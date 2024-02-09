NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Operating the third biggest ecommerce marketplace in the world with 1.7b members, Rakuten Group (OTCPK:RKUNY) (TSE:4755) is a quiet giant. Practically everyone in Japan, the third most populous country in Asia Pacific with 128m people, is a Rakuten customer. And not just in ecommerce. Its fintech offerings are immensely popular; advertising and digital content also do well for themselves.

The biggest reason for the Group's successful expansion has been its membership and loyalty program which feeds into the ecosystem and all parts of it. And this just might be the saving grace for Rakuten Mobile, the newest member of the family and one that has been bleeding the company dry for the past four years. The points and low pricing - with early quality issues now rectified - are giving the incumbents a real run for their money.

This low-cost acquisition strategy should help Rakuten reach its targets for both the Mobile segment and the Group, while continuing with active management of debt. The latter will remain a risk for the foreseeable future; the stock, nevertheless, has the potential to bounce back from the current lows.

Seeking Alpha

Financials: Q3 FY2023

The results for the three months ending October 2023 were broadly in line with expectations. The Group's revenue expanded by 10% y-o-y to ¥518.4b; net loss narrowed by 16%; EBITDA, at ¥35.6b, added 50%. EBITDA, admittedly, can mislead since it ignores debt and capital expenditure, both of which are heavy burdens for growth companies like Rakuten. Nonetheless, with cost control, things seem to be moving in the right direction: (non-GAAP) operating income is expected to turn positive in Q4 (the results for which are to be revealed on February 14).

Rakuten Group

Leading the growth are Rakuten Travel (from the Internet Services segment) as well as Rakuten Bank and Rakuten Securities (from the FinTech segment). The newer Mobile segment, meanwhile, has managed to cut down losses, by 36% in the last quarter, thanks to a growing user base.

Despite venturing overseas more than a decade ago, most of Rakuten's growth is still domestic. The original Internet Services segment, represented by Rakuten Ichiba - Japan's number one e-commerce site - generated 75% of its quarterly revenue in the country (with a slightly perkier growth rate too); international expansion is being led by Rakuten TV and Rakuten Viki.

Rakuten Group

On the FinTech side, bringing in the money are Rakuten Card, Securities and Payment through growing transaction value, new customer accounts and high satisfaction ratings. Rakuten Bank, Japan's largest digital lender by assets with 14.37m customers as of end-September, is growing while local banking peers are contracting.

Rakuten Group

Risk: Rakuten Mobile

Four years on, the Mobile segment is still the reason Rakuten is recording losses. The investment made in 2019/2020 also meant accruing a huge pile of debt: debt-to-equity ratio increased from 234% to 425% as of 30 September. Mobile losses, which peaked in Q1 FY2022, have started shrinking as of late, driven by higher average revenue per user.

Rakuten Group

Debt, mostly bonds, is the main reason why investors have been treading carefully. Rakuten needs to repay ¥321b this year and ¥476b in 2025 (after which the redemption amounts get significantly smaller). The Group has been actively fundraising while reducing capital outflows to service its debt payments.

Rakuten Group

In addition to issuing new shares, it has sold a total of 49.99% in Rakuten Securities to Mizuho Securities and listed Rakuten Bank in April last year which left the parent company with a 63% ownership stake - that is to be reduced by another 15%, according to the most recent announcement by the Group. The IPO of Rakuten Securities is in the plan too, and there are speculations that Rakuten Card could follow suit. Cumulatively, about ¥800b was raised as of end-November.

S&P last affirmed its below-investment-grade rating (BB), with negative outlook, on September 6, 2023; Japan Credit Rating Agency evaluates Rakuten's repayment ability slightly more positively.

More importantly, there is a real chance Rakuten could make its risky bet on mobile work. It is quickly improving on quality aspects, while promoting heavily to entice customers to switch with low pricing, referrals and Rakuten's extensive points system. For existing Rakuten users - who number over 100 million (out of a population of 127 million) - the ecosystem benefits will be hard to resist.

Rakuten Group

The way I see it, what may upend Rakuten's planned trajectory is a market crash or an unexpected economic downturn. Although Japan is yet to bounce back from pandemic-time lows, there is palpable optimism about economic growth. Rakuten though is staying cautious, limiting its investments and cutting costs wherever possible.

Valuation

Not only has Rakuten's entry into the mobile phone business affected the bottom line and the financial health of the company, but also its valuation metrics naturally. Price/Sales has been on a downward trend ever since, hitting its lowest point at 0.37x in June 2023; it has now risen slightly to 0.56x. EV/Sales - which takes into account the company's debt and cash - has moved more erratically but overall is also lower than it was five years ago: 0.81x versus 1.28x.

Seeking Alpha

On the P/S basis, the Japanese stock (TSE:4755) is several times cheaper than some of the closest competitors in the market ranging from Amazon (Amazon Japan) to LY Corp (Yahoo Japan and others) to SoftBank (mobile and fintech). Rakuten fell in price by 43% over the past five years.

Conclusion

Although the urgency to reduce liabilities is undeniable, the Group has been managing. It has more cash (¥6b) than total debt (¥4.8b) and should fare better in the future as debt levels come down. There is also an adequate cash runway that allows time for Rakuten Mobile to reach sustainability and for the Group to return to profitability.

In the meantime, Rakuten may continue relying on its assets for capital. Thankfully, with over 70 businesses, it has more than enough to choose from. And its core operations, in Internet Services and FinTech, are incredibly robust. Rakuten's ecosystem of businesses is inherently supportive of the mobile business, and the first fruits of this integration are beginning to show.

Rakuten Group

Add to this the management's proven capacity to execute, building out businesses from scratch, and taking them all the way to the top in every industry of choice, even if they underestimated the challenge of setting up mobile infrastructure.

To sum, Rakuten is suited for aggressive investors whose appetite for a potential recovery is greater than the lingering risk of losses.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.