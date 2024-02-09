Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PMI Comment Trackers Data Reveal Europe Hardest Hit By Red Sea Crisis With Food Sector Among Most Affected

Feb. 09, 2024 2:15 AM ETSUPL, SUPP, SHPP, SEA, BDRY, BOAT
Summary

  • S&P Global's PMI Comment Tracker data revealed that attacks on ships in the Red Sea had a notable impact on supply chains in January, affecting delivery times across a variety of manufacturing sectors.
  • Supplier delivery times in the UK and eurozone lengthened for the first time in a year.
  • While Europe faced the longest delays, there were reports of other economies also experiencing sea-related disruptions to their supply chains, including South Korea, Australia and USA.

Aerial view of container ship in sea.

General_4530/Moment via Getty Images

January's global PMI data signalled improving global economic conditions at the start of 2024, in addition to a brightened outlook, with the sun shining especially brightly upon the financial services sector amid a loosening of financial conditions.

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

