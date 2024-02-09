MTStock Studio

Overview

My recommendation for BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) is a buy rating. I have upgraded my rating as I am convinced that organic growth can continue to sustain itself at this rate given the growth opportunities ahead and the strength of the underlying demand. Importantly, I am convinced that BRBR can continue to trade at this premium valuation if it can continue to grow at this rate and expand margins. Note that I previously upgraded to a hold rating for BRBR as I am positive about the business fundamentals, namely its organic growth performance and outlook. But I was not willing to take the risk given that the valuation was not attractive.

Recent results & updates

BRBR reported an outstanding quarter for 1Q24, where revenue grew 19%, beating consensus estimates by a large margin of ~700 bps and management's own outlook for low-double-digit growth. Driving the growth were Premier Protein growing 18.9%, Dymatize growing 21%, and the fact that the BRBR second greenfield co-man facility is now online and shake expansion is on track. BRBR gross margin and EBITDA performance were also ahead of consensus, coming in at 34.4% and $100.5 million, respectively.

With the strong 1Q24 results, I have turned bullish on the stock and am upgrading my rating again from hold to buy. At the core of my bullish view is that demand remains very strong despite the weak consumer spending environment. In the call, management noted that the large trade load in 1Q24 was due to a few customers rightsizing their inventories, and I believe this provided a huge insight into underlying demand trends. I believe this is the case because these customers were running low on inventories, and if demand weren't sound, there is no logic to right-size their inventory level (i.e., stock up). Above the underlying demand layer, I am also increasingly encouraged by Premier Protein powder traction, where management mentioned that this segment saw household penetration grow by 82%, outperforming all competitors in the powder category.

We remain encouraged by the growth potential of the Premier Protein brand in this format. In fact, during calendar year '23, Premier powder's household penetration grew 82%, the highest of any key competitor in the powder category. From:1Q24 earnings call

At the rate BRBR is growing and how management is executing, I believe BRBR can continue to sustain this growth strength for the foreseeable future, and there are a couple of reasons aside from organic demand. First, management mentioned that it is still not able to supply RTD supply to match demand at least until next year, which suggests that growth is not constrained by demand but rather by supply. As such, the growth figures that we are seeing today are not reflective of the actual strength of the business, i.e., growth could accelerate further from here. Secondly, I believe Premier still has plenty of distribution runway to go, which BRBR has been doing very well in driving this distribution growth, as it continues to penetrate the Food, Drug, and Mass [FDM] channel (management noted they can double their distribution capacity here back in the 3Q23 earnings call). Lastly, BRBR has not tapped into the growth opportunity in the C-store category. While it is fair that BRBR is focusing on the retail distribution category, which is where 90% of ready-to-drink [RTD] sales are conducted, I would not downplay this possibility of remaining a larger piece of the pie as the younger population values convenience a lot more than the older generations. The reason this is 10% today might be because the products are not largely available yet-a supply constraint rather than demand.

Looking ahead, management raised its FY24 outlook. They now expect FY24 net sales of $1.87 to 1.95 billion vs. the prior $1.83 to $1.91 billion, and EBITDA to be in the range of $375 to $400 million vs. the prior $360 to $390 million.

Valuation and risk

Author's valuation model

According to my model, BRBR is valued at ~$65, representing a 15% increase. The key changes that led to my increased target price are

Positive revision in FY25 growth from 15% to 18% as I expect BRBR to continue its growth momentum from FY24, benefiting from the ongoing strong organic demand, additional capacity to meet demand (I am assuming BRBR will roll out more capacity), and further penetration in FMD distribution. Improved expectations for margins are now expected to improve, with net margins of 11% in FY24 and 11.5% in FY25 because of the higher growth that drives incremental margins. Note that BRBR achieved a 13% net margin in 2Q24 alone and has historically been able to achieve a net margin as high as 15% in FY19.

Previously, I was skeptical that BRBR would be able to sustain its high valuation, but given how BRBR has continued to grow organically, I can understand why its premium valuation can continue as long as it continues to sustain this growth. And there is a precedent for this: Monster Beverage Corp. (MNST). MNST saw a major shift in its valuation from mid-teens in 2009/10 to ~25-30x forward PE post-crisis, which I believe was attained and supported because it consistently generated very attractive growth rates (10 to 20+% range) every single year since 2009, with improving net margins. I believe a similar trend is happening for BRBR, and hence, I am modeling BRBR to trade at its current valuation of 33x forward PE.

While I believe there is a logical reason that BRBR deserves to trade at a premium, it also means that there are a lot of expectations embedded in the stock price. If BRBR fails to execute, showing 1 or 2 quarters of weakness in sales, valuation could be hit badly, and there is a lot of room to fall from here.

Summary

In summary, I am upgrading BRBR to a buy rating based on its robust 1Q24 performance and the conviction that its organic growth can sustain. The outstanding results, with a 19% revenue increase, beat estimates, showcasing the strength of underlying demand. Despite a weak consumer spending environment, BRBR's management highlighted strong demand trends, supported by Premier Protein's impressive household penetration growth of 82%. Supply constraints rather than demand limitations suggest further growth potential. With distribution expansion plans and untapped opportunities in the C-store category, BRBR's growth trajectory looks promising. Management's raised FY24 outlook adds to the positive outlook.