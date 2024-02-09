Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Pfizer Is A Great Investment Over The Next Decade; Buy

Feb. 09, 2024 3:13 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE) Stock
Biotech Play Only profile picture
Biotech Play Only
362 Followers

Summary

  • Pfizer is a multinational “big pharma” with deep scientific and commercialization expertise.
  • While the COVID-related product tailwind has become a headwind of late, it still does not justify this low a valuation given the company's strong pipeline.
  • The COVID money basically gave Pfizer a “free” Seagen, who is the leader in ADC (antibody-drug conjugate) - the drug modality that every big pharma is trying to get in on.
  • While some key drugs from Pfizer are facing a patent cliff, its diverse pipeline will compensate and then some.

Better Flu Shots Have Evaded Us. That Could Soon Change.

Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

0Pfizer Overview

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) just celebrated its 175th birthday, and is one of the largest so-called "big pharma" in the world. The company became a household name in recent years due to its COVID vaccine (co-developed with BioNtech (

This article was written by

Biotech Play Only profile picture
Biotech Play Only
362 Followers
I am a Chemistry PhD who works in Biotech field as a scientist. I leverage my expertise in understanding and dissecting scientific/clinical data to develop my investment thesis in biotech stocks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PFE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PFE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PFE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PFE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.