Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) is an integrated car retail company that is involved in multiple stages of car ownership including new car sales, used car sales, car financing, auto repairs and maintenance, auto parts, auto insurance, auto deliveries, online marketplace and a variety of transportation and fleet solutions. Originally being started as a Chrysler-Dodge dealership in Southern Oregon in 1946, it grew into one of the biggest car retail chains currently owning close to 300 locations and hosting close to 60,000 vehicles.

The company's revenue mix and gross profit mix offers an interesting picture. For example, revenues from finance and insurance arm of the company account for 4.3% of its total revenues while also accounting for 25% of the company's gross profits. Similarly, service body and parts business makes up only 10% of the revenues but 32% of total profits. This is important to note considering that this company aims to be fully integrated and each arm of the company is very important to its success even though some arms might account for small percentage of its revenues. By offering all products and services in one place, the company wants to become the place people go to for all their car related needs.

Revenue and Profit Mix (Lithia Motors)

The company's locations are spread out in such a way that currently 95% of Americans live within 225 miles of a Lithia location while a vast majority of Americans live within 100 miles or less of a location. The company also has partnerships in Canada and the UK and it enjoys a very strong coverage in the latter where a vast majority of the country lives within drivable distance to one of the company's locations.

Location Density (Lithia Motors)

In recent years, the company has been gaining a market share in the US both for New Cars and Used Cars sub markets. Within the new cars market, the company increased its market share from 2% to 3% since 2009, indicating a net gain of 50%. In the used car market it was able to grow its market share from roughly 0.8% to 1.2%, also a significant gain. While some of these market share gains came from acquisitions and new location openings, others came from organic growth as well as upselling to existing customers.

Market Share Gains (Lithia Motors)

Lithia Motors saw significant amount of growth throughout its history but this growth accelerated after 2020 driven by both higher volume and higher prices. Keep in mind that rising prices were not just limited to car prices. We also saw prices rise in many other car-related products and services including but not limited to prices of auto parts, auto services, auto insurance, auto financing (due to higher interest rates) and fees related to a variety of services such as auto deliveries. In the last 10 years, LAD saw its revenues rise by 625% while the company's net income rose by as much as 852%, indicating explosive growth rates (close to 25% annual compounded growth) that you typically see in technology companies.

Data by YCharts

To be honest, the company's margins could do a bit better. It appears that the company's margins peaked sometime in 2022 when the inflation also peaked. The company's current margins are not much different from its 5-year averages though. For example, the company's current gross profit margin is 16.9% as compared to its 5-year average of 17.0% and its EBIT margin of 5.73% is comparable to its 5-year average of 5.67%. Similarly its net income margin of 3.41% is very similar to its 5-year average of 3.50%. Still, the company's margins leave some room for improvement as compared to sector median. For example's LAD's gross margin of 16.9% is significantly lower than sector median of 36% and its EBITDA margin of 6.4% is lower than sector median of almost 11%. Sector median in this case refers to more than just dealerships and also includes auto companies like Ford (F) and GM (GM) so this might not necessarily be an apples to apples comparison.

Profit Margins (Seeking Alpha)

The company also seems to enjoy a cheap valuation with a non-GAAP P/E of 7.75 and GAAP P/E of 7.78 for trailing 12 months and similar P/Es for forward figures. It is no surprise that the auto industry tends to trade at a cheaper valuation as compared to many other industries partially due to the cyclical nature of the industry and partially due to the industry having lower margins overall. When we compare the company's current valuation against its own 5 year average, we find that it is currently trading at a 25% to 30% discount against its own 5 year average so it appears cheap even if we ignore the sector averages.

Valuations (Seeking Alpha)

For a company that was able to grow its net income by 25% per year on average for the last 10 years, having a P/E in single digits is very tempting if not compelling. Even if we consider 2022's price-driven growth as an anomaly, this company was still posting a growth of 10-12% annually prior to that which means it must still deserve a higher valuation. At the current valuation, investors are pricing in a scenario where the company's earnings crash.

Historically the automotive industry is a highly cyclical business with strong up and down cycles every 5-7 years or so but we haven't seen much of a down cycle in the industry since 2009 if you don't count a brief period in the spring of 2020 while the global economy was shut down due to the COVID pandemic. Automotive industry proved to be very resilient in the last 15 years even with prices and interest rates rising at a rapid rate. Not only people kept buying more cars in general but they also bought pricier cars with higher margins, switching from sedans to SUVs, crossovers and trucks. Many economists thought that rising interest rates would hit car prices hard as affordability of cars would drop significantly but even with rates rising from virtually 0% to 5.5%, car prices continued to hold on. We've seen used car prices drop somewhat since last year but new car prices seem fairly stable.

Does this mean all is clear and rosy from here on? I wouldn't count on it. One could even say that the auto industry is overdue for a down cycle. This industry went from having a down cycle every 5-7 years to not having one for almost 15 years and it's anyone's guess how sustainable this is.

Analysts covering this company see its growth continuing for the foreseeable future although in a less consistent way. For example, they see earnings staying flat from 2023 to 2024 followed by 13-20% growth for the next 3 years and a down year in 2028 after which growth is to resume. All in all, analysts expect the company's net income to double between 2023 and 2030 from $37 per share to $73 per share, indicating an annual average growth rate of 10% which is in line with the company's historical growth rate prior to the COVID pandemic.

Analyst Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

If the company even comes close to meeting analyst estimates, its current valuation appears compellingly cheap with a forward P/E of 5 based on 2027 estimates. If auto industry enters a downtrend with lower auto prices and volumes, this company's financial results are likely to get impacted from it as well. This would also mean that the stock price would get a hit which could create another buying opportunity for long term investors.

In the last 10 years, LAD outperformed S&P 500 (SPY) in total returns as it posted 478% in total returns (close to 20% annually compounded) as compared to the market's overall return of 237% during the same period. At one point, the stock's total return was as high as 650% which means it was outperforming the overall market at an even larger margin. This performance is very strong but a good portion of it was driven by higher car prices so we don't know for sure how repeatable it is.

Data by YCharts

Even if the stock's performance in the last 10 years may not be easily repeatable for the next 10 years, it still offers a compelling valuation and it is still worth at least adding to your watchlist if you are a value-driven long term investor.