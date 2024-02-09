Marvin Samuel Tolentino Pineda/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Empire (TSX:EMP.A:CA) (OTCPK:EMLAF) is one of the main grocers in Canada, competing in an oligopoly with Loblaw (L:CA) and Metro (MRU:CA). Empire has run into some execution issues in the past few years, with margin weakness and a cybersecurity incident in 2022. This has led to shares trailing peers with the stock at a buy level of $34/share and just 11x earnings. Heading into 2024 with high valuations in many other sectors, many are continuing to increase positions in consumer staples. The staples sector has trailed in 2023 as the market has rallied, but will likely prove resilient if stress increases. In the staples sector, you want something with margin expansion that isn't fully reflected in the price of shares. Empire has shown signs of a turnaround, with the most recent quarter an improvement in many respects from previous quarters. They also have invested in their portion of the Scene+ program which will provide longer-term benefits of customer data and loyalty. This allows them to compete more effectively in the marketplace and drive a valuation increase over time. Let's dive into what has improved for Empire.

Fiscal 2024 Q2 - Modest improvements

As you can see below, Empire trades at a discount to its two main peers in the Canadian grocery space. Empire's competitors are farther along in modernization of supply chain making Empire attractive as it has more room for improvement. However, it isn't without reason as the company is seeing pressure from inflation and customers trading down to discount brands. Empire has fewer discount stores, which they are slowly rectifying by adding more. While the numbers for EMP are sluggish with 1.4% revenue growth and operating margin half of peers at 3.3%, the signs of a turnaround are appearing. Gross margin was up to 25.8% from 25.6% in 2023 Q2, showing the store updates and additions of FreshCo discount stores improving efficiencies. Earnings came in at flat year over year at 73 cents for the quarter. Buybacks were supportive here as actual earnings were down to $188.7m but share count also decreased significantly. Shares were down to 249.9m from 260.6m on a diluted basis. Improving margins will continue to take time as the company is taking a measured approach to renovations in BC and Ontario. Also, inflationary pressures continue to pressure margins at the IGA, Sobey's and Farm Boy banners offsetting some gross margin gains. Longer term I believe these companies should trade at a similar valuation so to be 25% cheaper is quite significant for this sector.

Data by YCharts

Operating margin improvement will come over time, especially as the economy improves with Empire more biased to higher end stores. Below you can see the operating margin improvements have not come yet, as the company continues to invest for those benefits in the coming year. Capital expenditures for 2024 are $775m CAD, The focus has been on automation capital expenditures and optimizing the food delivery network to reduce costs. One thing to note the company had the best revenue growth during the strong period from late 2021 until mid 2022. That shows that during strong economic times, customers will move up, like with the very strong Farm Boy brand in Ontario. While that may not be 2024 it shows those with a 3-5 year horizon that you have more potential upside in EMP than its competition. Debt levels are reasonable with just $1.1B CAD which is at 2.9x EBITDA of $2.447 billion. This is down from 3.1x debt to EBTIDA as of FQ2 of 2023 as the company continues to invest prudently in this environment and watch costs carefully.

Long-term investments for growth

The Scene+ program should be a solid growth benefit in the long term, as it competes with the Optimum points program of Loblaw. The Scene program is in partnership with Cineplex and Scotiabank, two giants in the Canadian economy which provide synergistic benefits. It generates a lot of data for Empire, allowing them to tailor offerings better to customers and generate brand loyalty. Since a large portion of Canadians already have Scene it gives them reason to go to an IGA or Sobey's store to take advantage of points they already have. This will help boost same-store sales as well as improve pricing over time with the data collected on users.

One of the problems Empire has faced over the past 2 years is continued pressure from discount brands. Sobeys, IGA, and Farm Boy are all full-priced brands, giving Empire a disadvantage compared to its grocery peers who have a larger swathe of discount stores. Empire has responded by investing in additional discount FreshCo stores in Western Canada with good success. The company has 44 FreshCo stores so far, with 45+ more FreshCo stores to come in British Columbia over time after being converted from Safeway/Sobey's banners. This will help the company compete more at the lower price point in its biggest province. Empire has also done a significant number of renovations over the past several years on its dated Sobey's stores. These changes drive same-store sales and improve the customer experience over the longer term with 86 renovations over Fiscal 2023. This year is more of the same with 50% of capital spending for renovations and updates to FreshCo banners in B.C. They are also going to lean more into their private store brand 'compliments', which is a lower-priced offering owned by EMP to drive margin expansion. The company has added 1000 products in the past 4 years and plans to add 600 more additionally over 3 years. This has led to company-owned product growth of 19.4% over the past 4 years. Over time this has improved margins at competitors with Empire having lots of improvement ahead of them as they gain private brand share.

F24 Q2 (Empire IR)

Conclusion - Valuation supportive at $34

Empire trades at a large discount to its peers due to the current weakness in both margins and growth. While the company has trailed behind in some major initiatives they are now catching up through smart investments. The stock is being supported by $400 million CAD in buybacks through its NCIB program throughout 2024 helping put a floor on the stock at this level. EMP is aiming for 8-11% long-term earnings per share growth which is within its estimate for 2024. At 11x forward earnings the stock isn't being given credit for much growth or improvement to margins for 2024 but both should improve modestly. This makes the stock a buy with a potential upside to 13 or 14x earnings with a rebound in margins and same-store sales growth. This assumes the company will continue to trade at a discount until the economic cycle turns where Empire is better situated. This would give a share price of $42 CAD with a solid dividend of 73 cents. While this re-rating could take several years the stability of the shares provides good value while you wait for improvement.

