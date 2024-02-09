Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
BellRing Brands: Rating Upgrade As I'm Convinced On The Growth Strength

Feb. 09, 2024 3:08 AM ETBellRing Brands, Inc. (BRBR) Stock
Summary

  • BellRing Brands' organic growth is expected to continue at a strong rate, supported by growth opportunities and strong underlying demand.
  • The company reported outstanding Q1 2024 results, with revenue growth of 19% and beating consensus estimates.
  • Management raised its FY24 outlook, expecting higher net sales and EBITDA, further boosting the positive outlook for the company.

Closeup of young Asian athletic woman preparing protein shake at home. Diet and healthy food.

MTStock Studio

Overview

My recommendation for BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) is a buy rating. I have upgraded my rating as I am convinced that organic growth can continue to sustain itself at this rate given the growth opportunities ahead and the

Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
723 Followers
Data scientist turned investment analyst focusing on high tech, high growth companies

Comments

