x, which is below its long-term normalized P/E ratio of 16.0x (the blue line in the chart below).

FMC, which currently yields 4.3%, could return north of 20% through 2026, based on expected EPS growth, a return to 16x earnings, and its dividend.

Since 2004, FMC has returned 11.9% per year despite the recent stock price implosion, making it one of the best agriculture stocks on the market.

FAST Graphs

Given the bigger picture, I stick to my call that FMC may be one of the best deep-value buys on the market, which is why I'm looking to deploy cash in FMC in the months ahead.

I have built a rather large cash position (relatively speaking) and will likely make it a major position in my trading account.

It also helps that I will know how much I will owe in taxes next month, which allows me to better plan investments.

Nonetheless, as bullish as I am, please be aware that FMC is highly volatile and not a great pick for conservative investors.

Other than that, I think FMC could generate fantastic returns on a longer-term basis, especially once inflation rebounds and farmers have worked through their inventories.

Takeaway

Despite recent challenges and a volatile market reaction to earnings, I believe FMC presents a compelling deep-value opportunity for investors.

The company's resilient performance in branded diamide sales, coupled with strategic initiatives to enhance inventory visibility and streamline operations, underpin its potential for long-term growth.

While short-term headwinds persist, FMC's robust financial position and focus on cost-saving measures position it well for future success.

With an eye on moderate revenue growth and potential aggressive EPS expansion after 2024, FMC offers investors an attractive entry point, supported by its historical track record and dividend yield.

However, investors should be careful due to the stock's elevated volatility and ongoing market uncertainties.