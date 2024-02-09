Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

19 Upcoming Dividend Increases Including 2 Kings

Dividend Derek profile picture
Dividend Derek
22.95K Followers

Summary

  • Nineteen new dividend increases reported, including two dividend kings: Consolidated Edison and Black Hills Corporation.
  • Companies that regularly raise their dividends perform better than those that do not.
  • The article provides a list of top stocks expected to raise dividends in the upcoming week, along with additional metrics and historical returns.

2024 new year and piggy bank on the table

baona

This week picks up the pace with nineteen new dividend increases, up from thirteen last week. We also have two dividend kings this week - Consolidated Edison and Black Hills Corporation. It's always impressive to see a company being able to raise its dividend

This article was written by

Dividend Derek profile picture
Dividend Derek
22.95K Followers
Derek is an individual investor seeking to navigate the investment world to provide a wealthy and stable retirement for his family. He aims to help fellow investors, notably younger investors, establish a plan to produce a growing income stream. Derek holds a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science with a minor in Economics from the University of Delaware and lives with his wife and two children.Derek created and operates customstockalerts.com. It's a suite of utilities for investors to stay on top of all their stocks. Pick a company you're interested in, pick an alert type (price, dividend yield, PE, etc.) and a value. You'll get a text or email (your choice) when your value hits. Also, get alerts for upcoming dividends, including increases (works for stocks and ETFs). Use it as a chance to buy and collect the dividend!Come check me out at customstockalerts.com!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

A
Always Bullish
Yesterday, 11:48 AM
Comments (2.69K)
Great write up. It’s all about the safe rising dividends if your seeking early retirement
RoseNose profile picture
RoseNose
09 Feb. 2024
Comments (28.65K)
Appreciate your hard work and check it with my own. It's very helpful. Happy Investing :)) Rose
SailFast-MPH profile picture
SailFast-MPH
09 Feb. 2024
Comments (303)
You need to review yield calculation on ENB. You are probably using CDN dividend rate dividend by USD price.
mdpath profile picture
mdpath
09 Feb. 2024
Comments (1.07K)
Thanks for the information.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FBK--
FB Financial Corporation
ED--
Consolidated Edison, Inc.
WEC--
WEC Energy Group, Inc.
MKTX--
MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
UTL--
Unitil Corporation
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.