Macerich: Q4 And Guidance Imply That Upside Is Exhausted

Feb. 09, 2024 1:15 AM ETThe Macerich Company (MAC) Stock1 Comment
Summary

  • The Macerich Company's stock has maintained strong momentum, outperforming its peers in the retail real estate market.
  • The company's net operating income grew by 4.5% in 2023, indicating strong demand for its properties.
  • The growth rate is expected to decelerate in 2024, and the company's high debt and short maturity life will put pressure on its cash flows.
  • Given the recent expansion in the multiple and grim outlook on the underlying cash generation end, MAC Stock is not a solid bet.

Back in late Summer 2023, I issued an article on The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) downgrading the Stock to a hold due to a massive price surge and relatively stable Q2, 2023 results.

The initial buy thesis was based on

Roberts Berzins has over a decade of experience in the financial management helping top-tier corporates shape their financial strategies and execute large-scale financings. He has also made significant efforts to institutionalize REIT framework in Latvia to boost the liquidity of pan-Baltic capital markets. Other policy-level work includes the development of national SOE financing guidelines and framework for channeling private capital into affordable housing stock. Roberts is a CFA Charterholder, ESG investing certificate holder, has had an internship in Chicago board of trade (albeit, being resident and living in Latvia), and is actively involved in "thought-leadership" activities to support the development of pan-Baltic capital markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Omiq7 profile picture
Omiq7
Today, 2:13 AM
Comments (73)
Indeed a more conservative rating at these levels and multiples is not without warrant. Upside thesis relies much on lower interest rates but that is the case for most high yields; reits, utilities, bdcs etc. Then there is the dream of take over by bigger player. My position is full, and MAC is my single largest position. YoC is closer to 10%, I will continue to wait for the prize "at the end".
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

