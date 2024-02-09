Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

NEXON Co., Ltd. (NEXOF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 09, 2024 12:35 AM ETNEXON Co., Ltd. (NEXOF) Stock, NEXOY Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.93K Followers

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:NEXOF) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 8, 2024 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Takanori Kawai - Investor Relations

Owen Mahoney - President and Chief Executive Officer

Shiro Uemura - Chief Financial Officer

Junghun Lee - Incoming Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Seyon Park - Morgan Stanley South Korea

Yijia Zhai - Macquarie Capital Limited

Haruka Mori - JPMorgan Securities

Junko Yamamura - Citigroup Global Markets

Minami Munakata - Goldman Sachs Japan

Operator

Good day, everyone and welcome to Nexon’s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Today’s call is being recorded. At this time, I’d like to turn the call over to Takanori Kawai, Team Leader of Investor Relations. Please go ahead sir.

Takanori Kawai

Hello, everyone and welcome to Nexon’s Q4 earnings conference call. Thank you for joining us today. With me are Owen Mahoney, President and CEO of Nexon; Shiro Uemura, CFO; and Junghun Lee, who is scheduled to become Nexon’s CEO in March of this year.

Today’s call will contain forward-looking statements, including statements about our results of operation and financial conditions such as revenues attributable to our key titles, growth prospects, including with respect to the online games industry, our ability to compete effectively, adapt to new technologies and address new technical challenges, our use of intellectual property and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements represent our predictions, projections and expectations about future events, which we believe are reasonable or based on reasonable assumptions. However, numerous risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Information on some of these risks and uncertainties can be found in our earnings-related IR documents. We assume no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statements. Please note net income refers to net income attributable to owners of the parent as stated in Nexon’s

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About NEXOF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NEXOF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.