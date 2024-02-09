Dustin Harris/Moment via Getty Images

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) is a Marshallese-based, Greek-managed containership owner and charter.

I wrote about the company in August 2022 and January 2023. Both times, I analyzed the company from a breakeven perspective, comparing the breakeven numbers with historical charter rates. Both times, I considered ESEA to be a risky investment in the long term (across the cycle).

Since my articles, the stock has more than doubled, increasing profits and distributions, which are expected during the upward portion of the cycle. I congratulate the people that were able to time the cycle.

In this article, I review the breakeven costs again and find they have not improved. Further, debt adds a risky component that does not allow to survive a low charter rates period unscathed. This leads me to believe ESEA is still undervalued from a buy-and-hold, long-term, cycle-average perspective. This is simply one approach to investing, and it doesn't mean that people timing the cycle can't do it differently.

The importance of breakeven

Euroseas sells a commodity, which is container transportation capacity.

There is not too much difference between two ships of similar capacity, and demand changes slowly with GDP, so the revenue side of the business is based on capacity multiplied by rates.

Rates are so commoditized that plenty of indexes show how much it costs to rent a specific boat size for a day. For containerships, it is the ConTex index. Some adjustments are based on particular size, fuel efficiency, and supply/demand imbalances in some regions, but the price is homogeneous.

The main difference with other commodities is the higher use of contracts. Ships can be rented at variable rates or secured at a rate for some time. This is equivalent to a farmer agreeing to a specific price for its harvests for two or three years in advance. This can be done in ships because the supply side is less uncertain (there are no droughts, floods, or pests suddenly destroying ships).

This means that the cycles in daily rates (reflected in the average) will affect different companies with a lag depending on how much and for how long they had contracts. In the case of ESEA, it locked high-price contracts in 2021 and 2023, some extending up to 2024 and 2025. This has allowed the company to post average daily rent rates well above current rent rates ($30 thousand daily versus less than $14 thousand for the index).

At least into 2024, the company has rented 70% of its capacity at an average of $30 thousand. For 2025, the number falls to 20%.

However, in the long term, ESEA charter rates will tend toward the spot rates, and as shown in the chart below from the ConTex index, these rates can be really low for long periods. Between July 2011 and December 2020 (more than nine years), the charter price for ESEA's average ship (about 2,500 TEU) was below $16 thousand daily. Today, the index is barely above that price.

Charter rates for 2500-4000 TEU ships (ConTex Index)

This dynamic of long periods of low prices stems from the industry's tendency to overbuild capacity at high CAPEX and fixed costs, leading to oversupply and price competition. The high supply period leads to low investment and scarce supply, which leads to sudden supply scarcity and panic, with prices exploding. During that time lots of ships are built, hoping that prices will remain elevated, and the cycle starts again.

That is why talking about breakeven rates is so important. In the long term, we can expect the price to remain close to breakeven for the market because of the supply/demand dynamics of the industry. Only the cheapest operators can generate profits across the cycle. Some operators might be able to operate underwater for some time and make a killing during the panic portion of the cycle.

Operational and capital-agnostic breakeven

What is the cost structure of ESEA? The company publishes an average cash-based breakeven level of $14.8 thousand per day. This includes operating expenses, G&A, interest costs on debt, and debt repayments (under a not-so-clear schedule). The company needs $10.5 thousand daily without considering debt (capital). The company says it needs $8.7 thousand per day without interest, purely from operations.

I approach the calculation differently but reach a similar conclusion.

On the operations side (opex, G&A, and drydocking), I use the 9M23 values and expect $9.2 thousand, probably increasing in the future, with inflation.

Then, we have capital, which can be treated in two ways. If the boats were fully financed with equity, the breakeven cost would be only depreciation. D&A is an actual cost because the ship cannot continue working at the end of its useful life. If the company does not cover D&A, eventually, it will find itself with no money and no shipping.

Based on the depreciation of current ships ($24 million a year), plus the depreciation of the ships to be delivered ($11 million a year), I expect total D&A expenses of $35 million per year, divided over 26 vessels, and 365 days, leading to $3.7 thousand in capital costs for the company.

If ESEA financed all its vessels from equity, its true breakeven would be $12.9 thousand daily. This would be great for a lot of reasons.

First, $12.9 thousand is pretty low, meaning that most of the time, ESEA would be profitable, even during down portions of the cycle.

Second, the company could sustain significant periods of below $12.9 thousand per day rates because it would only have liquidity needs for $9.2 thousand. The company would have 25 years to recover the value of a ship, and it doesn't need to happen smoothly. The value of the ship can be recovered during short periods of high rates.

The company could reduce this type of breakeven by reducing costs (this has not happened before) or purchasing ships counter-cyclically when new-ship and second-hand values are low. This would reduce the cost of capital destruction, expressed in D&A. However, the company has generally bought during peaks and sold during bottoms, as seen below, comparing CAPEX and divestments versus revenues.

Data by YCharts

The risk of debt

Debt includes two changes from the perspective of equity.

First, part of the return has to be paid as interest. As long as the average ROCE (operating income over assets) is higher than the average interest, then there is no problem paying interest, and debt financing increases value.

ESEA's average ROCE since going public has been 8%. This average has two peaks and only one bottom, so it overestimates the cycle-average ROCE.

Data by YCharts

On the other hand, ESEA's cost of debt is SOFR + 2.5%, on average. Currently, that lands at around 7.5%. This means that at current rates, ESEA is not covering the returns to debt with returns to the assets financed by that debt (which is not the same as saying that it does not cover interest). We will deal with interest costs later.

Debt adds a second chance, which is much worse than interest; risk, and volatility.

One source of volatility is the variable interest component on ESEA's loans. If rates go up, the daily cost of interest per vessel (and breakeven) goes up, and vice versa for falling rates. I am no macro forecaster, so I assume SOFR will continue at nearly 5%.

The second source of uncertainty is repayments and liquidity. We use an average across the cycle when we analyze capital replacement costs from the D&A perspective. With equity financing, ESEA can wait to repay the ship until rates are great so that it can operate for some time below capital-agnostic breakeven. With equity, ESEA has 25 years to repay a ship, at whichever point is more convenient.

However, debt does not last 25 years; on average, it lasts three years, and then it has to be refinanced because the company cannot repay the debts from operations in such a short time. Today, banks are willing to lend to ESEA to purchase ships because the value of those ships is high and because ESEA is profitable. But what will happen in three years if the salvage value of the assets is lower than the debt and if ESEA is unprofitable on an accrual basis?

That is, debt adds the enormous risk of refinancing and the possibility of needing to fire-sale the ships at the worst possible time. This is precisely what happened to ESEA in the last cycle. The company invested in PP&E with revenues going up, taking debt, and then it had to resell those assets to repay debt at impairment losses (the discrete fall in net PP&E in 2013).

Data by YCharts

So debt generates two scenarios: if the debt is refinanced without problems, then D&A is a good proxy of breakeven, including equity and debt capital; but if the debt is not refinanced, then equity losses will increase massively, as ships are sold at impaired valuations.

We can work with a scenario where debt is refinanced at current rates and only consider the bad scenario during valuation.

Currently, ESEA has about $140 million in debt. It has to pay about $250 million in future commitments for ships and has said it will use $165 million in debt for that purpose. The remaining will be financed via cash in hand ($50 million) and 2024 profits (I expect them to be around $70 million).

That means the company will have about $300 million in debt and no cash after receiving seven new ships by the end of 2024. At current interest rates, that represents interest costs of $22 million per year, or $2.4 thousand per day per vessel.

Again, we are not considering debt repayment as a different component of breakeven because we are (bullishly) assuming that ESEA can refinance forever.

Conclusions

What is the risk/return profile of ESEA?

If we add $12.9 thousand from operations plus $2.4 thousand from debt, we arrive at about $15.3 thousand in daily breakeven rates, including capital, and $11.6 thousand for cash costs (operations plus interest).

Away from breakeven, both losses and gains magnify fast. Each $1 thousand increase in daily rates generates $10 million in yearly profits for the company (no income taxes in the Marshall Islands). Each $1 thousand decrease is $10 million in (accrual) losses.

Where do I expect rates to go? I have no idea. Some people are bullish, hoping that construction of new ships is below scrapping and demand increases, and therefore, prices will be above those of the previous cycle. I am not that bullish because a) bullishness leads to oversupply and collapse, so it's self-defeating, and b) before the Red Sea crisis, charters were back to pre-pandemic levels.

The bearish case is terrible. If rates return to pre-pandemic levels, then ESEA cannot cover cash breakeven, and it will be difficult for banks to refinance with collateral values that are much lower (thanks to depreciation and lower ship prices if rates remain depressed). ESEA will be back to asset impairments, and the current 30% NAV discount will be gone in the air.

The base case is ok, albeit with optimism embedded.

Using the previous cycle as a gauge (nine years of breakeven plus three years of $30 thousand per day rates) leads to zero profits for nine years (this is optimistic already given the risk of debt) and $450 million concentrated in the last three years ($150 million each, coming from $15 thousand excess over breakeven and $10 million in extra profits per $1 thousand above breakeven). Further, the company has the same fleet after the cycle because breakeven includes D&A. Let's assume the company sells for the same price in 12 years ($280 million market cap).

This is akin to a bond that pays $150 million in year 10, $150 million in year 11, and $430 million in year 12. The discount rate that equals these cash flows to a current market cap of $280 million is approximately 9%.

Finally, the optimistic scenario is that prices remain elevated, which allows the company to repay debts more quickly and generate excess profits. Another optimistic case is for interest rates to decrease sharply, which would decrease interest costs and the risk of being unable to refinance.

These returns are insufficient to justify purchasing ESEA as a buy-and-hold investment. The bearish case means huge losses to equity and the inability to profit from the late cycle recovery because ships have been sold at a loss. The base case generates a meager return of 9% only under the optimistic assumption of debts being renegotiated even though the company is at breakeven and of rates remaining at breakeven despite the last cycle having rates well below $15 thousand for elongated times.

Anything can be justified with an optimist case, so I won't consider this last scenario. This is the realm of speculators. I want to have safety.

Therefore, I don't consider ESEA an opportunity today. Again, some people might be more risk-seeking and accept the possibility of large equity losses (a no-go for me) or may have more bullish views about the containership cycle.

I will continue to follow the company. In the future, I would focus on a few key aspects: operational costs remaining fixed or decreasing, as they represent more than half of breakeven; the path of interest rates; refinancing or debt repayments decreasing risks; and charter rates remaining elevated.